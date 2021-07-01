Half of Romanians believe exposed to fake news; 52% indicate TV channels (INSCOP survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat de 65 de ani a MURIT după ce a căzut de la etajul unui bloc din Mănăștur

&"Din primele informații, în jurul orei 13.45, poliția municipiului Cluj-Napoca – Secția 4 Poliție a fost sesizată prin apelul unic de urgență 112 cu privire la o persoană căzută de la etajul unui imobil din cartierul… [citeste mai departe]

DATE OFICIALE: 15% din PIB-ul României merge către cheltuielile cu asistența socială

Cheltuielile privind protecţia socială au însumat 161,9 miliarde de lei în 2019, cu 13,3% mai mult decât în anul precedent, reprezentând 15,3% din PIB, potrivit unui comunicat al Institutului Naţional de Statistică. Veniturile… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: O mașină a fost lovită de tren în Gherla. Șoferul a murit pe loc

Un accident feroviar a avut loc joi, 1 iulie, în jurul orei 14:00, în municipiul Gherla. În urma impactului, șoferul mașinii a murit.„Un conducător auto în vârstă de 40 de ani, care se deplasa pe strada Hășdății din municipiul Gherla, ajuns la trecerea… [citeste mai departe]

Sinteticul din Balta ar putea fi deturnat către Pipirig

CARANSEBEȘ – Primarul Felix Borcean spune că ar fi păcat să se înlocuiască gazonul natural al stadionului din Balta Sărată cu unul artificial! Întrebat recent despre stadiul proiectului bazei sportive din cartierul Balta Sărată, realizat prin Compania Națională de Investiții, primarul Caransebeșului… [citeste mai departe]

De ce sa alegi uleiuri precum Bio-Oil pentru piele si corp

Uneori, pielea corpului nostru este uscata si lispita de fermitate. In aceste cazuri, dorim mai mult ca oricand sa o hidratam si sa o hranim pentru a o face din nou luminoasa si neteda la atingere. Piata ofera diverse solutii care, in ciuda numeroaselor formulari, se incadreaza in doua… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul digital al Uniunii Europene privind COVID intră în vigoare de joi în UE

Regulamentul referitor la certificatul digital al UE privind COVID-19 intră de joi în vigoare, ceea ce înseamnă că cetăţenilor şi rezidenţilor UE le vor putea fi eliberate de acum aceste certificate, transmite reprezentanţa Comisiei… [citeste mai departe]

Uber se lansează joi în Oradea

Uber se lansează joi în Oradea, acesta fiind al unsprezecelea oraş din România în care aplicaţia este disponibilă şi al treilea din vestul ţării, după Timişoara şi Cluj-Napoca, a anunţat compania. "Uber se lansează în oraş cu UberX, cel mai utilizat serviciu al companiei, care oferă acces la curse convenabile şi sigure, cu un timp de… [citeste mai departe]

INSP. Cate cazuri cu variante ale SARS-CoV-2 care determina ingrijorare au fost confirmate, in Romania

Institutul National de Sanatate Publica INSP informeaza, astazi, ca pana la data de 27 iunie au fost confirmate 1.711 cazuri cu variante ale virusului SARS CoV 2 care determina ingrijorare.Pana la… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Rizea nu vrea Unirea. România vrea să pună Moldova în genunchi

Cristian Rizea, fost deputat al Parlamentul României, a declarat că statul român are alte interese decât cele pe care încearcă să şi le imagineze unioniştii moldoveni. "România vrea să pună Moldova în genunchi, astfel încât Republica Moldova să devină… [citeste mai departe]


Half of Romanians believe exposed to fake news; 52% indicate TV channels (INSCOP survey)

Publicat:
Over 50% of Romanians believe that they have been exposed over the last months to fake news or misinformation, and 52.6% consider that TV channels are the information channels most exposed to misinformation and the spread of fake news, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP. Asked to what extent they believe they have been exposed in recent months to fake news or misinformation on various channels (TV, news sites, Facebook), 50.1% answered in the affirmative (25.7% to a very large extent, and 24.4% to a large extent), while 45.6% answered in the negative (19.3% to a small extent, and 26.3%…

