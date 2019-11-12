One person died, other two injured after being attacked by bears in the last days

Stiri Recomandate

În judeţul Dâmboviţa, prima clinică din România specializată în terapii celulare regenerative

Pe 16 noiembrie 2019, în comuna dâmboviţeană Voineşti, va fi inaugurat Centrul de Medicină Regenerativă Este uncentru medical specializat pe tehnici celulare regenerative, laserterapie, oxigenoterapii,… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE Şedinţa Guvernului Sandu, înaintea examinării moţiunii de cenzură. Vezi ce proiecte au fost aprobate

(UPDATE 08:24) Executivul a aprobat proiectul pentru iniţierea negocierilor şi aprobarea semnării Acordului dintre Guvernul Republicii Moldova şi Cabinetul de Miniştri al Ucrainei… [citeste mai departe]

Accident GRAV la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată la Beldiu. O victimă încarcerată, după ce un camion a fost lovit tren

Ziarul Unirea Accident GRAV la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată la Beldiu. O victimă încarcerată, după ce un camion a fost lovit tren Potrivit ISU Alba,… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua celibatarilor în China - Vânzări record de 13 miliarde de dolari

Cel mai mare retailer online din China, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a înregistrat vânzări record de aproximativ 268,4 miliarde de yuani (38,4 miliarde de dolari), cu ocazia Zilei Celibatarilor, cel mai mare eveniment de cumpărături online din lume, transmit… [citeste mai departe]

Nursultan Nazarbaev încearcă să organizeze o întâlnire Putin-Zelenski - Președintele Ucrainei și-a dat deja acordul

Fostul preşedinte kazah Nursultan Nazarbaev încearcă să organizeze o întâlnire între preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin şi omologul său ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski,… [citeste mai departe]

Istoricul rus descoperit cu braţele iubitei într-un rucsac a dezvăluit la tribunal motivele crimei

Reputatul istoric rus descoperit cu braţele iubitei sale, fosta sa studentă, într-un rucsac, după ce a căzut accidental în apele râului Moika, din oraşul Sankt Petersburg, a explicat la tribunal cum… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor, explicaţii după refuzul lui Iohannis de a participa la dezbateri: Nu mai intră în ring cu nimeni de la PSD

"După ce a încasat-o de la Ponta, Iohannis n-a mai intrat niciodată în ring cu cineva de la PSD. A căpătat o fobie față de PSD, o stare patologică de frică… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetări, în Prahova, privind o posibilă faptă de corupere a alegătorilor

Polițiștii prahoveni au făcut un bilanț al evenimentelor pe care le-au avut de gestionat duminică, în legătură cu procesul electoral, și au anunțat că au primit mai multe sesizări privind posibile infracțiuni la vot, dar și reclamații nejustificate… [citeste mai departe]

De ce refuză Iohannis confruntarea cu Dăncilă - Explicația oficială

Liberlaul Dan Motreanu , șeful campaniei lui Klaus Iohannis, explică, pe Facebook, de ce prședintele în funcție refuză o confruntare cu Dăncilă. Motreanu precizează că alta ar fi fost, însă, situația dacă aveam un tur doi fără PSD. [citeste mai departe]


One person died, other two injured after being attacked by bears in the last days

Publicat:
Three people have been attacked by bears over the past days in the area of , one of whom was killed and the other two injured, with the last attack occurring on the night of Monday to Tuesday at a fold in Cucerdea locality.  Representatives of the "Horea" Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) of Mures County have announced on Tuesday that a man aged 64, from a fold in Cucerdea, has been transported at the (UPU) for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) , with injuries around the head, forearm and thigh areas, after being…

