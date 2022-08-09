Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Vivian Heisen qualify for round of 16 of doubles event in Toronto he Romanian-German pair Monica Niculescu/Vivian Heisen qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the doubles event of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Toronto, equipped with total prizes of 2,527,250 US dollars, after defeating, 6-2, 7-6 (6), Japan's Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

