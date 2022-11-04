GRECO upgrades two recommendations on Romanian Integrity Agency

Stiri Recomandate

PNRR ne aduce multă Securitate

PNRR ne aduce multă Securitate

Când vorbesc despre China, politicienii noștri (dar și de aiurea) nu uită să precizeze niciodată despre două lucruri: sistemul de supraveghere electronică și sistemul creditului social. Desigur, cele două sunt întrepătrunse și amândouă sunt date ca exemplu negativ pentru limitările aduse libertății personale, libertății de expresie, libertății…

A doua etapă a returului

A doua etapă a returului

Etapa a 11-a a Ligii a III-a va avea uvertura vineri, atunci când, în Seria 2, Aerostar va primi vizita unei formații, Viitorul Ianca, „demolată" runda trecută cu 5-0 acasă, de FC Dinamo Bacău. Sigur, „aviatorii" pornesc ca favoriți, dar la fel de sigur este că Ianca de acum o săptămână nu va fi neapărat […] Articolul A doua etapă a returului apare…

De unde ne vine folclorul?

De unde ne vine folclorul?

Au încercat să răspundă autorii Proiectului „Judeţul Bacău – poartă de intrare în tezaurul folcloric românesc", realizat împreună cu Consiliul Judeţean Bacău în intervalul septembrie – octombrie a.c., în baza Legii nr. 350/2005. Dacă luăm în calcul poziţia geografică a comunelor reprezentate de cei 40 de elevi (Parincea, Coloneşti, Ungureni, Vultureni,…

Nicole Cherry va concerta la balul Colegiului Național de Artă "George Apostu"

Nicole Cherry va concerta la balul Colegiului Național de Artă ”George Apostu”

Luna noiembrie este perioada în care liceele băcăuane vor sărbători frumusețea și inteligența, la cunoscutele baluri ale bobocilor, evenimente care pun la încercare și creativitatea organizatorilor. Colegiul Național de Artă "George…

FCSB – West Ham | Pintili: Am ieşit din Europa cu capul în pământ

FCSB – West Ham | Pintili: Am ieşit din Europa cu capul în pământ

Mihai Pintilii a declarat, joi seară, după ultimul meci din grupele Conference League, că spera ca jucătorii echipei FCSB să aibă o atitudine mai bună, anunță news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Cum mai „tropăie" Covid-ul prin Bacău

Cum mai „tropăie” Covid-ul prin Bacău

Direcția de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Bacău a emis un comunicat prin care prezintă situația epidemiologică Covid-19, la nivelul judeţului Bacău. Astfel, la data de 3 noiembrie 2022 se înregistrează de la începutul pandemiei 69 219 de persoane confirmate Covid-19, cu 2 cazuri noi mai mult decat ziua precedentă, în prezent…

Pariuri la Twitter pentru cine scapă cu capul pe umeri. Elon Musk scoate ghilotina

Pariuri la Twitter pentru cine scapă cu capul pe umeri. Elon Musk scoate ghilotina

La Twitter deja se fac pariurile pentru cine scapă cu capul pe umeri. Elon Musk scoate ghilotina şi se pregăteşte să concedieze jumătate din angajaţii Twitter, la o săptămână după ce a cumpărat reţeaua de socializare cu 44 mld. dolari.…

Bacăul are nevoie de o nouă mentalitate

Bacăul are nevoie de o nouă mentalitate

Trăim cele mai tulburi vremuri după Al Doilea Război Mondial ,neîncrederea în politicieni a crescut ,oamenii sunt debusolați , neîncrezători , sceptici , se tem de creșterea prețurilor , de război , deja foarte multe incertitudini. De ceva vreme urmăresc cu tristețe ce se întâmpla în societatea noastră . Analizez cu…

Șeful Serviciului Rutier din cadrul IPJ Bacău, repus în funcție de Instanță

Șeful Serviciului Rutier din cadrul IPJ Bacău, repus în funcție de Instanță

Șeful Serviciului Rutier din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean (IPJ), comisarul șef Aurelian Nădejde, a fost repus în funcție de Tribunalul Bacău, după ce a aatacat în contencios administrativ decizia prin care a fost mutat la Moinești.…


GRECO upgrades two recommendations on Romanian Integrity Agency

Publicat:

The two recommendations addressing the competences of the National Integrity Agency (NIA) have been upgraded from "partially implemented" to "implemented satisfactorily" stage, according to July 2019 GRECO's . So, with regard to Recommendation V, the GRECO report shows that Romanian National Integrity Agency continues following up the implementation of its finalised cases pending before Parliament, and keeps requesting enforcement of any sanctions issued in respect of MPs. Project LINC implemented by the Romanian NIA in cooperation with Transparency International Romania…

