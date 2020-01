AMOFM Bucharest: 20,244 persons found a job in 2019

A number of 20,244 persons were employed in 2019 through the National Workforce Employment Program, and nearly half, namely 9,837, were women, according to the data published by the Bucharest Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM).Of the total persons employed in 2019, a number of 7,583 are over… [citeste mai departe]