Meteorologii au emis marţi seara noi avertizări Cod galben de ceaţă şi vizibilitate redusă valabile în următoarele ore în zone şi localităţi din nouă judeţe, anunță AGERPRES.Potrivit Administraţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie (ANM), până miercuri…

Ei bine asemenea mult ladatului Honda e care pe langa faptul ca are probleme tehnice si vanzari extrem de mici, si acest model Honda Jazz e:HEV 2020 se pare ca este in impas cel putin in Romania. De vina este pretul de achzitie de…

Vladimir Găitan, în vârstă de 73 de ani, s-a stins din viață, a anunțat marți seara, actorul Vlad Rădescu. „Vladimir Găitan a trecut dincolo și a lăsat teatrul și filmul românesc, pe noi toți, mult mai singuri… Condoleanțe familiei care trece prin momente atât de grele. Adio, Duțu!", a scris Vlad Rădescu, pe…

Autoritățile nu iau în considerare o carantinare totală a României nici acum, nici în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, în cazul în care ultimele măsuri restrictive nu vor avea efectul scontat, a declarat, marți, președintele…

Tot mai mulţi hotelieri închiriază camere pentru cei care vor să se mute în chirie sau care…

"Vladimir Găitan a trecut dincolo și a lăsat teatrul și filmul românesc, pe noi toți, mult mai singuri... Condoleanțe familiei care trece…

Preşedintele republican în exerciţiu al SUA, Donald Trump, a criticat luni compania farmaceutică americană Pfizer şi Agenţia pentru Medicamente…

"Nu-mi dau seama de ce autorităţile din România doresc să aibă un plan de sănătate publică. Cele mai eficace modailităţi sunt cele expuse…

Ministrul Justiţiei, Cătălin Predoiu, susţine că este "o prezumţie greşită" ideea că există o inactivitate la nivelul Parchetelor şi anunţă că a transmis două recomandări prin care solicită intensificarea luptei împotriva traficului…

În județul Sibiu rata de infectare cu noul coronavirus se apropie de 7 la mia de…


President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government

Publicat:
President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government

told a press conference at the today that after the parliamentary election he expects a Liberal government to emerge and a parliamentary majority formed around the (PNL).

"I honestly don't think the will lose the election. I think it will win and that together with other democratic parties it will generate a majority in Parliament to keep the PSD off the political decision," the head of the state said.

Asked if, after the December 6 general election, he sees a PNL government taking over, Iohannis…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


