FinMin Caciu: 'We're importing inflation, we are a country dependent on imports in many sectors'Publicat:
Romania is a country dependent on imports in several sectors, and the measures it has to combat the import of inflation are only structural, namely to increase internal production, to make investments in processing, to reduce dependence on imports, stated, on Wednesday, the Finance Minister, Adrian Caciu.
