People willing to get vaccinated without appointment can go to AstraZeneca serum centres with vacancies

People willing to get vaccinated without appointment can go to AstraZeneca serum centres with vacanciesPublicat:
People who want to get vaccinated directly, without an appointment, can come on their own to the centers with AstraZeneca serum where not all the places are occupied, said the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.
"It is important [that those interested - ed. n.] be in good health. All procedures and instructions issued by the CNCAV regarding the vaccination activity are being followed," Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said in a conference at the Victoria Palace on Tuesday, agerpres.ro confirms.
He…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees
17:56, 13.04.2021 - The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, will be used to immunize detainess, but other serums will be used for them, as well, the president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on…
Official Gheorghita: People's interest in scheduling for vaccination is high
20:45, 06.04.2021 - The chairman of the National Committee for Vaccination Activities Coordination, Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that people's interest in scheduling for vaccination is high and announced the decision to notify only once a person on the waiting list, who will have 24 hours available to confirm…
Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10
16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…
Gheorghita: Vaccination in incubation period does not influence COVID-19 evolution
17:20, 23.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday that vaccination against the new coronavirus of asymptomatic people or those who are incubating the virus does not influence the natural evolution of the disease.…
Doctor Gheorghita: As of April 1 type of vaccine to be displayed on appointment platform
16:00, 23.03.2021 - The head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, as of April 1, the type of serum one is going to get from each vaccination centre will also be displayed on the appointment platform, according to AGERPRES.…
Valeriu Gheorghita: Active vaccination centres for Pfizer, Moderna - 414; for Astra Zeneca - 192
16:06, 23.02.2021 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that there are currently 414 active centers for the inoculation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 192 for Astra Zeneca, according to AGERPRES. "The…
Iohannis: A lot of people want to get vaccinated; many centres to operate soon
13:40, 19.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after visiting a vaccination centre at the Romexpo Exhibition Halls in Bucharest that was about to get operational, that many people want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, announcing that very many vaccination centres nationwide will start operating soon,…
235,239 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December 27, 2020
20:25, 18.01.2021 - Over 30,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 1,075 received the booster dose, the total number of those vaccinated reaching 235,239, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19…