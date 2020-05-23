MAE: 162 Romanian citizens temporarily in Spain brought back by TAROM charter flight A number of 162 Romanian citizens were brought back on Saturday from Spain, with a special flight of the TAROM airline, on the Malaga-Bucharest route, two persons with medical issues among them. "In continuing efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who were temporarily abroad and were affected by the health protection measures and traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAE informed that on May 22, in the morning, it was facilitated the returned to the country a number of 162 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

