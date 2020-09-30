JusMin Predoiu: Amendment of Justice laws - in public debate until March 31, 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Almost 71% of Romania's resident population was connected to the public water supply system, in 2019, on the increase compared to the previous year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday. According to centralized data, last year, 13,728,144 people were…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that he will have a discussion with the Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, for clarifications regarding the number of prosecutors delegated by Romania to the European Prosecutor's Office and made a parallel with Germany, mentioning that ten prosecutors…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that, despite the crisis, the public sector investments were the highest of the past ten years, and the government has tried to steadily increase allocations for the modernization of infrastructure. "The volume of investments in the public sector is…

- The Bucharest Metropolitan Library (BMB) today is reopening five locations to the public and its BMB Artoteca, the arts library, under conditions of maximum safety for both the public and the staff, observing all protection measures recommended by the authorities. The five locations that open today…

- Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday that the Government and the Justice Ministry were still acting to abolish the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), but at this moment such an approach does not stand any chance of succeeding.Read also: Gov't passes emergency…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying the terms of quarantine and isolation."It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, in this sense,…