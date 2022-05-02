Cigarette black market at 7.9 pct of total consumption this March (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Video | Hackerii ruși KillNet îl parodiază pe Florin Cîțu: Președintele Senatului, personaj feminin din serialul Baywatch

Grupul de hackeri pro-ruşi Killnet a publicat pe Telegram un videoclip trucat în care preşedintele Senatului, Florin Cîţu, este prezentat ca personaj… [citeste mai departe]

CEC Bank becomes primary dealer on government bond market

Starting Monday, CEC Bank will become the primary dealer on the government bond market, informs the bank in a release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Germania dă semnalul! Ministrul economiei: Preţurile la energie vor rămâne mari. Acesta este adevărul amar și dur

Consumatorii din Germania trebuie să se pregătească pentru preţuri mari la energie pe termen lung, a prevenit luni ministrul economiei, Robert Habeck, după o întâlnire… [citeste mai departe]

Beția anului în 2022: Bărbat sub influenţa alcoolului, reţinut de Poliţie după ce a distrus peste 50 de maşini parcate

Un braşovean de 44 de ani a fost reţinut de Poliţie după ce, duminică dimineaţa, aflat sub influenţa alcoolului, a provocat distrugeri unui număr de… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă după publicarea Eurobarometrului: Viitorul României nu poate fi altul decât pro-european

Viitorul României nu poate fi altul decât pro-european, scrie premierul Nicolae Ciucă, după publicarea celui mai nou sondaj Eurobarometru. Conform acestuia, 70% dintre tineri sunt mulțumiți de locul de muncă… [citeste mai departe]

Pepene verde cu pesticide au descoperit inspectorii în 2 hypermarketuri

Autoritatea Naţională Sanitar-Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor anunţă retragerea de la vânzare a unui lot de pepeni verzi din Turcia, la care s-a descoperit conţinut depăşit de pesticide. Informarea a fost dată pentru vânzările din perioada 18-20… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, fără set pierdut la WTA Madrid - Ce a spus noua elevă a lui Patrick Mouratoglou despre câștigarea turneului

Simona Halep a ajuns în sferturi fără să piardă vreun set la turneul de la Madrid, chiar dacă a avut parte de adversare dificile. După ce a învins-o… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Ignat, deputat PNL: Tuturor tinerilor din România le doresc un singur lucru: implicare!

Ziua Națională a Tineretului nu mai trebuie să însemne o ocazie în plus pentru politicieni de a transmite tinerilor că ei sunt viitorul și că rolul lor e important, dar nu acum, ci mai târziu, peste ani, când se va… [citeste mai departe]

Protestatarii chilieni s-au ciocnit cu poliția chiar în ziua de 1 mai

Protestatarii chilieni s-au ciocnit cu poliția după ce un protest de 1 Mai a devenit haotic pe străzile din Santiago duminică. Poliția a tras cu tunuri cu apă și gaze lacrimogene în timp ce protestatarii au aruncat cu pietre și cocktail-uri Molotov către vehiculele… [citeste mai departe]

TOP 4 lucruri în care se merită să investești bani 

Modul în care banii sunt gestionați reprezintă în fapt, un proces destul de complex, având în vedere decizia de investiție și gradul în care aceasta își merită banii sau nu. De obicei produsele scumpe sunt cele de calitate, însă poate nu întotdeauna. Așa că de multe ori s-ar putea să cazi… [citeste mai departe]


Cigarette black market at 7.9 pct of total consumption this March (survey)

Publicat:
Romania's cigarette black market accounted for 7.9 percent of the total consumption in March 2022, relatively in line with January's share of 7.8 percent, shows data released on Monday by .

