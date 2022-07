Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a… [citeste mai departe]