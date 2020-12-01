GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279

Stiri Recomandate

Mii de bulgari pun la dispoziție gratuit casele de la țară pentru cei care le îngrijesc. Tinerii care lucrează de acasă caută case la 25 de kilometri de orașe

Piața imobiliară rurală din Bulgaria pare să-și fi revenit miraculos… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr şi neliniştit nu se mai liniștește - Episodul 12.000 va fi difuzat marţi în SUA

CBS va transmite, marţi, episodul 12.000 al serialului "Tânăr şi neliniştit/ The Young and the Restless", unul dintre cele mai lungi din istoria televiziunii americane, potrivit news.ro."Din 1973, "Tânăr şi neliniştit"… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia, publicata in Monitorul Oficial!: De maine dimineata, intra in carantina Tuzla, Rasova si Aliman

In Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei, Partea I, din data de 1 decembrie 2020, a fost publciata Hotararea numarul 1159, prin care se instituie carantina pentru 14 zile pentru localitarile Tuzla, Rasova… [citeste mai departe]

România a primit trei miliarde de euro din creditul de la UE, pentru susținerea cheltuielilor generate de pandemie. CE se împrumută la dobânzi negative pentru statele membre

România a primit trei miliarde de euro din creditul… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia autorităților pentru trei comune buzoiene din cauza cazurilor Covid 19

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență a decis astăzi menținerea restricțiilor pentru trei comune buzoiene după analizarea datelor privind incidența cazurilor Covid 19 în ultimele două săptămâni. „Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Comisia Europeană a virat României TREI miliarde de euro: banii sunt cu titlu de ÎMPRUMUT

Comisia Europeană a plătit marţi a treia tranşă, în valoare de 8,5 miliarde de euro, din împrumutul acordat în cadrul instrumentului SURE, către cinci state membre, se arată într-un comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

CS Mioveni are trei jucători cu Covid-19 şi a fost întoarsă din drumul spre Timişoara pentru meciul cu Ripensia

Echipa CS Mioveni a fost întoarsă, marţi, din drumul pe care plecase spre Timişoara, pentru meciul cu Ripensia, restanţă din etapa a XII-a din Liga II, potrivit news.ro.Trei… [citeste mai departe]

Carantina în Alba Iulia, Blaj și Ciugud a fost prelungită: măsura nu și-a atins scopul

Carantina în Alba Iulia, Blaj și Ciugud a fost prelungită, după ce Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP) a transmis că, cele 14 zile de izolare anterioare nu au avut efectul dorit, anunță Comitetul Județean pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Două restanţe care trebuiau să se dispute miercuri, nu se mai joacă: U Cluj – Farul şi Ripi – Mioveni. Gazdele pot pierde 0-3

Două partide amânate din cauza Covid ar fi trebuit să se dispute mâine. Surprinzător sau nu, oaspeţii declară că au şi ei cazuri pozitive… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Națională, PSD Bacău a omagiat eroii cavalerişti, la monumentul de pe dealul Coşna, și a oferit alimente pentru 100 de bătrâni

Reprezentanții Partidului Social Democrat (PSD) Bacău au ales să sărbătorească 1 Decembrie omagiind eroii și ajutând… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: 808 new cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest City; Constanta - 312, Ilfov - 284, Arges - 279

Publicat:
The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from the previous daily reporting are - 808, - 312, - 284 and - 279, according to the daily reporting released on Tuesday by the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, over 100 cases were also reported in the counties of Brasov - 184, Cluj -184, Galati -164, Iasi - 127, Salaj - 120, Bihor - 108, Timis - 105.

The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


