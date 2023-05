Romanias Irina Begu advances to quarterfinals at Mutua Madrid Open

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Monday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid - Mutua Madrid Open, with prizes worth 7,705,780 EUR, after defeating Russian Liudmila Samsonova, with a score of 6-4, 6-4.Irina Begu (aged 32, WTA's 35th)… [citeste mai departe]