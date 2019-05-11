President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools

President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schoolsPublicat:
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis criticised on Saturday, in the speech he delivered at the Education Forum event in Iasi, Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu for talking about the digitisation of the education system in Romania, while hundreds of thousands of pupils are learning in unsanitary and unsafe schools.
He stated that the lack of investments in schools can cause tragedies to repeat themselves, as the one in April in Iasi county, when a child died after falling into a septic tank.
"There is a minister that tours the country, talking about tablets, digitisation,…
