Sighisoara, host of heritage interpretation experts from Europe and the USA, a first in Romania

In order to build the Giurgiu Ruse II Bridge, a project company must be set up between Romania and Bulgaria, which can propose this joint project, the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean declared on Thursday, in Bucharest.

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar said on Thursday in southeastern Constanta that as many young people as possible should be attracted to pursue a military career, as it is a reality that new members are currently needed for the Romanian Armed Forces.

In a lecture to the University of Craiova on Friday, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that the real challenge for Romania amidst a changing strategic outline of Europe is how to turn its immense strategic relevance into economic dividends and make the leap forward toward a prosperous…

La inceputul lunii, Liceul Teoretic „Alexandru Marghiloman" a fost gazda pentru partenerii sai din Portugalia, Turcia, Bulgaria și Slovacia in cadrul proiectului „Game Literacy and Learning". Oaspeții au fost invitați sa participle la curriculum-ul școlar, ateliere de lucru, simpozioane și conferințe…

More than 20 tons of plastic waste transported from Bulgaria for a Romanian commercial company were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point by the commissioners of the Environmental Guard because it did not meet the legal conditions for cross-border transport, the Giurgiu Border Police…

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Investment and European Projects Csilla Hegedus announced on Friday, in a press conference held in Satu Mare, that a cultural promotion contract worth about 10 million euros has been signed, which will bring foreign influencers to Romania to promote it as a…

The minister of Defence, Angel Tilvar, on Friday said that Romania will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

The Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice, in collaboration with the Pantakin Theatre Company, is organizing four performances of the Teatrul Mastilor (The Theatre of Masks) show, a production of the Elvira Godeanu Drama Theater in Targu Jiu, at this edition of the Venice…