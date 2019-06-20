Gov't passes 5G strategy for Romania

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO - Klaus Iohannis, surprins de rezultatele României la președinția rotativă a Consiliului Uniunii Europene

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, joi, întrebat dacă e mulțumit de rezultatele Președinției române a Consiliului UE, că țara noastră a încheiat un număr foarte mare… [citeste mai departe]

ALARMĂ FALSĂ în intersecția de la tribunal. Un tânăr amenință că se aruncă de pe o clădire

ALERTĂ!!! în intersecția de a Palatul de Justiție.  Mai multe echipaje de pompieri, poliție și medici au fost solicitai să intervină la „blocul avocaților””, acolo unde un tânăr amenință că se aruncă… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de LEGE depus la INIȚIATIVA unui liberal din Alba: “Plata primelor 5 zile de concediu medical al angajaților trebuie să fie suportată de la bugetul de stat”

Alin Ignat, prim-vicepreședinte TNL: “Plata primelor 5 zile… [citeste mai departe]

Saber Guardian 19 exercise ends at Babadag shooting range

The Babadag shooting range hosted the closing ceremony of the Saber Guardian 19 multi-national training programme, which included firing exercises using live ammunition.The last day of the Saber Guardian training programme commenced with a commemoration ceremony dedicated to Second Lieutenant… [citeste mai departe]

Program Zilele Lacului Surduc - 22-23 iunie 2019

Primaria Fardea, cu sprijinul Asociatiei Pentru Dezvoltarea Turismului Timis, va invita la sfarsitul acestei saptamani pe malul lacului Surduc la manifestarea „Zilele Lacului Surduc - editia 2019”. Programul manifestarilor care se intind pe parcursul a doua zile, este urmatorul: Sambata, 22 iunie 9,00 –… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO, VIDEO: Un tânăr din Alba, cunoscut MC, ENTERTAINER și INTERNATIONAL HOST, va prezenta prima ediție a ALLStars Dance Competition, cel mai mare show de dans din România

Un tânăr din Alba, cunoscut MC, ENTERTAINER și… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 150 de absenți la proba de Matematică de la Evaluarea Națională

La a doua probă scrisă, Matematică, din cadrul Evaluării Naţionale, pentru absolvenţii clasei a VIII-a, care s-a desfășurat joi – 20 iunie s-au înscris 1.882 de elevi. Potrivit reprezentanților Inspectoratului Școlar Județean (ISJ) Sălaj, la această probă… [citeste mai departe]

LOTO 6/49, REZULTATE LOTO 6/49, NUMERELE EXTRASE la LOTO 6/49. Numerele de azi, joi, 20 iunie

LOTO 6/49, REZULTATE LOTO 6/49, NUMERELE EXTRASE la LOTO 6/49. Joi, 20 iunie 2019, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 si Super Noroc, dupa ce la tragerile loto de duminica, 16 iunie… [citeste mai departe]

Eleonora Graur i-a solictat prim-ministrului Maia Sandu să renunțe la acuzațiile false şi să oprească ABUZURILE

Eleonora Graur, Deputat în Parlamentul Republicii Moldova, Fracțiunea PDM, i-a solictat prim-ministrului Maia Sandu să renunțe la acuzațiile false.La fel, Eleonora Graur… [citeste mai departe]

Letonii nu reuşesc să adopte o lege pentru restituirea proprietăţilor pierdute de evrei în regimul nazist

Iniţiatorii unei legi prin care s-ar fi acordat 40 de milioane de euro pentru restituirea proprietăţilor pierdute de evreii letoni în timpul ocupaţiei naziste şi sovietice şi-au retras… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't passes 5G strategy for Romania

Publicat:
A 5G strategy for Romania was approved on Thursday under a government decision at the proposal of the Ministry of Communications and (MCSI), according to a press statement released by MCSI.

"The government has set an ambitious schedule to implement the next generation of mobile communications technology by passing a 5G strategy for Romania and projecting the next decades of communications developments. The next generation of mobile technology, 5G, will create a connectivity environment that is far superior to the 4G and will significantly contribute to inclusion and…

PSD MPs who vote for censure motion risk being excluded from their organisations

16:21, 13.06.2019 - The Social-Democrat MPs who will vote for the censure motion risk being excluded from the party by their organizations, PM Viorica Dancila, PSD interim chairperson, said on Thursday. "Exclusion is not carried out by the leader of the party, they risk being excluded by the organizations they…

Romania - Israel Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation signed at Gov't headquarters

15:18, 06.06.2019 - Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Yigal Unna signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation. Minister Alexandru Petrescu said on this occasion that the…

Romania's aggregate government deficit doubles in April to 1.1pct of GDP from March 2019

21:45, 03.06.2019 - Romania's aggregate government deficit more than doubled in April 2019, to 11.4 billion lei, or 1.1pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from 5.5 billion lei (0.54 pct of GDP) as recorded at the end of March 2019, according to the operative data from the national budget execution posted by the…

Tariceanu: Gov't should address EU courts in case of coutries refusing Romania's entry into Schengen

17:56, 16.05.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that the Government should address the European courts in the case of countries that oppose, for political reasons, Romania's entry into the…

#Romania2019.eu/Klaus Iohannis: Future of Europe to be actually decided at these European Parliament elections

14:15, 09.05.2019 - The future of Europe will be actually decided at the May 26 European Parliament elections, when the citizens have to choose between traditional and extremist parties, which come up with slogans but not with solutions, President Klaus Iohannis said in Sibiu on Thursday before the start of the informal…

PM Dancila: 'Romania sees record level of foreign direct investment in first two months'

16:12, 18.04.2019 - Romania saw a record level of foreign direct investment over the first two months, exceeding one billion euro, the highest level after the economic crisis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the Government meeting."I would like to point out some data that prove…

UDMR's Kelemen: We'll do everything in our power to mobile electorate for European Parliament elections, referendum

22:15, 11.04.2019 - UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) head, Kelemen Hunor on Thursday stated, after consultations at the Cotroceni with the head of the state Klaus Iohannis, that his political party will do everything in its power to mobilize the electorate for both the elections to the European Parliament…

Dutch ambassador discusses with JusMin Toader on ordinances amending Criminal Codes

17:12, 28.03.2019 - Stella Ronner-Grubacic, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Romania, had a meeting with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday, expressing concern over the amendment to the Criminal Codes by emergency ordinances.This meeting is part of a regular dialogue with the Ministry of Justice. As…


