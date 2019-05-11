President Iohannis at Education Forum:There are still hundreds of thousands of children who learn in unsanitary,unsafe schools

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives "are talking nonsense about the summit and accuse him of representing foreign interests, adding that the current government "has completely different priorities, other interests than the Romanians,"…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday at the Education Forum event organised in Iasi that "after two and a half years of failures and failed governance," the Social Democrats should get a response and they will get it in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May."In a few days…

- There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above the law, who do not like it when the fundamental institutions of the rule of law are investigating and bringing to light corruption deeds, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in Sibiu. He pointed out that "the defense of…

- PMP senator Traian Basescu, the former president of Romania, said on Saturday that Premier Viorica Dancila would not be invited to attend the European Council Summit in Sibiu, taking into account the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, but she can be invited to the reception and presented by President…

- The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of camps and craft workshops.Now at its seventh edition,…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Sri Lanka and said that freedom of religion and faith must be defended. "I strongly condemn the horrific attacks against innocent people in SriLanka on Easter Sunday. My condolences to all those affected! We must stand…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday arrived at the Summit of local and regional leaders of the European People's Party (EPP), which takes place at the Romexpo Exhibition Centre, He was welcomed by the PNL (National Liberal party) leader, Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the office…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Friday filed with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a constitutionality objection over the 2019 national budget bill, the Presidential Administration reported. "By its passage and normative contents, the aforementioned bill violates Article 1(5), Article…