Two more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft out of five, arrive in the country

Stiri Recomandate

Minodora, apariție incendiară în haine strâmte. Cât de mult a putut să slăbească

Minodora, apariție incendiară în haine strâmte. Cât de mult a putut să slăbească

Minodora e la “Maxxim”. La cei 42 de ani, îndrăgita cântăreaţă de muzică de petrecere arată mai bine ca niciodată, iar în cel mai recent clip a avut o apariţie incendiară. Minodora a dat jos peste 40 de kilograme După mari fluctuaţii… [citeste mai departe]

UE face precizări în legătură cu suma anunţată pentru finanţarea transferurilor transfrontaliere de pacienţi

UE face precizări în legătură cu suma anunţată pentru finanţarea transferurilor transfrontaliere de pacienţi

Uniunea Europeană a făcut precizări în ce priveşte finanţarea transferurilor de pacienţi cu COVID-19 dintr-un stat membru în altul, explicând că suma de 220 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Poloniei mobilizează armata şi companii de stat împotriva pandemiei de COVID-19

Guvernul Poloniei mobilizează armata şi companii de stat împotriva pandemiei de COVID-19

Premierul Poloniei, Mateusz Morawiecki, a dat ordin ca şase companii controlate de stat, printre care două rafinării, o bancă şi o companie minieră de cupru, să construiască spitale temporare pentru a ajuta ţara în lupta… [citeste mai departe]

Strigătul disperat al tatălui unui tânăr mort în Colectiv: Nu pot să mai dorm nopţile. societatea românească refuză schimbarea

Strigătul disperat al tatălui unui tânăr mort în Colectiv: Nu pot să mai dorm nopţile. societatea românească refuză schimbarea

„Îmi amintesc momentul ăla, când eram în spital. Mi-au spus la un moment dat că dacă am fi avut bani mulți, l-am fi putut salva… [citeste mai departe]

Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

The Carpathian transhumance, the seasonal movement of livestock and shepherds between summer and winter pastures along ancient routes, was entered in the National Inventory of the living elements… [citeste mai departe]

Ce puteți vedea în ultimul weekend al Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, în aer liber și online

Ce puteți vedea în ultimul weekend al Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, în aer liber și online

Joi, 29 octombrie Sweat, la Cărturești Verona, de la ora 19:00   Trei zile din viaţa antrenoarei de fitness Sylwia Zajac, o celebritate a reţelelor de socializare, înconjurată de angajaţi şi... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Răzvan Burleanu, atac la antrenorii din Liga 1: „Dacă ești bun, trebuie să faci asta!”

VIDEO Răzvan Burleanu, atac la antrenorii din Liga 1: „Dacă ești bun, trebuie să faci asta!”

Răzvan Burleanu, președintele FRF, a vorbit despre regula U21 și a trimis „săgeți” către antrenorii din Liga 1 care se plâng de această măsură și schimbă fotbaliștii încă din debutul partidelor. „Nu vom… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Cursuri suspendate la mai multe clase din trei şcoli, în urma depistării unor cazuri de COVID-19

Vrancea: Cursuri suspendate la mai multe clase din trei şcoli, în urma depistării unor cazuri de COVID-19

Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CJSU) a hotărât, vineri, suspendarea cursurilor ‘faţă în faţă’, în mai multe clase dintr-o unitate de învăţâmânt din Focşani şi două şcoli… [citeste mai departe]

Un poliţist a fost agresat de către un bărbat înarmat cu două cuţite, în arondismentul al XV-lea al Parisului, la o zi după atacul islamist

Un poliţist a fost agresat de către un bărbat înarmat cu două cuţite, în arondismentul al XV-lea al Parisului, la o zi după atacul islamist

Un poliţist a fost agresat de către un bărbat înarmat cu două cuţite, în arondismentul al XV-lea al Parisului,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Two more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft out of five, arrive in the country

Publicat:
Two more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft out of five, arrive in the country

The third and fourth F-16 aircraft - from the new batch of five that will endow the - arrived on Friday from Portugal, at 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita, from Borcea, the Ministry of (MApN) informs.

The last aircraft in batch of five aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of the new batch of F-16 aircraft and the related package of goods and services will ensure the increase of Romania's security through the permanent execution of national/NATO airspace defense,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Orban pays visit to Ministry of Education: Children need to go to school

13:05, 02.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday underscored that pupils "need" to go to school and the probability that the novel coronavirus will spread in the educational units "is not very high", according to Agerpres.The Prime Minister is set to pay a working visit to the Ministry of Education…

Mayor-elect Nicusor Dan: It won't happen again that City Hall hampers activity of Ministry of Transport

12:55, 02.10.2020 - The general mayor-elect of the Capital City Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, on Friday stated that the City Hall will no longer be an obstacle for the Ministry of Transport, in situations such as those related to the issuance of an urban planning certificate, according to Agerpres.The clarifications…

Supreme Council for Country's Defence meeting on 6 October

17:50, 25.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has decided to summon the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) on 6 October, to analyse matters in regards to the country's defence and the national security, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, the CSAT…

F-16 aircraft of Romanian Air Force, B-52 American bombers in Bomber Weapon Training air exercise

15:45, 24.09.2020 - Two Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and two American strategic B-52 Stratofortress bombers participated in the "Bomber Weapon Training" air exercise organized by the US Air Force in Europe (USAFE)."The exercise aimed to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance's reinsurance…

Chief of the Defense Staff: Implementation of NATO Pandemic Response Plan leads to increased states resilience

12:50, 19.09.2020 - The implementation of the NATO Pandemic Response Plan by building stocks of medical materials and equipment and synchronizing civil-military response mechanisms will lead to increased resilience of states to the evolution of the pandemic, the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenan- General Daniel…

MApN: Romanian aircraft and US B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, at the South Paw exercise

23:55, 14.09.2020 - Five Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and a US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber participated, on Monday, in the South Paw air exercise, which aimed to strengthen the assurance measures of the North Atlantic Alliance in Southeast Europe.According to a statement from…

Energy official: Investors will extract 10 pct of country's gas consumption from Black Sea in 2021

12:30, 08.09.2020 - Investors will extract 10 pct of the country's gas consumption from the Black Sea, starting next year, Niculae Havrilet, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, said on Tuesday at the FOREN 2020 online conference.Havrilet did not specify the name of the…

Royal Canadian Air Force - Enhanced Air Policing missions in Romania, September - December

20:00, 26.08.2020 - The detachment of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which will carry out enhanced Air Policing missions along with Romanian airmen, under NATO command, is being deployed to the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Defense to AGERPRES on Wednesday.According…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 31 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 4°C | 12°C
Iasi 6°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 10°C
Timisoara 2°C | 15°C
Constanta 7°C | 14°C
Brasov 2°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 154.070,40 4.851.884,72
II (5/6) 5 10.271,36 -
III (4/6) 137 374,86 -
IV (3/6) 2.662 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.034.458,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1768
EUR 4.8743
CHF 4.5595
GBP 5.4111
CAD 3.1343
XAU 251.679
JPY 4.0006
CNY 0.6244
AED 1.1371
AUD 2.9377
MDL 0.2444
BGN 2.4922

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec