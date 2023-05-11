Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Accident teribil în Hunedoara. Un TIR încărcat cu mașini noi s-a răsturnat peste o casă, toate autoturisme au luat foc - GALERIE FOTO

„Pompierii hunedoreni au intervenit pentru a stinge un incendiu puternic izbucnit din cauza unui accident rutier în urma căruia… [citeste mai departe]

Culiţă Chiş trebuie reintegrat într-o funcţie care nu mai există. Instanţa solicită primăriei să fie pus pe un post similar

Culiţă Chiş, fosta mână dreaptă a ex-primarului Nicolae Robu, trebuie repus în funcția de director al Direcției de Drumuri, Poduri, Parcaje… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Aparţinătorii bolnavilor internaţi la SJU îi pot din nou vizita fără cerere prealabilă

Aparţinătorii bolnavilor îi pot vizita fără o cerere prealabilă în Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Suceava, după ce unitatea medicală a reluat programul normal, a anunţat, joi, purtătorul de cuvânt… [citeste mai departe]

Un elev de 7 ani a intrat cu o arma airsoft in scoala, in Constanta. Ce spune ISJ (VIDEO)

Panica intr o scoala din Constanta Un copil de doar 7 ani a intrat in unitatea de invatamant cu o arma cu luneta de tip airsoft. In cauza, cercetarile sunt continuate de Serviciul Arme, Explozivi si Substante Periculoase,… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, către liberalii din Bihor: Rotativa va fi una corectă pentru PNL. Ne vom apăra poziţiile

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, le-a transmis joi liberalilor din Bihor că rotativa va fi una corectă pentru PNL şi că îşi vor apăra poziţiile şi… [citeste mai departe]

Corpul de Control al Ministerului Agriculturii, verificări la legumicultorii din Buzău suspectaţi de tratarea tomatelor cu substanţe interzise / Dosar penal pentru mai multe infracţiuni

Potrivit Direcţiei pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Filme, expoziţii vestimentare, spectacole muzicale și proiecții digitale la Noaptea Muzeelor: Când va avea loc evenimentul şi care este programul

Primăria Municipiului Chișinău informează că pe parcursul zilei de 13 mai 2023, 12:00-22:30, în cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Brigitte Bardot: Parisul trebuia să refuze organizarea Jocurilor Olimpice. Violența dezlănțuită nu este controlată

Celebra vedetă de film și cântăreață franceză Brigitte Bardot a afirmat că Parisul nu ar trebui să găzduiască Jocurile Olimpice și Paralimpice de anul viitor, ea… [citeste mai departe]

Silvia Dumitrescu are 63 de ani și se menține într-o formă de invidiat. Care este secretul ei. „Eu nu am voie să alerg prin parc”

Silvia Dumitrescu are 63 de ani și se menține într-o formă de invidiat. Artista a explicat ce face pentru un stil de viață sănătos.… [citeste mai departe]

Comoara aruncată la ghenă, în București. Extraordinara poveste a arhitectului care a proiectat Casa Scânteii, dar și 100 de vile moderniste în Constanța interbelică

Într-o seară înghețată de ianuarie 2014, Daniel Balint,… [citeste mai departe]


Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

Publicat:
Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

More than 120 experts in heritage interpretation from Europe and the USA will participate, on Friday and Saturday, in Sighisoara, in the conference, the most important European event in the field of natural and cultural heritage interpretation, organized for the first time in Romania. CITESTE SI about Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge: A project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria 17:14 7 DefMin: It is a reality that we need new members for the 16:06 16 at TIFF.22 15:25 11 Euro trades at 4.9294 RON 13:31 8 EXQUIS.RO…

Commissioner Valean about Giurgiu-Ruse II Bridge: A project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria

17:45, 11.05.2023 - In order to build the Giurgiu Ruse II Bridge, a project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria, which can propose this joint project, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean declared on Thursday, in Bucharest. CITESTE SI DefMin: It is a reality that we need new members…

DefMin: It is a reality that we need new members for the Romanian Armed Forces

16:15, 11.05.2023 - Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said on Thursday in southeastern Constanta that as many young people as possible should be attracted to pursue a military career, as it is a reality that new members are currently needed for the Romanian Armed Forces. CITESTE SI Romanian Film Days at TIFF.22…

NATO's Geoana: Romania's real challenge is to turn its immense strategic relevance into economic dividends

17:25, 07.04.2023 - In a lecture to the University of Craiova on Friday, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that the real challenge for Romania amidst a changing strategic outline of Europe is how to turn its immense strategic relevance into economic dividends and make the leap forward toward a prosperous…

FOTO | Activitați de nivel european la Liceul „Marghiloman”

00:11, 31.03.2023 - La inceputul lunii, Liceul Teoretic „Alexandru Marghiloman” a fost gazda pentru partenerii sai din Portugalia, Turcia, Bulgaria și Slovacia in cadrul proiectului „Game Literacy and Learning”. Oaspeții au fost invitați sa participle la curriculum-ul școlar, ateliere de lucru, simpozioane și conferințe…

Over 20 tons of plastic waste from Bulgaria, stopped at southern Romanian border

14:00, 24.03.2023 - More than 20 tons of plastic waste transported from Bulgaria for a Romanian commercial company were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point by the commissioners of the Environmental Guard because it did not meet the legal conditions for cross-border transport, the Giurgiu Border Police…

Romania's cultural heritage to be promoted by foreign influencers

17:30, 10.03.2023 - Secretary of State with the Ministry of Investment and European Projects Csilla Hegedus announced on Friday, in a press conference held in Satu Mare, that a cultural promotion contract worth about 10 million euros has been signed, which will bring foreign influencers to Romania to promote it as a…

UKRAINE - ONE YEAR OF WAR/DefMin: We will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed

09:36, 24.02.2023 - The minister of Defence, Angel Tilvar, on Friday said that Romania will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Four performances with Teatrul Mastilor, Friday and Saturday, at Venice Carnival

15:40, 16.02.2023 - The Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice, in collaboration with the Pantakin Theatre Company, is organizing four performances of the Teatrul Mastilor (The Theatre of Masks) show, a production of the Elvira Godeanu Drama Theater in Targu Jiu, at this edition of the Venice…


