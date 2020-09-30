JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021Publicat:
Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, announced the start of the public debate, to last until March 31, 2021, of the proposals to amend the Justice laws - Law 303/2004 regarding the status of judges and prosecutors, Law 304/2004 regarding judicial organization and Law 317/2004 regarding the Supreme Council of Magistracy.
Predoiu mentioned on Wednesday, in a conference at the Justice Ministry headquarters, that among the amendment brought are the disbanding of the Section for Investigation of Crimes in Justice, bringing professional criteria in the selection process of magistrates - elimination…
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Almost 14mln people connected to public water supply system, in 2019
10:45, 30.09.2020 - Almost 71% of Romania's resident population was connected to the public water supply system, in 2019, on the increase compared to the previous year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday. According to centralized data, last year, 13,728,144 people were…
Iohannis: I will discuss with JusMin about number of prosecutors delegated for European Prosecutor's Office
20:21, 16.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that he will have a discussion with the Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, for clarifications regarding the number of prosecutors delegated by Romania to the European Prosecutor's Office and made a parallel with Germany, mentioning that ten prosecutors…
PM Orban: Public sector investments the highest of the past ten years
12:05, 16.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that, despite the crisis, the public sector investments were the highest of the past ten years, and the government has tried to steadily increase allocations for the modernization of infrastructure. "The volume of investments in the public sector is…
Bucharest Metropolitan Library reopening six more locations to public
09:01, 20.07.2020 - The Bucharest Metropolitan Library (BMB) today is reopening five locations to the public and its BMB Artoteca, the arts library, under conditions of maximum safety for both the public and the staff, observing all protection measures recommended by the authorities. The five locations that open today…
Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve special section investigating justice crimes
08:57, 10.07.2020 - Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday that the Government and the Justice Ministry were still acting to abolish the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), but at this moment such an approach does not stand any chance of succeeding.Read also: Gov't passes emergency…
Iohannis calling on Parliament to fast-track debate on law clarifying quarantine and isolation
20:09, 08.07.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying the terms of quarantine and isolation."It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, in this sense,…