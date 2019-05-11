President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools

Stiri Recomandate

Marine Le Pen atac critică România pentru că vrea să aducă forță de muncă din Pakistan: ”Ne ducem în cap!”

Marine Le Pen, liderul partidului Rassemblement National, din Franța, a atacat dur România într-un discurs, după ce țara noastră a ajuns la un acord cu Pakistanul… [citeste mai departe]

Banci personalizate cu personaje din poveşti, rezultatul celei de-a doua ediție a rezidenței culturale „Story Wood Cut”

Cea de-a doua ediție a rezidenței culturale „Story Wood Cut”, eveniment demarat începând cu data de 06.05 2019  la Craiova se va  încheia sâmbătă, 11.05.… [citeste mai departe]

Dragnea și Daea la „Viața satului” pe TVR 1

Duminică la ora 10  La mitingul electoral de la Galați, Liviu Dragnea a dat ca exemplu programul guvernamental pentru susținerea producției de tomate, context în care a anunțat că duminică dimineață va fi la emisiunea Viața satului, de la TVR, alături de ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea. „Acolo o să… [citeste mai departe]

Asian Dub Foundation, în prima seară a Street Food Carnival: ”Te iubesc, Timișoara!”

Asian Dub Foundation a purtat publicul într-o călătorie de neuitat în prima seară de concerte a mult așteptatului Timișoara Street Food Carnival! Zilele acestea vă așteaptă 40 de vendori, preparate care mai de care, artiști… [citeste mai departe]

Timişoara Saracens a urcat pe 2 după succesul de la Cluj. Campioana îşi va întâlni „eterna” rivală în semifinale

Timişoara Saracens a încheiat sezonul regulat cu un succes facil pe terenul Universităţii Cluj, scor 44-20. Victoria cu punct bonus ofensiv i-a urcat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, după mitingul PSD de la Galați: Noi suntem România reală, merităm mai mult respect!

Președintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a rămas impresionat de ceea ce a văzut sâmbătă la mitingul social-democraților de la Galați. "Am fost astăzi la summitul PSD de la Galați și am primit o confirmare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Incident VIOLENT în Delta Dunării - Un grup de turiști străini, atacat

Ghidul unui grup de ornitologi din Germania a fost agresat, ieri, de un bărbat care se afla într-o barcă rapidă, cu un pahar de sticlă aruncat spre barca în care se aflau străinii.Victima, Daniel Petrescu, a povestit incidentul pe pagina sa… [citeste mai departe]

Atac armat la un hotel de cinci stele. Vezi unde

Indivizi înarmaţi au atacat un hotel din oraşul-port Gwadar în provincia Baluchistan din sud-vestul Pakistanului, sâmbătă, şi luptau contra forţelor de securitate, transmit Reuters, Xinhua şi dpa. Ministrul de interne provincial, citat de Xinhua, a declarat că cel puţin trei militanţi au atacat cu focuri… [citeste mai departe]

Mitingul PNL la Iaşi. Liberalii îşi prezintă candidaţii la europarlamentare. Este aşteptat preşedintele Klaus Iohannis

La evenimentul din Piaţa Unirii din Iaşi este invitat Preşedintele României, Klaus Iohannis, pentru a se adresa românilor în legătură cu Referendumul… [citeste mai departe]

Steaua conduce cu 2-0 în finala cu CSM Digi

La fel ca şi prima partidă, încheiată cu scorul de 8-7, cele două protagoniste au oferit o dispută echilibrată. Steaua a deţinut iniţiativa şi s-a aflat la conducere pe parcursul primelor trei sferturi ale întâlnirii, cãnd s-a distanţat la trei goluri, scor 5-2. CSM Digi a redus din diferenţă în ultimul sfert,… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools

Publicat:
Romania's criticised on Saturday, in the speech he delivered at the event in Iasi, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu for talking about the digitisation of the education system in Romania, while hundreds of thousands of pupils are learning in unsanitary and unsafe schools
He stated that the lack of investments in schools can cause tragedies to repeat themselves, as the one in April in Iasi county, when a child died after falling into a septic tank. 

"There is a minister that tours the country, talking about tablets, digitisation,…

Iohannis: Social Democrats are talking nonsense about summit;chief lawbreaker says I represent foreign interests

15:47, 11.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives "are talking nonsense about the summit and accuse him of representing foreign interests, adding that the current government "has completely different priorities, other interests than the Romanians,"…

Iohannis: Social Democrats should get a response after two years of failure,they will get it on 26 May

15:47, 11.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday at the Education Forum event organised in Iasi that "after two and a half years of failures and failed governance," the Social Democrats should get a response and they will get it in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May."In a few days…

EPP summit in Sibiu/Iohannis: There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above law

12:05, 09.05.2019 - There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above the law, who do not like it when the fundamental institutions of the rule of law are investigating and bringing to light corruption deeds, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in Sibiu.  He pointed out that "the defense of…

Traian Basescu: Viorica Dancila cannot be invited to European Council Summit in Sibiu, but invited to reception

17:44, 04.05.2019 - PMP senator Traian Basescu, the former president of Romania, said on Saturday that Premier Viorica Dancila would not be invited to attend the European Council Summit in Sibiu, taking into account the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, but she can be invited to the reception and presented by President…

Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia

17:44, 04.05.2019 - The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of camps and craft workshops.Now at its seventh edition,…

Romania's President Iohannis says religious freedom, belief must be defended in wake of Sri Lanka attacks

13:55, 21.04.2019 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Sri Lanka and said that freedom of religion and faith must be defended. "I strongly condemn the horrific attacks against innocent people in SriLanka on Easter Sunday. My condolences to all those affected! We must stand…

EPP Summit/ President Iohannis arrives for the Summit of local and regional leaders of EPP

14:52, 16.03.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday arrived at the Summit of local and regional leaders of the European People's Party (EPP), which takes place at the Romexpo Exhibition Centre,  He was welcomed by the PNL (National Liberal party) leader, Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the office…

President Iohannis refers 2019 national budget bill to court

15:05, 22.02.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Friday filed with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a constitutionality objection over the 2019 national budget bill, the Presidential Administration reported.  "By its passage and normative contents, the aforementioned bill violates Article 1(5), Article…


