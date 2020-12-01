GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279

GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279Publicat:
The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are Bucharest City - 808, Constanta County - 312, Ilfov County - 284 and Arges County - 279, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.
According to GCS, over 100 cases were also reported in the counties of Brasov - 184, Cluj -184, Galati -164, Iasi - 127, Salaj - 120, Bihor - 108, Timis - 105.
The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Coronavirus/GCS: 67,539 cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest
14:16, 30.11.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 67,539, and in the counties of Cluj - 21,721, Iasi - 20,155, Prahova - 19,259, Timis - 19,072 and Brasov - 19,048, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES. A number of 17,241…
GCS: Bucharest - 64,972 infections with SARS-CoV-2; followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova
14:31, 27.11.2020 - The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, up to now, in Bucharest - 64,972 and in the counties of Cluj - 20,954, Iasi - 19,254, Timis - 18,505, Prahova - 18,504 and Brasov - 18,449, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In the county of Constanta there were…
Coronavirus/ Bucharest has over 63,689 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis
14:51, 26.11.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 63,689 and in the counties of Cluj - 20,520, Iasi - 18,863, Timis - 18,190, Prahova - 18,096, Brasov - 18,021, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday. As many as 15,591 cases were registered…
GCS: Bucharest, over 54,000 SARS-CoV-2 cases; Cluj, Iasi, Timis and Prahova Counties next
14:56, 19.11.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 54,603 and in the Counties of Cluj - 17,689, Iasi - 16,378, Timis - 16,218, Prahova - 16,038, Brasov - 15,313, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. In Constanta County…
GCS: Over 53,000 COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, followed by Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova counties
15:35, 18.11.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 53,130 and in counties of Cluj - 16,955, Iasi - 15,969, Timis - 15,855, Prahova - 15,614, Brasov - 15,092, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. Over 11,000 cases have…
GCS: 2.880 de cazuri noi si 53 de decese
14:45, 11.10.2020 - Autoritatile sanitare au raportat duminica, 11 octombrie 2020, un numar de 2.880 de cazuri noi si 53 de decese, inregistrate in 24 de ore. La ATI sunt internati 628 de pacienti. In Bucuresti sunt 539 de cazuri noi. In ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 15.709 teste. Sambata, 10 octombrie 2020, au…
Cifrele care arata PRAPADUL din București: Are tot atat de multe cazuri de COVID-19 cat primele 3 județe din topul național
13:35, 20.09.2020 - Cele mai multe cazuri de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2, inregistrate pana in prezent, sunt in Bucuresti - 14.977 si in judetele Suceava - 6.169, Brasov - 5.502, Arges - 5.375 si Prahova - 5.308, informeaza, duminica, Grupul de Comunicare Strategica (GCS).Peste 4.000 de imbolnaviri s-au inregistrat…
Localitațile din Romania unde școala incepe exclusiv online
14:01, 07.09.2020 - Noul an școlar incepe exclusiv online in 43 de localitați din Romania, din cauza numarului mare de cazuri de infecție cu coronavirus, scrie hotnews . Majoritatea sunt localitați mici, insa printre ele se numara și orașe precum Ghimbav sau Faurei. In toate aceste localitați, incidența cazurilor de coronavirus…