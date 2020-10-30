Stiri Recomandate

Minodora, apariție incendiară în haine strâmte. Cât de mult a putut să slăbească

Minodora e la “Maxxim”. La cei 42 de ani, îndrăgita cântăreaţă de muzică de petrecere arată mai bine ca niciodată, iar în cel mai recent clip a avut o apariţie incendiară. Minodora a dat jos peste 40 de kilograme După mari fluctuaţii… [citeste mai departe]

UE face precizări în legătură cu suma anunţată pentru finanţarea transferurilor transfrontaliere de pacienţi

Uniunea Europeană a făcut precizări în ce priveşte finanţarea transferurilor de pacienţi cu COVID-19 dintr-un stat membru în altul, explicând că suma de 220 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Poloniei mobilizează armata şi companii de stat împotriva pandemiei de COVID-19

Premierul Poloniei, Mateusz Morawiecki, a dat ordin ca şase companii controlate de stat, printre care două rafinării, o bancă şi o companie minieră de cupru, să construiască spitale temporare pentru a ajuta ţara în lupta… [citeste mai departe]

Strigătul disperat al tatălui unui tânăr mort în Colectiv: Nu pot să mai dorm nopţile. societatea românească refuză schimbarea

„Îmi amintesc momentul ăla, când eram în spital. Mi-au spus la un moment dat că dacă am fi avut bani mulți, l-am fi putut salva… [citeste mai departe]

Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

The Carpathian transhumance, the seasonal movement of livestock and shepherds between summer and winter pastures along ancient routes, was entered in the National Inventory of the living elements… [citeste mai departe]

Ce puteți vedea în ultimul weekend al Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, în aer liber și online

Joi, 29 octombrie Sweat, la Cărturești Verona, de la ora 19:00   Trei zile din viaţa antrenoarei de fitness Sylwia Zajac, o celebritate a reţelelor de socializare, înconjurată de angajaţi şi... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Răzvan Burleanu, atac la antrenorii din Liga 1: „Dacă ești bun, trebuie să faci asta!”

Răzvan Burleanu, președintele FRF, a vorbit despre regula U21 și a trimis „săgeți” către antrenorii din Liga 1 care se plâng de această măsură și schimbă fotbaliștii încă din debutul partidelor. „Nu vom… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Cursuri suspendate la mai multe clase din trei şcoli, în urma depistării unor cazuri de COVID-19

Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CJSU) a hotărât, vineri, suspendarea cursurilor ‘faţă în faţă’, în mai multe clase dintr-o unitate de învăţâmânt din Focşani şi două şcoli… [citeste mai departe]

Un poliţist a fost agresat de către un bărbat înarmat cu două cuţite, în arondismentul al XV-lea al Parisului, la o zi după atacul islamist

Un poliţist a fost agresat de către un bărbat înarmat cu două cuţite, în arondismentul al XV-lea al Parisului,… [citeste mai departe]


Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

Publicat:
Carpathian transhumance entered in National Inventory of living elements of intangible cultural heritage

transhumance, the seasonal movement of livestock and shepherds between summer and winter pastures along ancient routes, was entered in the of the living elements of intangible cultural heritage, which is the first step for the induction of this tradition to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Ministry of Agriculture and (MADR) informs.

"The entry of this cultural element in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage is just the first step, as the process of inducting the Carpathian transhumance to the UNESCO Intangible…

Measures to combat COVID-19 crisis generate more than half of 9-month budget deficit

19:00, 27.10.2020 - More than half of the deficit registered in the first nine months of the year, namely 37.12 billion lei (3.51% of GDP), represent the amounts left in the economic environment through fiscal facilities, investments and exceptional expenditures adopted to combat the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic,…

First 12 Piranha V infantry fighting vehicles departing tonight for Craiova

21:55, 12.10.2020 - The first batch of 12 Piranha V infantry fighting vehicles will depart the Bucharest Mechanical Plant Monday night, heading for the final beneficiaries, the "Red Scorpions" 26th Infantry Battalion in Craiova, the Ministry of National Defense informs.One week ago, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca…

Romania receives over 507 million euros in H1 2020 wheat, meslin export revenues

19:55, 11.10.2020 - Romania exported 2.55 million tonnes of wheat and meslin in the first half of 2020 to the countries inside and outside the EU, up by almost 13% on H1 2019, according data with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) provided at the request of AGERPRES. The value of wheat and meslin…

Romania's corn grain exports at almost 3.4 ml tons in H1 2020

11:35, 08.10.2020 - Romania's corn grain exports to EU and non-EU countries in H1 2020 amounted to 3.377 million tons, up by over 28 percent YoY, shows data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) at the request of AGERPRES.These exports brought 665.45 million euros in revenues, 25.3…

Romania imports pork worth 292 million euro in H1

12:45, 07.10.2020 - Romania imported pork worth 292.2 million euro, in the first six months of this year, an increase of 17 pct over the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), transmitted on AGERPRES' request.The quantity of pork brought…

Romania supports introduction of pork and poultry on list of products eligible for coupled support payments

12:55, 22.09.2020 - Romania supports an allocation of at least 15% of the national ceiling for coupled support and the introduction of pork and poultry on the list of products eligible for coupled support payment, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, said in Brussels.He attended the…

State-aid scheme of 109.8 million lei for Romania's poultry farming amid Covid-19 pandemic

15:50, 28.08.2020 - Losses sustained by Romania's poultry farmers March 1 - July 1, 2020 as part of an economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic will be compensated for under a state-aid scheme for poultry farming amounting to 109.8 million lei, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) reported…

Gov't considers state-aid schemes for agriculture

08:50, 20.08.2020 - The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…


