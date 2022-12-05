Romania's Under-15 girls' team qualifies for semi-finals at World Youth Table Tennis Championships Romania's Under-15 girls' national team qualified for the semi-finals of the World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Rades (Tunisia), after defeating the host country's team with a score of 3-0, on Sunday, in the quarter-finals, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

