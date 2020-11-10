President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government

President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered governmentPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace today that after the parliamentary election he expects a Liberal government to emerge and a parliamentary majority formed around the National Liberal Party (PNL).
"I honestly don't think the National Liberal Party will lose the election. I think it will win and that together with other democratic parties it will generate a majority in Parliament to keep the PSD off the political decision," the head of the state said.
Asked if, after the December 6 general election, he sees a PNL government taking over, Iohannis…
