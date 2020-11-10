President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On-time parliamentary election is "the only solution allowing Romanians to continue the expected democratic steps" and at this moment, in the legislature, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "is permanently pulling the handbrake," President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference held today at the Cotroceni…

- The measures the Government decided and announced on Thursday are "firm enough" to allow the conduct of the election campaign for the general election and avoid a possible lockdown situation after the ballot scheduled for December 6, Klaus Iohannis said. "I believe the measures we decided together…

- President Klaus Iohannis commented, on Wednesday, the photographs in which the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, and several Social Democrat leaders are sitting at the table together, stating they are not very interested of the rules imposed in the context of the COVID-19…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Wednesday that, from the Government's point of view, the general election scheduled for December does not present an additional risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus, stating that the authorities have provided "clear ways" to conduct election campaigning and to…

- President Klaus Iohannis, speaking today at a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace, said that "the essence of democracy lies in free elections", emphasizing the need for the society's democratic life to continue and therefore hold parliamentary elections on December 6, despite the SARS-CoV-2…

- The first deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, stated on Wednesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) does not seem to be interested in the pandemic, but in the organization of parliamentary elections as soon as possible, mentioning that, in the situation when the…

- President Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday that he was "explicitly in agreement with the condition that European funds be granted to respect for the rule of law" and that, together with the Executive, he wanted efforts to be made to make our country "an example to follow"…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Tuesday rejected, 5-to-4, as unfounded, the referrals of President Klaus Iohannis and Government regarding the Law on certain measures for the organisation of the general elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the cease of mandate…