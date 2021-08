BCR records net profit worth 690.8 million RON in H1, 38.5 pct increase

The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved… [citeste mai departe]