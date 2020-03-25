Romanian serviceman of Multinational Division Southeast Command, confirmed positive with COVID-19

Stiri Recomandate

Salubritate Craiova suspendă programul cu publicul

Salubritate Craiova suspendă programul cu publicul

Salubritate Craiova a decis suspendarea programului cu publicul precum și a încasărilor la casieria societății, începând de astăzi. De asemenea, a fost suspendat și programul de vizită în Adăpostul canin Breasta, fiind permis în incintă doar accesul voluntarilor. Petițiile precum și documentațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Spania: 738 de oameni, uciși de coronavirus în 24 de ore

Spania: 738 de oameni, uciși de coronavirus în 24 de ore

Spania a înregistrat în ultimele 24 de ore 738 de decese provocate de coronavirus, cea mai mare creștere a acestui bilanț de la debutul epidemiei în țară, a anunțat miercuri ministerul sănătății de la Madrid, citat de Reuters. Spania depășește China în privința… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul cere anchetă în cazul unui bărbat dus de 3 ori la spital până să i se facă un test pentru Covid 19

Prefectul cere anchetă în cazul unui bărbat dus de 3 ori la spital până să i se facă un test pentru Covid 19

Cazul unui bărbat din Piatra-Neamț, dus de 3 ori la spital și trimis acasă de două pri fără să i se facă testul pentru depistarea noului coronavirus, a intrat în atenția… [citeste mai departe]

Doi antreprenori au trecut la confecționarea măștilor de protecție ce pot fi dezinfectate cu ajutorul fierului de călcat

Doi antreprenori au trecut la confecționarea măștilor de protecție ce pot fi dezinfectate cu ajutorul fierului de călcat

În loc de lenjerii de pat, o tânără antreprenoare face acum măşti de protecţie. Cinci lei costă o mască veselă care poate fi purtată câteva ore. Măştile… [citeste mai departe]

Eficienţa măsurilor Guvernului pentru IMM-uri: doar 9% din companii spun că sunt ajutate

Eficienţa măsurilor Guvernului pentru IMM-uri: doar 9% din companii spun că sunt ajutate

Întreprinderile mici şi mijlocii afirmă că măsurile de susţinere luate de Guvern nu îi ajută, din cauză că sunt neclare condiţiile de acordare a beneficiilor, nu dispun de sumele necesare pentru susţinerea indemnizaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul britanic a achiziţionat 3,5 milioane de teste de depistare a anticorpilor

Guvernul britanic a achiziţionat 3,5 milioane de teste de depistare a anticorpilor

Ministrul britanic al sănătăţii, Matt Hancock, a anunţat că guvernul de la Londra a achiziţionat 3,5 milioane de teste de depistare a anticorpilor la noul coronavirus, astfel încât persoanele care suspectează că au contractat virusul… [citeste mai departe]

Top vedete care s-au apucat de făcut sport acasă pe timp de Coronavirus

Top vedete care s-au apucat de făcut sport acasă pe timp de Coronavirus

Acum că toată lumea stă acasă tot mai multe vedete și oameni obișnuiți preferă să practice sportul la domiciliu, mai ales că cele mai multe săli de sport s-au închis. Tabu îți spune în continuare care sunt persoanele publice care s-au apucat de făcut mișcare… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus în România. 906 cazuri de persoane infectate. 144 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore

Coronavirus în România. 906 cazuri de persoane infectate. 144 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore

Coronavirus în România. 906 cazuri de persoane infectate. 144 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore. Până astăzi, 25 martie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 906 cazuri de persoane infectate cu… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus Romania: Numarul persoanelor confirmate pozitiv a ajuns la 906

Coronavirus Romania: Numarul persoanelor confirmate pozitiv a ajuns la 906

Pana astazi, 25 martie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 906 cazuri de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID – 19 (coronavirus). Dintre cele 906 persoane confirmate pozitiv, 86 au fost declarate vindecate si externate (53 la Timisoara, 23 la Bucuresti,… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii din Pintic, beneficiarii proiectului ”Zâmbet de copil”. Și TU poți ajuta!

Copiii din Pintic, beneficiarii proiectului ”Zâmbet de copil”. Și TU poți ajuta!

Fundatia Somes in parteneriat cu Asociatia Sfintii Apostoli Luca si Andrei, ca furnizori acreditati de servicii sociale vin, in contextul actual al pandemiei care a cuprins lumea, cu un program social de anvergura ”Alege viata!”.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian serviceman of Multinational Division Southeast Command, confirmed positive with COVID-19

Publicat:
Romanian serviceman of Multinational Division Southeast Command, confirmed positive with COVID-19

A Romanian serviceman of the Multinational Division Southeast Command was confirmed positive on Tuesday with the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted to the for , the Facebook page of the Command shows.

The serviceman is in good condition, and up to this time the epidemiological investigation and all the recommendations resulting from it were implemented immediately.

"Furthermore, the personnel of the Multinational Division Southeast Command are strictly respecting the constraints and limitations established by the Romanian

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

34 doctors, 49 nurses and orderlies from Suceava County Hospital, confirmed with COVID-19

14:48, 25.03.2020 - A number of 34 doctors from the Suceava County Hospital have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday."In what regards the medical staff, the healthcare unit has 1,300 persons employed, medical and auxiliary staff. Of the 233 doctors of the healthcare unit,…

DSU's Arafat: We have 794 persons confirmed with COVID-19, 79 healed and 11 dead

23:47, 24.03.2020 - Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat pointed out that until Tuesday evening at 20:00, a number of 794 persons had been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 79 healed and 11 died. "The situation at 20,00hrs, which was also sent to the Interior Ministry by the colleagues from…

Dolj: Doua cazuri de COVID-19 in Isalnita. Un al treilea, in Segarcea

21:46, 24.03.2020 - UPDATE: Prefectura Dolj a mai confirmat, in aceasta seara, si un al treilea caz confirmat la Segarcea. In aceasta seara au fost confirmate doua cazuri de contaminare cu noul coronavirus in Isalnita, Dolj. O familie din Isalnita cu doi copii, proaspat intoarsa din Republica Dominicana, s-a autoizolat…

Healthcare system has serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment in fight against COVID-19

17:28, 17.03.2020 - The perception of the employees in healthcare is that the healthcare system is not ready yet to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest weakness being the serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment, says the "Health Solidarity" Federation, which published a survey on…

Ungaria raporteaza prezența coronavirusului in țara

19:42, 05.03.2020 - Ungaria a raportat prezența noului coronavirus in țara, prin inregistrarea a doua cazuri de persoane infectate. Premierul Viktor Orban scria  aseara pe contul sau de Facebook ca aceștia sunt doi studenți din Iran. El a menționat ca niciunul dintre ei nu prezinta simptomele, dar este confirmat clinic…

Efecte neasteptate ale epidemiei: Preturile alimentelor au scazut in februarie

13:42, 05.03.2020 - Indicele global al preturilor la produsele alimentare a scazut in februarie, dupa patru luni de crestere succesiva, in urma declinului pretului uleiurilor vegetale, al carnii si al cerealelor, a anuntat joi Organizatia Natiunilor Unite pentru Alimentatie si Agricultura (FAO), transmite Reuters.…

Minister Victor Costache: Man in Gorj with confirmed coronavirus is in good shape, no symptoms displayed

09:46, 27.02.2020 - Health Minister Victor Costache stated that the first case of infection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Romania is a man from a locality in Gorj County, who came in contact with the Italian citizen from Rimini who came to the area in the February 18-22 period, his condition being good,…

ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador discuss common priorities on bilaeral agenda in 2020

19:19, 28.01.2020 - Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 martie 2020
Bucuresti 3°C | 9°C
Iasi -2°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 7°C
Timisoara -1°C | 8°C
Constanta 5°C | 7°C
Brasov -3°C | 7°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2020
USD 4.4722
EUR 4.8367
CHF 4.5573
GBP 5.3303
CAD 3.1099
XAU 232.945
JPY 4.0205
CNY 0.6299
AED 1.2175
AUD 2.6955
MDL 0.247
BGN 2.473

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec