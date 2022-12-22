Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on minorities passed by Ukrainian Parliament without consulting Venice Commission

Stiri Recomandate

Furtuni periculoase aşteptate în SUA. Biden îi îndeamnă pe americani să plece la drum de pe acum dacă au planuri de Crăciun

Furtuni periculoase aşteptate în SUA. Biden îi îndeamnă pe americani să plece la drum de pe acum dacă au planuri de Crăciun

Statele Unite ale Americii aşteaptă furtuni "periculoase şi ameninţătoare" în zilele dinaintea Crăciunului, a avertizat preşedintele Joe Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

Rețeta pentru salata de boeuf de Crăciun

Rețeta pentru salata de boeuf de Crăciun

Rețeta pentru salata de boeuf de Crăciun. Salata de boeuf nu are cum să lipsească de pe masa de Crăciun. Cum o preparăm însă corect? Rețeta tradițională pentru salata de boeuf are la bază carne de vită, însă putem opta și pentru carne de pui, în funcție de preferințe. Ingredientele neceare pentru salata de boeuf sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească un website creat de o agenție de web design?

Ce criterii trebuie să îndeplinească un website creat de o agenție de web design?

Serviciile agențiilor de web design sunt indispensabile pentru cei care își doresc să construiască un business de succes. Dacă și tu te numeri printre ei, pregătește-te să îți faci noi prieteni. Web designerii din cadrul unei agenții… [citeste mai departe]

Rețea de canalizare menajeră în comuna Ohaba: Primăria a solicitat acordul de mediu

Rețea de canalizare menajeră în comuna Ohaba: Primăria a solicitat acordul de mediu

Rețea de canalizare menajeră în comuna Ohaba: Primăria a solicitat acordul de mediu Primăria comunei Ohaba a solicitat APM Alba emiterea acordului de mediu pentru proiectul privind înființarea rețelei de canalizare menajeră în… [citeste mai departe]

MAE, reacție amară la noua lege a minorităților din Ucraina, care limitează drepturile românilor: Este regretabil

MAE, reacție amară la noua lege a minorităților din Ucraina, care limitează drepturile românilor: Este regretabil

Ministerul de Externe spune că adoptarea legii Legii privind minoritățile naționale din Ucraina fără a ține cont de cerințele României și recomandările Comisiei de… [citeste mai departe]

Erdogan anunţă a treia creştere, în decurs de un an, a salariului minim în Turcia, începând de la 1 ianuarie, la 430 de euro net, înaintea alegerilor din iunie

Erdogan anunţă a treia creştere, în decurs de un an, a salariului minim în Turcia, începând de la 1 ianuarie, la 430 de euro net, înaintea alegerilor din iunie

Peste 40% dintre turci trăiesc din salariul minim. Salariul minim… [citeste mai departe]

Scade vârsta de pensionare. Cine va sta alături de nepoţi, la cerere, de la 55 de ani

Scade vârsta de pensionare. Cine va sta alături de nepoţi, la cerere, de la 55 de ani

Sindicaliştii din domeniul feroviar cer aplicarea de la 1 ianuarie a legii care permite angajaţilor din acest domeniu să beneficieze de reducerea standard a vârstei de pensionare Vârsta de pensionare va creştre în România, care… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie înșelată pe internet prin metoda "generalul american"

Femeie înșelată pe internet prin metoda “generalul american”

O femeie din Suceava a pierdut aproape 100.000 de euro după ce s-a îndrăgostit de un bărbat pe internet. Bărbatul a folosit metoda „generalul american” și a pretins că are nevoie de bani să se întoarcă în țară. Citește și: Comisarul-şef Cristian Mihalcea continuă dezvăluirile:… [citeste mai departe]

Retrospectiva anului 2022 în piața imobiliară - evoluție neuniforma, vânzari mai mari cu 15%

Retrospectiva anului 2022 în piața imobiliară - evoluție neuniforma, vânzari mai mari cu 15%

Anul 2022 a fost unul profitabil, dar riscant pentru domeniul imobiliar. Numărul mic de autorizații de construcție emise a dus la scăderea ritmului pentru construcțiile noi, în timp ce vânzările au crescut… [citeste mai departe]

Putin l-a felicitat pe Netanyahu pentru formarea Guvernului israelian

Putin l-a felicitat pe Netanyahu pentru formarea Guvernului israelian

Preşedintele rus, Vladimir Putin, l-a felicitat, joi, pe premierul-desemnat Benjamin Netanyahu pentru formarea noului guvern, iar liderul israelian a cerut acţiuni de contracarare a Iranului şi a exprimat speranţa că va fi găsită o soluţie diplomatică pen [citeste mai departe]


Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on minorities passed by Ukrainian Parliament without consulting Venice Commission

Publicat:
Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on minorities passed by Ukrainian Parliament without consulting Venice Commission

of (MAE) considers "regrettable" the fact that the law on national minorities in Ukraine was passed in the absence of a new consultation of the , "whose opinion would definitely have contributed to ensure a comprehensive and clear text from the perspective of European legal standards in the matter, including by checking how its previous recommendations are reflected in the normative text".

