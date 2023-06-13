Gov't rotation/PNL's Bogdan: PNL cannot cede UDMR two ministries.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's trading session lower.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session lower on all indices, and the value of exchanges was 69.16 million lei (13.94 million euros), told Agerpres. CITESTE SI MAE hails decision of the USA to return to…

- Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR. National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that PNL is willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and that two formulas will be voted…

- PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minority group are currently holding a majority in Parliament, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, adding…

- Prison officers will be on Japanese strike on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they will refuse to go on duty for 2 to 4 hours, after which they will block the prisons by "excessive zeal", announced on Monday evening the Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP)."Prison…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that at the party's National Political Council meeting they did not discuss the withdrawal of any party from the current governing coalition.He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD National Political Council meeting, if he had…

- PM Ciuca: PNL wants to ensure governance, I did not request to take over any UDMR ministry.Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday that, formally, the National Liberal Party (PNL) did not request, in the context of the preparation of the government rotation, to take over any of the ministries…

- Kelemen Hunor: Pensions should be calculated based on contribution, they cannot be higher than salary.Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor, Deputy Prime Minister in the Ciuca Cabinet, told AGERPRES, in an interview, that regarding service pensions, also called special…

- Prime Minister Ciuca: Moldavia, on threshold of new historic stage of development.National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, met on Tuesday with Liberals from Iasi County, with whom he discussed development projects in the region and the role of PNL in local and central…