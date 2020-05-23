MAE: 162 Romanian citizens temporarily in Spain brought back by TAROM charter flight

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi de peste 50.000 de lei pentru spitalul din Sebeș, după ce șase cadre medicale au fost infectate cu COVID-19

Amenzi de peste 50.000 de lei pentru spitalul din Sebeș, după ce șase cadre medicale au fost infectate cu COVID-19

Direcția de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Alba a anunțat că, în urma depistării a șase cazuri de COVID-19 în rândul cadrelor medicale, o unitate sanitară din județ a primit… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 3,067 Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus; out-of-country death toll - 106

GCS: 3,067 Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus; out-of-country death toll - 106

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Saturday that 3,067 Romanians abroad have been so far infected with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Saturday. Of the 3,067 Romanian… [citeste mai departe]

Năstase și Sandu împart pielea ursului neucis

Năstase și Sandu împart pielea ursului neucis

În Moldova tot mai des se vorbește despre crearea unei noi coaliții de guvernare, în acest caz, guvernul Chicu ar putea fi demis. Mulți vorbesc serios și despre schimbarea Guvernului, scrie enews.md În ciuda pandemiei și a crizei economice iminente, în țară nu scad pasiunile politice. Mulți experți și politicieni… [citeste mai departe]

Dominika Cibulkova, tenismena care i-a dat mari bătăi de cap Simonei Halep, se pregătește să nască » Ce performanță a reușit în fața jucătoarei noastre

Dominika Cibulkova, tenismena care i-a dat mari bătăi de cap Simonei Halep, se pregătește să nască » Ce performanță a reușit în fața jucătoarei noastre

Dominika Cibulkova, fost număr 4 WTA, a împlinit în această lună 31 de ani.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Momentul prăbuşirii avionului cu 99 de persoane la bord în sudul Pakistanului

VIDEO Momentul prăbuşirii avionului cu 99 de persoane la bord în sudul Pakistanului

Momentul prăbuşirii avionului Airbus A320, vineri, cu 99 de persoane la bord, din care doar două au supravieţuit, a fost surprins de camerele de supraveghere de pe clădirile oraşului Karachi, relatează Digi 24. [citeste mai departe]

Experimentul camerei de hotel: de ce trebuie să respectăm cu strictețe perioada de izolare de 14 zile chiar dacă ”ne simțim bine”

Experimentul camerei de hotel: de ce trebuie să respectăm cu strictețe perioada de izolare de 14 zile chiar dacă ”ne simțim bine”

Știm că purtătorii de coronavirus pot infecta persoanele din jur încă dinainte de a dezvolta ei înșiși simptome. Un nou studiu… [citeste mai departe]

BOR, reacţie după Ordinul referitor la organizarea slujbelor: Împărtăşirea comună se amână, deşi folosirea aceleiaşi linguriţe nu contaminează

BOR, reacţie după Ordinul referitor la organizarea slujbelor: Împărtăşirea comună se amână, deşi folosirea aceleiaşi linguriţe nu contaminează

Împărtăşirea comună se amână deşi folosirea aceleiaşi linguriţe nu a fost niciodată sursă… [citeste mai departe]

Biserica reacționează la ordinul comun al ministerelor Sănătății și Internelor

Biserica reacționează la ordinul comun al ministerelor Sănătății și Internelor

Biserica Ortodoxă Română (BOR) transmite că obiectele de cult care intră în contact cu credincioşii (sfintele icoane, sfânta Cruce, Sfânta Evanghelie) se vor dezinfecta după fiecare utilizare, iar obiectele de folosinţă perpetuă (potir,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine a profitat de pe urma pandemiei? Mii de oameni au avut de „câștigat”

Cine a profitat de pe urma pandemiei? Mii de oameni au avut de „câștigat”

Se pare că există și oameni care se bucură nespus de mult pentru această „oportunitate”, care văd pauza luată de întreg Pământul ca pe un lucru bun, scrie Themoscowtimes . În adâncurile taigii siberiene, un grup de aproximativ 100 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

MAE: 162 Romanian citizens temporarily in Spain brought back by TAROM charter flight

Publicat:
MAE: 162 Romanian citizens temporarily in Spain brought back by TAROM charter flight

A number of 162 Romanian citizens were brought back on Saturday from Spain, with a special flight of the TAROM airline, on the Malaga-Bucharest route, two persons with medical issues among them. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who were temporarily abroad and were affected by the health protection measures and traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAE informed that on May 22, in the morning, it was facilitated the returned to the country a number of 162 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MAE: 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to Romania

19:37, 22.05.2020 - A number of 347 Romanian citizens who were temporarily in Spain returned to the country on Friday, helped by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Ministry of Interior, informed the MAE. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return…

MAE: Seven flights from European states to bring to the country Romanian citizens abroad

19:57, 21.05.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) mentioned on Thursday that between 21 and 24 May, seven flights from European states will be organised in order to return to the country Romanian citizens who are temporary abroad and who were affected by the measures restricting air traffic, adopted in the context…

Since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens return to country

09:52, 05.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Monday evening a press conference at Victoria Palace, that since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens have returned to the country, specifying, on the other hand, that according to the Government's estimate, there are around "300-350,000" people who will be looking…

MAE: Embassy in Spain temporarily suspends activity, after two persons test positive for COVID-19

22:33, 21.03.2020 - The activity of Romania's Embassy to the Kingdom of Spain is temporarily suspended, after two persons who work in the institutions have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs on Saturday. According to the source, the state of the two persons is good."The…

MAE: A number of 227 Romanian citizens return to the country on Saturday

17:24, 21.03.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday that a number of 227 Romanian citizens returned to the country from Italy, not having real possibilities to continue their stay on the territory of this state. "In continuing the information communicated yesterday regarding the demarches…

MAE: Romanians working seasonally in Italy to be repatriated by plane; first flight Saturday

11:16, 20.03.2020 - Several Romanians working seasonally in Italy will be brought to the country by plane, and a first flight of this kind, from Turin, is scheduled on Saturday. "The Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry have identified several versions of air transport…

MAE: 89 Romanian citizens, repatriated from Spain on Thursday; 100 persons repatriated on Wednesday

13:02, 19.03.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs that on Thursday morning a number of 89 Romanian citizens returned from Spain, following the MAE and the Transport Ministry demarches, and on Wednesday there was facilitated the repatriation of 100 Romanian citizens (74 from Malta and 26 from Egypt).According…

Eight Romanian citizens repatriates with a Romanian Air Forces aircraft

00:38, 14.03.2020 - Eight Romanian citizens in Italy will be brought back to the country this evening with an aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces. Upon arrival, they will be taken by the Public Health Directorate and placed in quarantine. "As a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 mai 2020
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 6°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 19°C
Timisoara 11°C | 23°C
Constanta 10°C | 18°C
Brasov 4°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 mai 2020
USD 4.4424
EUR 4.8422
CHF 4.5692
GBP 5.4112
CAD 3.1686
XAU 247.733
JPY 4.1337
CNY 0.6225
AED 1.2094
AUD 2.8989
MDL 0.2483
BGN 2.4758

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec