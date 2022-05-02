Cigarette black market at 7.9 pct of total consumption this March (survey)Publicat:
Romania's cigarette black market accounted for 7.9 percent of the total consumption in March 2022, relatively in line with January's share of 7.8 percent, shows data released on Monday by Novel Research.
