One person died, other two injured after being attacked by bears in the last days

One person died, other two injured after being attacked by bears in the last daysPublicat:
Three people have been attacked by bears over the past days in the area of Mures county, one of whom was killed and the other two injured, with the last attack occurring on the night of Monday to Tuesday at a fold in Cucerdea locality. Representatives of the "Horea" Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) of Mures County have announced on Tuesday that a man aged 64, from a fold in Cucerdea, has been transported at the Emergency Department (UPU) Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) Targu Mures, with injuries around the head, forearm and thigh areas, after being…
