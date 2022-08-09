Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Vivian Heisen qualify for round of 16 of doubles event in Toronto

Stiri Recomandate

Misterul exploziilor din Crimeea: Variantele prezentate de ministerele apărării din Ucraina și Rusia

Misterul exploziilor din Crimeea: Variantele prezentate de ministerele apărării din Ucraina și Rusia

O serie de explozii s-au produs marţi la un aerodrom militar rusesc în vestul peninsulei Crimeea, cauza acestora fiind momentan un mister.

Beneficiile pâinii de secară

Beneficiile pâinii de secară

Foarte populară în țările nordice, pâinea de secară este mai puțin cunoscută sau populară în România. Cu toate acestea, este foarte hrănitoare și oferă o alternativă excelentă la pâinea tradițională, din făină de grâu. De aceea, în acest articol, dorim să scoatem în evidență acest produs sănătos, care dezvăluie și mai multe arome datorită…

Judecătoarea Elena Bărbulescu a contestat la Înalta Curte decizia CSM

Judecătoarea Elena Bărbulescu a contestat la Înalta Curte decizia CSM

În urmă cu șase luni, pe 16 februarie a.c., Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii a admis acţiunea disciplinară formulată de Inspecţia Judiciară împotriva judecătoarei Elenei-Luminiţa Bărbulescu, magistrat în cadrul Judecătoriei Piteşti, şi a dispus aplicarea…

Modificari importante in Jidvei SRL, cea mai mare companie de vinuri din Romania!

Modificari importante in Jidvei SRL, cea mai mare companie de vinuri din Romania!

Compania Jidvei este administrata de Claudiu Necsulescu, acesta fiind fiul lui Liviu Octavian Necsulescu, fondatorul Jidvei, decedat anul trecut. Modificari importante in Jidvei SRL, cea mai mare companie de vinuri din Romania, controlata…

Brățări electronice pentru agresori: Proiect pilot în București și alte 3 județe. Poliția are nevoie de peste 650 de noi ofițeri și agenți

Brățări electronice pentru agresori: Proiect pilot în București și alte 3 județe. Poliția are nevoie de peste 650 de noi ofițeri și agenți

Proiectul pilot privind monitorizarea prin intermediul brătărilor electronice a agresorilor aflați sub…

Academia Navala, contracte de circa 100.000 de euro. Cumpara televizoare de la eMag si software de la firma care a livrat si pentru Directia Generala de Protectie Interna si Camera Deputatilor

Academia Navala, contracte de circa 100.000 de euro. Cumpara televizoare de la eMag si software de la firma care a livrat si pentru Directia Generala de Protectie Interna si Camera Deputatilor

Este vorba despre…

Adrian Nap, președintele PMP Turda: „Chiar nu-l prinde rușinea deloc pe primarul care nu-i în stare să termine lucrările la timp?"

Adrian Nap, președintele PMP Turda: „Chiar nu-l prinde rușinea deloc pe primarul care nu-i în stare să termine lucrările la timp?”

Președintele Partidului Mișcarea Populară Turda, Adrian Nap, continuă să critice modul în care primarul Cristian Matei gestionează…

Rusia a lansat un satelit iranian. Occidentul se teme că acesta ar putea fi folosit pentru spionarea Ucrainei

Rusia a lansat un satelit iranian. Occidentul se teme că acesta ar putea fi folosit pentru spionarea Ucrainei

Rusia a lansat marţi, din Kazahstan, un satelit iranian de observație, pe fondul îngrijorărilor exprimate de mai mulţi responsabili occidentali că Moscova l-ar putea utiliza pentru…

Turism extrem: Ucraina, propusă ca destinație de călătorii! „Atracțiile" oferite

Turism extrem: Ucraina, propusă ca destinație de călătorii! „Atracțiile” oferite

O companie de turism încearcă să convingă turiștii să viziteze Ucraina chiar acum, în timpul războiului cu Rusia. Clienților li se oferă tururi cu ghid prin orașele ucrainene afectate de război, potrivit CNN. Oferta se adresează…

CSM Bucureşti a învins FTC Budapesta cu scorul de 22-21, într-un meci amical

CSM Bucureşti a învins FTC Budapesta cu scorul de 22-21, într-un meci amical

Vicecampioana CSM Bucureşti a învins marţi, în deplasare, formaţia ungară FTC Budapesta, scor 22-21 (13-10), în primul meci amical din trei programate în intervalul 9-14 august.


Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Vivian Heisen qualify for round of 16 of doubles event in Toronto

Publicat:
Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Vivian Heisen qualify for round of 16 of doubles event in Toronto

he Romanian-German pair Monica Niculescu/Vivian Heisen qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the doubles event of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Toronto, equipped with total prizes of 2,527,250 US dollars, after defeating, 6-2, 7-6 (6), Japan's Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya.

