Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on minorities passed by Ukrainian Parliament without consulting Venice Commission

Foreign Ministry: It is regrettable law on minorities passed by Ukrainian Parliament without consulting Venice CommissionPublicat:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) considers "regrettable" the fact that the law on national minorities in Ukraine was passed in the absence of a new consultation of the Venice Commission, "whose opinion would definitely have contributed to ensure a comprehensive and clear text from the perspective of European legal standards in the matter, including by checking how its previous recommendations are reflected in the normative text".
