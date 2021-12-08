Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of […] The post Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN. According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

- Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Police and prosecutors from the…

- At least 45 people including 12 children died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria hours before daybreak on Tuesday, officials said, according to Reuters. The coach, which was carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists back to Skopje, crashed on a highway, causing the deadly inferno.…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

- Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters. “You’re arguments are not…

- The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

- The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

- Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…