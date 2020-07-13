Euro trades at 4.8423 lei

Stiri Recomandate

CTP: „Dacă se confirmă că Andreea Esca e bolnavă, poate va fi o lecţie pentru cei din Piaţa Victoriei care nu cred în coronavirus“

Jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu a vorbit în direct la Adriana Nedelea LA FIX despre dreptul presei la informare când… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 1,434 fines in past 24hrs, for not respecting measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Policemen and gendarmes applied, in past 24 hours, 1,434 fines, worth 264,570 RON, following breaches of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the… [citeste mai departe]

Maria mai avea putin sa nasca

Maria mai avea putin sa nasca si, pentru ca era o sotie iubitoare, ii spune sotului ei: – Dragul meu, eu te inteleg. Ia si tu niste bani si du-te la un bordel, ca nu ma supar. Ion, fericit, ia banii si pleaca. Dupa putin se intoarce acasa, iar Maria il intreaba mirata: – Ce-i cu tine, Ioane? Te-ai razgandit? De ce-ai venit asa devreme? – Nu,… [citeste mai departe]

Un student grec a mers cu bicicleta 48 de zile ca să ajungă acasă, după ce toate zborurile au fost anulate

Kleon Papadimitriou, un student grec în vârstă de 20 de ani, a pedalat 3.500 de kilometri pentru a ajung din Scoția în Grecia, după ce zborurile au fost anulate din cauza pandemiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă plantarea de copaci şi arbuşti în Râmnicu Vâlcea

Primăria municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea a continuat şi în luna iunie campania de plantare de arbori şi arbuşti. Astfel, echipele Pieţe Prest au sădit în toate zonele Râmnicului – în spaţiile verzi dintre blocurile de locuinţe, la locurile de joacă sau de-a lungul arterelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe acte falsificate depistate de poliţiştii de frontieră în ultimele două zile

Polițiștii de frontieră au inițiat cercetări pe marginea identificării a cinci documente cu indici de falsificare. Incidentele au fost consemnate în cele două zile de weekend, vizați fiind patru conaționali. [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul Extratereştrilor, documentare care explorează lumea misterioasă a activităţilor extraterestre, din 20 iulie la postul History

Postul de televiziune History va difuza, începând cu 20 iulie, mai multe documentare care explorează lumea misterioasă a activităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii care se uită mult la televizor dezvoltă carii dentare. Explicația medicului stomatolog Adrian Mina!

Copiii care se uită mult la televizor dezvoltă carii dentare. Explicația medicului stomatolog Adrian Mina! Cele mai noi studii au descoperit faptul că tinerii mănâncă de trei ori mai… [citeste mai departe]

Nerespectarea distantarii fizice aduce amenzi usturatoare

La data de 12 iulie a.c., politisti din cadrul I.P.J. Constanta, impreuna cu inspectori ai Directiei de Sanatate Publica Constanta, s au sesizat din oficiu cu privire la faptul ca mai multe persoane nu ar fi respectat distantarea fizica ceruta de normele de protectie sanitara, in timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Anthony Fauci, înlăturat de Casa Albă, în ciuda multiplicării masive a numărului contaminaţilor cu Covid-19

În ciuda rolului său major în lupta contra coronavirusului în Statele Unite, expertul în maladii infecțioase Anthony Fauci a fost trecut “pe tușă” de către Casa Albă, anunță… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.8423 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.8423

1 US dollar USD 4.2788

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5427

1 British pound GBP 5.3932

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.9963

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2497

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0603

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.6251

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6110

1 gram of gold XAU 248.9131

1 SDR XDR 5.9258

The exchange rates of the currencies included in…

