JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Drum, acoperit de pietre. A intervenit Poliția (Foto)

Drum, acoperit de pietre. A intervenit Poliția (Foto)

Pietre de dimensiuni mai mari au căzut din bena unui camion, și au acoperit asfaltul pe un drum din judet, făcând impracticabil acel tronson. Totul s-a întâmplat azi (30 septembrie) după-amiaza pe DJ 193, în localitatea Petin. La fata locului au ajuns polițiști care au îndepărtat pietrele de… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Camora, primul jucător naturalizat convocat la națională. Fundașul de origine portugheză, în lotul pentru barajul Euro 2020

Maria Camora, primul jucător naturalizat convocat la națională. Fundașul de origine portugheză, în lotul pentru barajul Euro 2020

Selecționerul Mirel Rădoi a anunțat lotul României pentru meciul din Islanda, din semifinalele barajului pentru Euro 2020, și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Toate persoanele care vin în România din aceste țări vor intra obligatoriu în carantină

Toate persoanele care vin în România din aceste țări vor intra obligatoriu în carantină

Orban anunţă reintroducerea restricţiilor pentru ţările care au un nivel de infectare superior României. Premierul Ludovic Orban a anunţat că România va reintroduce restricţii pentru persoanele care vin din ţări care… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace that, regarding the accusations of electoral fraud in the local elections, "the guilty will be held accountable"."The electoral process… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Predoiu execută ordinul trasat de la Cotroceni: Secția Specială a fost o EROARE

Cătălin Predoiu execută ordinul trasat de la Cotroceni: Secția Specială a fost o EROARE

Ministrul Justiţiei, Cătălin Predoiu, afirmă că înfiinţarea Secţiei de Investigare a Infracţiunilor din Justiţie a fost ”o eroare”, soluţia găsită fiind greşită. ”În realitate, noi nu avem un sistem de combatere a coruţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Orban, preocupat de sănătatea participanților la petrecerile organizate pentru câștigarea alegerilor

Orban, preocupat de sănătatea participanților la petrecerile organizate pentru câștigarea alegerilor

Premierul Ludovic Orban a cerut persoanelor care au participat la petrecerile organizate după câștigarea alegerilor să se comporte ca și cum ar fi posibil infectați, deoarece la aceste evenimente… [citeste mai departe]

Leo Messi schimbă tonul la Barcelona: „Îmi asum toate greșelile”

Leo Messi schimbă tonul la Barcelona: „Îmi asum toate greșelile”

Căpitanul Barcelonei, Leo Messi, 33 de ani, face un pas înapoi într-o perioadă plină de tensiuni pe ”Camp Nou”. ”După atâtea conflicte, vreau să dau pagina. Trebuie să ne regăsim unitatea”, a declarat el în interviul pentru cotidianul catalan Sport Dezamăgit… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep a învins-o pe Irina Begu cu greu. Ce probleme a avut din cauza terenului, săraca!

Simona Halep a învins-o pe Irina Begu cu greu. Ce probleme a avut din cauza terenului, săraca!

Simona Halep s-a calificat în turul 3 la Roland Garros după ce a învins-o pe Irina Begu, scor 6-3, 6-4. A fost un succes mult mai greu de obţinut decât o arată scorul. Irina a dat o replică foarte bună şi a întrebuinţat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul României anunţă noi măsuri! Carantină pentru persoanele care stau în România mai mult de TREI zile

Premierul României anunţă noi măsuri! Carantină pentru persoanele care stau în România mai mult de TREI zile

"Este evidentă o tendință de creștere a numărului de cazuri. Din acest motiv am solicitat Comitetelor Județele pentru Situații de Urgență o implicare mai serioasă în respectarea… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines renunţă la planul său de a oferi zboruri spre nicăieri din cauza criticilor

Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines renunţă la planul său de a oferi zboruri spre nicăieri din cauza criticilor

Compania aeriană Singapore Airlines a renunţat la planurile sale de a oferi "zboruri spre nicăieri", cu avioane ce decolează şi aterizează pe acelaşi aeroport, după ce iniţiativa… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

Publicat:
JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

, , announced the start of the public debate, to last until March 31, 2021, of the proposals to amend the Justice laws - Law 303/2004 regarding the status of judges and prosecutors, Law 304/2004 regarding judicial organization and Law 317/2004 regarding the of Magistracy.

Predoiu mentioned on Wednesday, in a conference at the headquarters, that among the amendment brought are the disbanding of the Section for Investigation of Crimes in Justice, bringing professional criteria in the selection process of magistrates - elimination…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Almost 14mln people connected to public water supply system, in 2019

10:45, 30.09.2020 - Almost 71% of Romania's resident population was connected to the public water supply system, in 2019, on the increase compared to the previous year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday. According to centralized data, last year, 13,728,144 people were…

Iohannis: I will discuss with JusMin about number of prosecutors delegated for European Prosecutor's Office

20:21, 16.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that he will have a discussion with the Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, for clarifications regarding the number of prosecutors delegated by Romania to the European Prosecutor's Office and made a parallel with Germany, mentioning that ten prosecutors…

PM Orban: Public sector investments the highest of the past ten years

12:05, 16.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that, despite the crisis, the public sector investments were the highest of the past ten years, and the government has tried to steadily increase allocations for the modernization of infrastructure. "The volume of investments in the public sector is…

Bucharest Metropolitan Library reopening six more locations to public

09:01, 20.07.2020 - The Bucharest Metropolitan Library (BMB) today is reopening five locations to the public and its BMB Artoteca, the arts library, under conditions of maximum safety for both the public and the staff, observing all protection measures recommended by the authorities. The five locations that open today…

Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve special section investigating justice crimes

08:57, 10.07.2020 - Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday that the Government and the Justice Ministry were still acting to abolish the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), but at this moment such an approach does not stand any chance of succeeding.Read also: Gov't passes emergency…

Iohannis calling on Parliament to fast-track debate on law clarifying quarantine and isolation

20:09, 08.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying the terms of quarantine and isolation."It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, in this sense,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 01 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 9°C | 19°C
Iasi 9°C | 20°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 16°C
Timisoara 10°C | 16°C
Constanta 14°C | 20°C
Brasov 6°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.09.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 324.400,80 2.294.915,20
II (5/6) 18 6.007,42 -
III (4/6) 781 138,45 -
IV (3/6) 11.255 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.848.832,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 septembrie 2020
USD 4.1617
EUR 4.8698
CHF 4.5043
GBP 5.3406
CAD 3.105
XAU 252.112
JPY 3.9382
CNY 0.611
AED 1.133
AUD 2.9625
MDL 0.2456
BGN 2.4899

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec