FinMin Caciu: 'We're importing inflation, we are a country dependent on imports in many sectors'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The measures envisaged in the "Support for Romania" package give us the prospect of remaining in an area of economic growth similar to the initial commitments, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday, underscoring that, in order to have a high growth this year, we need to stimulate the construction…

- The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, is invited, on Wednesday, to the "Government's Hour" debate in the Senate. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

- The European Union's dependence on natural gas imports fell slightly in 2021 to 83% from 84% in 2020, but Romania is the country with the lowest dependence on natural gas imports (24%), according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, was invited by the President of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's legislative body, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to conduct an official visit to Kyiv, the Senate informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, is going to pay his first official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked the courts, in 2021, to place Elena Udrea under judicial control, with a ban on leaving the country, but the judges of two courts denied the request. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Annual inflation rate is expected to rise somewhat more steeply in the coming months than anticipated in February, under the impact of supply-side shocks, according to current estimates, a release from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The humanitarian hub in Suceava aimed at supporting Ukrainian citizens has become operational on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…