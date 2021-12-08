Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

Stiri Recomandate

Ce diagnostic a primit Liviu Vârciu după ce a ajuns la spital: „M-au văzut vreo 20 de medici și cam de tot atâtea păreri am avut parte”

Ce diagnostic a primit Liviu Vârciu după ce a ajuns la spital: „M-au văzut vreo 20 de medici și cam de tot atâtea păreri am avut parte”

În ultimele două săptămâni, Liviu Vârciu nu s-a simțit deloc bine și a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. Charismaticul… [citeste mai departe]

Salah pe urmele legendarului Ian Rush. Liverpool, prima echipă engleză cu randament 100% în CL

Salah pe urmele legendarului Ian Rush. Liverpool, prima echipă engleză cu randament 100% în CL

Liverpool a devenit prima echipă engleză care a câștigat toate cele șase meciuri din grupele Ligii Campionilor, încheind parcursul perfect prin victoria cu 2-1, în deplasare, împotriva lui AC Milan, care a… [citeste mai departe]

Semnături pentru realizarea unei piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului FOTO

Semnături pentru realizarea unei piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului FOTO

La finele lunii noiembrie a fost demarată o campanie de strângere de semnături pentru a determina autorităţile publice să se implice în crearea unor piste de biciclete pe Valea Oltului, între Râmnicu Vâlcea şi Brezoi. [citeste mai departe]

Mioara Roman încă e internată la un centru de recuperare. Ce a descoperit Oana Roman când a vizitat-o

Mioara Roman încă e internată la un centru de recuperare. Ce a descoperit Oana Roman când a vizitat-o

În vârstă de 81 de ani, Mioara Roman se confruntă de o bună perioadă de timp cu probleme de sănătate. Fiicele ei, Catinca și Oana, au decis să o ducă într-un centru de recuperare, acolo unde… [citeste mai departe]

Pe cine vrea Flutur la șefia Gărzii Naționale de Mediu

Pe cine vrea Flutur la șefia Gărzii Naționale de Mediu

În urma negocierilor din coaliția PSD-PNL-UDMR, Garda Națională de Mediu (GNM) a rămas la liberali, dar nu va mai numi comisarul șef PNL Galați ci PNL Suceava. Potrivit informațiilor noastre, baronul PNL de Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, va desemna noul comisar general al GNM și deja acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Sacco Design lansează un nou concept aplicat în interacţiunea designer-client. Creşte valoarea proprietăţii tale cu până la 40%

Sacco Design lansează un nou concept aplicat în interacţiunea designer-client. Creşte valoarea proprietăţii tale cu până la 40%

Sacco Design abordează un nou concept al amenajărilor interioare. Misiunea Sacco este aceea de a deveni un furnizor de lifestyle modern… [citeste mai departe]

Sunteți așteptați la Târgul de Crăciun de la Sebeș. Programul evenimentelor culturale din luna decembrie

Sunteți așteptați la Târgul de Crăciun de la Sebeș. Programul evenimentelor culturale din luna decembrie

La Sebeș, continuăm să scriem povestea Crăciunului, prin oameni, cu simplitate, potrivindu-ne cu vremurile… Târgul de Crăciun ediția 2021 vă oferă colinde tradiționale în foișorul… [citeste mai departe]

Copilaria la romani (1850–2050). Istorie si prognoza - Adrian Majuru

Copilaria la romani (1850–2050). Istorie si prognoza - Adrian Majuru

Adrian Majuru, cunoscut istoric specializat in istoria Bucurestiului, dar si antropograf si publicist, sondeaza in acest volum tema copilariei, putin studiata in spatiul romanesc. Cu ajutorul unei varietati uimitoare de surse ndash; documente de arhiva, manuscrise… [citeste mai departe]

Curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021. Cum va opri BNR deprecierea leului?

Curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021. Cum va opri BNR deprecierea leului?

Pe fondul actualei crize leul românesc se luptă să reziste în fața monedei unice europene. Deși cu o variție negativă la cursul de ieri, euro se menține puternic. Astăzi vom avea un nou curs BNR pentru 8 decembrie 2021, după ora 13:00. Vom afla atunci care va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanţ COVID-19| 8 decembrie 2021: 1.279 cazuri noi și 86 de decese, în ultimele 24 de ore Autorităţile au anunţat câţi români s-au infectat cu COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, dar şi câţi au murit. Totul după anunţul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

Publicat:
Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

US warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to ReutersAfter two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of […] The post Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base

10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  Police and prosecutors from the…

Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people

10:40, 23.11.2021 - At least 45 people including 12 children died as a bus crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria hours before daybreak on Tuesday, officials said, according to Reuters.  The coach, which was carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists back to Skopje, crashed on a highway, causing the deadly inferno.…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

17:16, 19.10.2021 - Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters.  “You’re arguments are not…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

Romania’s Covid-19 cases hit a new record daily high

14:55, 28.09.2021 - The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

Pope in Slovakia warns European countries against being self-centred

15:50, 13.09.2021 - Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across Eastern Europe, according to Reuters. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti -3°C | 6°C
Iasi -5°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 4°C
Timisoara -3°C | 3°C
Constanta 2°C | 6°C
Brasov -6°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 05.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.932.511,60
II (5/6) 5 33.057,04 -
III (4/6) 380 434,96- -
IV (3/6) 8.817 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.527.592,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3946
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.8231
CAD 3.4599
XAU 251.592
JPY 3.8684
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1966
AUD 3.115
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec