HealthMin Tataru says materials are now available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Cum poţi obţine 3000 de euro de la stat. Ce acte trebuie să depui online până pe 15 mai

Vești bune pentru legumicultorii care dețin sere și vor să cultive roșii și în acest an. Statul va plăti subvenții de maximum 3.000 euro/beneficiar/an, fermierilor care produc tomate în spații protejate. Pentru aceasta,… [citeste mai departe]

Trend îngrijorător: Anul trecut, jumătate dintre firmele care cer Certificatul pentru Situații de Urgență aveau stabilitate financiară

Certificatul este solicitat de firme care au nevoie în această perioadă, marcată de pandemia coronavirus, de ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Constantin Mîndrilă, directorul Spitalului Județean, infectat cu coronavirus

Managerul Spitalul Județean de Urgență ,,Sf. Pantelimon,, din Focșani, Constantin Mîndrilă, a fost diagnosticat ca fiind infectat cu coronavirus. Managerul Constantin Mîndrilă a confirmat că este infectat cu coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru, despre aglomerația din aeroportul Cluj: ”Mi-e greu să cred că Germania primește 10.000 de oameni deodată”

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, a vorbit, joi, despre situația de la aeroportul din Cluj, unde aproximativ 2.000 de persoane așteptau să plece… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Hozoc: România a lipsit de la teleconferința europeană privind transfuzia plasmatică, o terapie promițătoare pentru COVID-19

Printr-un comunicat dat publicității, miercuri, Comisia Europeană anunță că a oferit tuturor țărilor membre Ghidul privind colectarea,… [citeste mai departe]

Un singur medic infecţionist, pensionar, la Spitalul Municipal din Râmnicu Sărat. Managerul unităţii: „Avem nevoie de medici şi de medicamente”

Spitalul Municipal din Râmnicu Sărat desemnat de către Ministerul Sănătății spital suport pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a venit din „zona roșie” a scăpat de carantina instituționalizată cu prețul unui dosar penal

Un bărbat care a călătorit în Austria, Germania, Franța și Spania, țări declarate „zonă roșie” în pandemia de coronavirus, a mințit la sosirea în țară, prin Serbia, spunând… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta de Guvern. Cand va avea loc si ce este pe ordinea de zi

Proiectele de acte normative care vor fi incluse pe agenda sedintei Guvernului Romaniei din 09 aprilie 2020 sunt urmatoarele: Agenda sedintei de Guvern poate fi completata cu proiecte de acte normative incluse pe lista suplimentara PROIECTE DE ORDONANTE DE URGENTA PROIECT… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Explicații PENIBILE ale medicilor din Craiova, după ce au făcut hora, în timpul serviciului: Sărbătoream primul vindecat

Cadrele medicale de la Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase Craiova s-au prins într-o horă de bucurie, pe „M-a făcut mama oltean”, după ce au reușit… [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin Tataru says materials are now available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Publicat:
of Health, , on Thursday said that sanitary materials, coveralls and test kits are now available for all hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. "At this moment we can say that we can provide a certain quantity of sanitary materials, coveralls and test kits for all the hospitals that do not have what they need at this moment to carry out their activity for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients. We have distributed to all the hospitals that are on the front line - the infectious diseases hospitals, to those on the second line, the pneumology, as well as the support hospitals,…

DefMin Ciuca:Problem of hospitals with staff infected with COVID-19 is serious; Suceava Hospital not militarised

17:09, 09.04.2020 - The problem of the hospitals systematically affected by the spreading of the COVID-19 infections among the medical personnel is a "serious" one, "of maximum urgency" and demands "firm, radical and immediate" measures, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, adding that the Suceava…

Ministrul Sanatații: ”Vom avea un moment in care poate va TREPIDA terapia intensiva”

19:19, 07.04.2020 - Nelu Tataru a declarat, marti, la Brasov, ca trebuie sa mentinem precautiile luate pana in prezent pentru a preveni raspandirea coronavirusului."Suntem intr-un stadiu in care avem si transmitere comunitara, suntem intr-un stadiu in care mai asteptam compatrioti de-ai nostri sa se intoarca. Ganditi-va…

Ministrul Sanatații anunța ca in farmacii va reaparea un medicament necesar pentru tratarea pacienților de COVID-19

10:36, 03.04.2020 - Ministrul Sanatatii, Nelu Tataru, a declarat, joi seara, ca de saptamana viitoare vor reaparea in farmacii mai multe medicamente cautate de populatie, intre care si Euthyrox, el aratand si ca spitalele au pe stoc in acest moment Platinium si Kaletra, medicamente necesare pentru tratarea pacientilor…

HealthMin Tataru on 500-euro allowance: It's hazard pay for the period of the pandemic

09:12, 03.04.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru on Thursday evening stated that the 500-euro allowance is a hazard pay meant for the medical staff battling the COVID-19, to be paid during the entire period of the pandemic. "This is a hazard pay that will be paid during the entire period of the pandemic to all those…

Interim HealthMin Tataru: I advocate coronavirus testing in conformity with broad epidemiological investigations

16:35, 26.03.2020 - The Minister-designate for the Health Ministry, Nelu Tataru, on Thursday told private broadcaster Digi 24 TV that he advocates the testing for the infection with the novel coronavirus be carried out in conformity with broad epidemiological investigations, where certain priorities exist, such as contacts,…

Iohannis: Public health directorates must do their job very seriously, all hospitals must be prepared

15:38, 19.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday requested the public health directorates to do their job with maximum of seriousness, and the hospitals to be prepared in the coronavirus epidemic context."It is very important that all hospitals are prepared for patients, although fortunately today as…

Romania: Export of medicines, sanitary equipment - banned

09:09, 13.03.2020 - Acting Health Minister Victor Costache said on Thursday evening that he issued the order to suspend the export of medicines for a period of six months, hereby stopping at the border "countless" trucks with "tens of tonnes" of medicines and sanitary materials."At the moment, countless trucks,…

Three Romanian COVID-19 patients declared cured

21:52, 05.03.2020 - Three of Romania's six COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients were declared cured, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday. "The first case identified in Romania, the man from Gorj County, was discharged from hospital. The other two patients, a 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man admitted…


