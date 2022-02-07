Senate's Citu: I know appointing ambassadors is President's power; Ciolacu says he respects state hierarchies

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu reacted on Wednesday evening to the accusations of National Liberal Party (PNL) First Vice Chairman Rares Bogdan, announcing that he is requesting the organization of a coalition meeting urgently. "I understand that Rares Bogdan put his handkerchief…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the ruling coalition parties want Romania to have a state budget by the end of the year and that they will come up with a reduction in VAT for gigacalorie during winter, agerpres reports. "At the moment we are trying to have…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that there had been no negotiations whatsoever between the Social Democrats and President Klaus Iohannis on the formation of the government, which is exclusively the result of talks between…

- The proposed Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna cleared hearings at a joint meeting of Parliament's select committees on Wednesday, with 24 votes "in favour" and 10 votes "against", agerpres reports. The vote in the joint select committees is advisory. On November 23,…

- The ministers proposed to be part of the Nicolae Ciuca Cabinet will be heard on Wednesday in the specialized parliamentary commissions, agerpres reports. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted to Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic…

- The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Rozalia Biro stated on Thursday that in a large coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and UDMR, a new priority of UDMR will be the proposal to discuss revising and reforming the Constitution,…

- The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Tuesday, in Parliament, after discussions with PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and the parliamentary group of national minorities, that the future governing program should contain short and medium…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu said on Tuesday that discussions with Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities, others than the Hungarian one, have focused on the calendar of the ruling program, adding that on Wednesday,…