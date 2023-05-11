Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in RomaniaPublicat:
More than 120 experts in heritage interpretation from Europe and the USA will participate, on Friday and Saturday, in Sighisoara, in the Interpret Europe conference, the most important European event in the field of natural and cultural heritage interpretation, organized for the first time in Romania.
