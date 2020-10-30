Two more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft out of five, arrive in the country

Two more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft out of five, arrive in the countryPublicat:
The third and fourth F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft - from the new batch of five that will endow the Romanian Air Force - arrived on Friday from Portugal, at 86th Air Base Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita, from Borcea, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs.
The last aircraft in batch of five aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021.
The acquisition of the new batch of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and the related package of goods and services will ensure the increase of Romania's security through the permanent execution of national/NATO airspace defense,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Orban pays visit to Ministry of Education: Children need to go to school
13:05, 02.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday underscored that pupils "need" to go to school and the probability that the novel coronavirus will spread in the educational units "is not very high", according to Agerpres.The Prime Minister is set to pay a working visit to the Ministry of Education…
Mayor-elect Nicusor Dan: It won't happen again that City Hall hampers activity of Ministry of Transport
12:55, 02.10.2020 - The general mayor-elect of the Capital City Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, on Friday stated that the City Hall will no longer be an obstacle for the Ministry of Transport, in situations such as those related to the issuance of an urban planning certificate, according to Agerpres.The clarifications…
Supreme Council for Country's Defence meeting on 6 October
17:50, 25.09.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has decided to summon the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) on 6 October, to analyse matters in regards to the country's defence and the national security, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, the CSAT…
F-16 aircraft of Romanian Air Force, B-52 American bombers in Bomber Weapon Training air exercise
15:45, 24.09.2020 - Two Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and two American strategic B-52 Stratofortress bombers participated in the "Bomber Weapon Training" air exercise organized by the US Air Force in Europe (USAFE)."The exercise aimed to strengthen the North Atlantic Alliance's reinsurance…
Chief of the Defense Staff: Implementation of NATO Pandemic Response Plan leads to increased states resilience
12:50, 19.09.2020 - The implementation of the NATO Pandemic Response Plan by building stocks of medical materials and equipment and synchronizing civil-military response mechanisms will lead to increased resilience of states to the evolution of the pandemic, the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenan- General Daniel…
MApN: Romanian aircraft and US B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber, at the South Paw exercise
23:55, 14.09.2020 - Five Romanian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and a US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber participated, on Monday, in the South Paw air exercise, which aimed to strengthen the assurance measures of the North Atlantic Alliance in Southeast Europe.According to a statement from…
Energy official: Investors will extract 10 pct of country's gas consumption from Black Sea in 2021
12:30, 08.09.2020 - Investors will extract 10 pct of the country's gas consumption from the Black Sea, starting next year, Niculae Havrilet, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, said on Tuesday at the FOREN 2020 online conference.Havrilet did not specify the name of the…
Royal Canadian Air Force - Enhanced Air Policing missions in Romania, September - December
20:00, 26.08.2020 - The detachment of the Royal Canadian Air Force, which will carry out enhanced Air Policing missions along with Romanian airmen, under NATO command, is being deployed to the 57th "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Air Base, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Defense to AGERPRES on Wednesday.According…