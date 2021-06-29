In message commemorating Iasi Pogrom, PM Citu says never let bloody history repeat itself

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis sent today a message on the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Iasi anti-Jewish Pogrom (June 28 - 30, 1941). "These days we mark eight decades since one of the bloodiest pages in the history of Romania. Undisguised hatred, atrocious violence, absolute contempt…

- Dragos Damian, managerul general al companiei Terapia Cluj Napoca, cel mai mare producator roman de medicamente, face o analiza dura a Planului National de Redresare si Rezilienta (PNRR), afirmand ca are un motiv foarte serios sa-l considere fara rost. Acesta porneste de o constatare dureroasa: romanii…

- Dragoș Damian, director general al producatorului de medicamente Terapia Cluj, critica, intr-un comentariu pentru Ziarul Financiar, masurile din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliența (PNRR) privind reforma sistemului de pensii, scrie Gandul . Damian susține ca, de fapt, contribuțiile la asigurarile…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that Romania has "the quickest economic recovery in history", as a response to the greatest crisis of the last hundred years, during the first trimester of 2021 our country recording an economic growth of 2.8%. "I promised, I did. Romania's economy has gone…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says he had a "very constructive meeting" in Brussels on Monday evening on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) negotiations with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and that the negotiations will continue on May 12 with other officials…

- A convergence programme was approved at Tuesday's government meeting that contains reforms pledged by the government in areas such as the state pension system, public pay, state-owned companies, and public administration, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday. "At today's government…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that a full nationwide lockdown in Romania is not being considered, mentioning that economic relaxation is being aimed at, provided that everyone gets vaccinated. "We are not considering lockdown. I have been opposed since the very beginning: I…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu proposes an inter-ministerial committee to ensure Romania's return to normalcy from June 1. "Today I will announce the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee, under the coordination of the prime minister, to ensure, from June 1, the return to Romania's normalcy.…