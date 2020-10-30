Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritagePublicat:
The Carpathian transhumance, the seasonal movement of livestock and shepherds between summer and winter pastures along ancient routes, was entered in the National Inventory of the living elements of intangible cultural heritage, which is the first step for the induction of this tradition to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs.
"The entry of this cultural element in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage is just the first step, as the process of inducting the Carpathian transhumance to the UNESCO Intangible…
