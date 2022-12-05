Romania's Under-15 girls' team qualifies for semi-finals at World Youth Table Tennis Championships

Romania's Under-15 girls' team qualifies for semi-finals at World Youth Table Tennis ChampionshipsPublicat:
Romania's Under-15 girls' national team qualified for the semi-finals of the World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Rades (Tunisia), after defeating the host country's team with a score of 3-0, on Sunday, in the quarter-finals, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Over 75,000 people have entered Romania on Sunday, of which around 7,900 were Ukrainians
10:25, 28.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Sunday, 75,016 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 7,908 were Ukrainian citizens, a decrease of about 14% compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties in the south
15:40, 20.11.2022 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties located in the south and southwest of the country, which will be in force until Monday, at 10:00 am. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca: Food and energy security are priorities in the coming period
13:30, 30.10.2022 - Food and energy security represent priorities in the coming period, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Sunday, on the occasion of his participation in the INDAGRA International Fair. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
More than 83,000 persons enter Romania on Sunday, 7,800 of whom Ukrainians
11:00, 10.10.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 83,417 people entered Romania through the border crossing points nationwide, of whom 7,760 were Ukrainian citizens, down 16.35pct compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
DefMin Dincu, on official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday
16:11, 30.09.2022 - Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
Health Ministry: 439 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2
17:20, 25.09.2022 - The Health Ministry reported on Sunday 439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours, down 620 from the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 719 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h
14:31, 18.09.2022 - As many as 719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 735 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania gets gold and bronze medals in U21 European Table Tennis Championships
13:06, 18.09.2022 - Romania won two medals, gold and bronze, in the mixed doubles event, on Saturday, at the Under-21 European Table Tennis Championships in Cluj-Napoca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…