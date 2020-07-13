Euro trades at 4.8423 lei

Euro trades at 4.8423 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.8423
1 US dollar USD 4.2788
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5427
1 British pound GBP 5.3932
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9963
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2497
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0603
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6251
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6110
1 gram of gold XAU 248.9131
1 SDR XDR 5.9258
