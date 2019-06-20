Gov't passes 5G strategy for Romania A 5G strategy for Romania was approved on Thursday under a government decision at the proposal of the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI), according to a press statement released by MCSI. "The government has set an ambitious schedule to implement the next generation of mobile communications technology by passing a 5G strategy for Romania and projecting the next decades of communications developments. The next generation of mobile technology, 5G, will create a connectivity environment that is far superior to the 4G and will significantly contribute to inclusion and… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Social-Democrat MPs who will vote for the censure motion risk being excluded from the party by their organizations, PM Viorica Dancila, PSD interim chairperson, said on Thursday. "Exclusion is not carried out by the leader of the party, they risk being excluded by the organizations they…

- Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Yigal Unna signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation. Minister Alexandru Petrescu said on this occasion that the…

- Romania's aggregate government deficit more than doubled in April 2019, to 11.4 billion lei, or 1.1pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), from 5.5 billion lei (0.54 pct of GDP) as recorded at the end of March 2019, according to the operative data from the national budget execution posted by the…

- Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that the Government should address the European courts in the case of countries that oppose, for political reasons, Romania's entry into the…

- The future of Europe will be actually decided at the May 26 European Parliament elections, when the citizens have to choose between traditional and extremist parties, which come up with slogans but not with solutions, President Klaus Iohannis said in Sibiu on Thursday before the start of the informal…

- Romania saw a record level of foreign direct investment over the first two months, exceeding one billion euro, the highest level after the economic crisis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the Government meeting."I would like to point out some data that prove…

- UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) head, Kelemen Hunor on Thursday stated, after consultations at the Cotroceni with the head of the state Klaus Iohannis, that his political party will do everything in its power to mobilize the electorate for both the elections to the European Parliament…

- Stella Ronner-Grubacic, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Romania, had a meeting with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday, expressing concern over the amendment to the Criminal Codes by emergency ordinances.This meeting is part of a regular dialogue with the Ministry of Justice. As…