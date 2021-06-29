In message commemorating Iasi Pogrom, PM Citu says never let bloody history repeat itself

Stiri Recomandate

S-au întors acasă. România și încheiat misiunea militară în Afganistan

S-au întors acasă. România și încheiat misiunea militară în Afganistan

Ceremonia de repatriere a ultimului detaşament românesc din teatrul de operaţii Afganistan a avut loc în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, la ora 01.00, la Baza 90 Transport Aerian din Otopeni, în prezenţa ministrului Apărării Naţionale, Nicolae-Ionel… [citeste mai departe]

Şoferul unei maşini a aruncat un plic cu bani în interiorul altei maşini, fiind văzut de un echipaj de Poliţie

Şoferul unei maşini a aruncat un plic cu bani în interiorul altei maşini, fiind văzut de un echipaj de Poliţie

Poliţiştii din Bucureşti au demarat o anchetă, după ce şoferul unei maşini a aruncat un plic cu bani în interiorul altei maşini, fiind văzut de un echipaj de Poliţie aflat… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiță de 8 ani dispărută dintr-o comună ieșeană a fost găsită într-un canton din pădure

O fetiță de 8 ani dispărută dintr-o comună ieșeană a fost găsită într-un canton din pădure

Fetiţa de 8 ani care a dispărut luni de la domiciliul părinţilor, dintr-o localitate din comuna Dagâţa, Iași, a fost găsită astăzi la un canton dintr-o pădure. Reprezentanţii Poliţiei şi ai Protecţiei… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT-VIDEO. Guvernul Cîțu, în fața primei moțiuni de cenzură. Au început dezbaterile. Premierul: După 25 septembrie va fi și mai rău pentru PSD

LIVE TEXT-VIDEO. Guvernul Cîțu, în fața primei moțiuni de cenzură. Au început dezbaterile. Premierul: După 25 septembrie va fi și mai rău pentru PSD

Florin Cîțu: Două moțiuni simple au fost depuse de PSD împotriva mea ca ministru. PSD-iștii… [citeste mai departe]

Strada Ion Antonescu din Constanța ar putea fi redenumită miercuri/ Propunerea noului nume: Comandor Bibi Costăchescu

Strada Ion Antonescu din Constanța ar putea fi redenumită miercuri/ Propunerea noului nume: Comandor Bibi Costăchescu

Consiliul Local Constanța va decide miercuri dacă va schimba numele străzii Mareșal Ion Antonescu, din cartierul Veterani. Proiectul de hotărâre a fost inițiat… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, despre tulpina Delta: Menținem un grad înalt de vigilență

Ministrul Sănătății, despre tulpina Delta: Menținem un grad înalt de vigilență

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Ioana Mihăilă, a declarat marţi că se menţine "un grad înalt de vigilenţă" în ceea ce priveşte varianta Delta a noului coronavirus, chiar dacă pe termen scurt nu sunt motive de îngrijorare, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a interzis Regina Elisabeta Prințului Charles. Ce frică majoră a avut mama lui

Ce i-a interzis Regina Elisabeta Prințului Charles. Ce frică majoră a avut mama lui

Prințul Charles a ridicat îndoieli privitoare la murdărirea imaginii monarhiei. Astfel, potrivit unui raport, căsătoria prințului de Wales cu fosta sa iubită, Camilla Parker Bowles, a determinat-o pe Regină să creadă că ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

United Airlines a comandat 270 de avioane Boeing și Airbus, în contextul reluării zborurilor

United Airlines a comandat 270 de avioane Boeing și Airbus, în contextul reluării zborurilor

Compania aeriană americană United Airlines a lansat marţi cea mai mare comandă din istoria sa, 200 de avioane Boeing 737 MAX şi 70 de avioane Airbus A321neo, cu o valoare de peste 30 de miliarde de dolari, în ideea… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai bună echipă de la Euro 2020. Cine se teme să îi înfrunte, de fapt

Cea mai bună echipă de la Euro 2020. Cine se teme să îi înfrunte, de fapt

Euro 2020 a evidențiat mai multe echipe, până acum. Dar parcă niciuna nu a fost atât de apreciată ca cea a Italiei. Trupa antrenată de Roberto Mancini a ajuns la 31 de meciuri consecutive fără înfrângere. În plus, Squadra Azzurra a atins și un… [citeste mai departe]


In message commemorating Iasi Pogrom, PM Citu says never let bloody history repeat itself

Publicat:
In message commemorating Iasi Pogrom, PM Citu says never let bloody history repeat itself

, delivered a message on the occasion the 80th anniversary of the in which he underlined that "we must never let bloody history repeat itself.

"The last days of June remind us every year of a painful period that Romania went through exactly eight decades ago, when hatred and anti-Semitism darkened minds and pushed decision-makers and then law enforcement to acts of violence and crime against the Jews of Iasi. Nothing can justify what happened then, and nothing can erase the suffering of thousands of then evicted from their own…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iohannis in Iasi Pogrom remembrance message:May we always keep in mind lessons of history, defend democratic principles

11:50, 29.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent today a message on the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Iasi anti-Jewish Pogrom (June 28 - 30, 1941). "These days we mark eight decades since one of the bloodiest pages in the history of Romania. Undisguised hatred, atrocious violence, absolute contempt…

Dragos Damian, CEO Terapia Cluj Napoca: „PNRR este o gafa de proporții si o pierdere de suveranitate a Romaniei, prin componenta de imprumuturi”

22:00, 09.06.2021 - Dragos Damian, managerul general al companiei Terapia Cluj Napoca, cel mai mare producator roman de medicamente, face o analiza dura a Planului National de Redresare si Rezilienta (PNRR), afirmand ca are un motiv foarte serios sa-l considere fara rost. Acesta porneste de o constatare dureroasa: romanii…

Dragos Damian: Romanii de 40-50-60 de ani vor muri inainte sa ajunga la pensie

15:51, 09.06.2021 - Dragoș Damian, director general al producatorului de medicamente Terapia Cluj, critica, intr-un comentariu pentru Ziarul Financiar, masurile din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliența (PNRR) privind reforma sistemului de pensii, scrie Gandul . Damian susține ca, de fapt, contribuțiile la asigurarile…

PM Citu: Romania has quickest economic recovery in history

10:45, 18.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says that Romania has "the quickest economic recovery in history", as a response to the greatest crisis of the last hundred years, during the first trimester of 2021 our country recording an economic growth of 2.8%. "I promised, I did. Romania's economy has gone…

PM Citu: I had a very constructive meeting with the EC president on recovery, resilience negotiations

09:00, 12.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says he had a "very constructive meeting" in Brussels on Monday evening on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) negotiations with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and that the negotiations will continue on May 12 with other officials…

Gov't passes convergence programme including reforms pledged by it

16:40, 05.05.2021 - A convergence programme was approved at Tuesday's government meeting that contains reforms pledged by the government in areas such as the state pension system, public pay, state-owned companies, and public administration, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday. "At today's government…

PM Citu rules out full nationwide lockdown, says easing restrictions provided all get vaccinated

20:41, 07.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that a full nationwide lockdown in Romania is not being considered, mentioning that economic relaxation is being aimed at, provided that everyone gets vaccinated. "We are not considering lockdown. I have been opposed since the very beginning: I…

PM Citu: June 1 - first step to return to normalcy

13:00, 05.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu proposes an inter-ministerial committee to ensure Romania's return to normalcy from June 1. "Today I will announce the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee, under the coordination of the prime minister, to ensure, from June 1, the return to Romania's normalcy.…


