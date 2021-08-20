167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 1,187 hospitalisations

Stiri Recomandate

„MediCOOL”, noua emisiune de la Antena 1. Când începe și cine prezintă show-ul

„MediCOOL”, noua emisiune de la Antena 1. Când începe și cine prezintă show-ul

Cel mai nou proiect Antena 1, „MediCOOL”, ce va avea premiera duminică, 29 august, de la ora 15:00, îşi propune să aducă mai aproape oamenii de medici, pentru a putea primi sfaturi de specialitate. În fiecare săptămână, gazda emisiunii,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației: Elevii vor merge FIZIC la școală din 13 septembrie! Profesorii și școlarii vaccinați vor fi avantajați

Ministrul Educației: Elevii vor merge FIZIC la școală din 13 septembrie! Profesorii și școlarii vaccinați vor fi avantajați

„Nu vor fi restricții pentru cei nevaccinați, niciun fel de restricții însă vor fi avantaje pentru cei vaccinați. Nu dezavantajăm pe nimeni,… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai bun echipament pentru fitness acasa, pentru incepatori, potrivit specialistilor

Cel mai bun echipament pentru fitness acasa, pentru incepatori, potrivit specialistilor

Sportul face parte din viata noastra. Este foarte important sa facem miscare, iar fitnessul practicat acasa este cel mai practic din toate punctele de vedere. In primul rand nu trebuie sa dai bani multi la sala, pe un abonament… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani a recuperat statul în urma furtului miliardului - informații de la Procuratură

Câți bani a recuperat statul în urma furtului miliardului - informații de la Procuratură

Oamenii legii au pus sechestre pe bunuri în valoare de peste două miliarde de lei în cauzele penale ce vizează dosarul „furtul miliardului”. Informația a fost prezentată de către Procuratura Generală în nota informativă… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli pentru festivitățile de deschidere a noului an școlar: durată limitată, mască obligatorie

Reguli pentru festivitățile de deschidere a noului an școlar: durată limitată, mască obligatorie

Organizarea ceremoniilor de deschidere a anului școlar, pe 13 septembrie, va fi permisă, dar cu îndeplinirea mai multor condiții, a anunțat vineri, 20 august, ministrul educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu,… [citeste mai departe]

Vali Stan și Cristian Caciauna, despre emoția live-ului la Digi24, din mijlocul pompierilor români, salvatorii-eroi de la Evia

Vali Stan și Cristian Caciauna, despre emoția live-ului la Digi24, din mijlocul pompierilor români, salvatorii-eroi de la Evia

Vali Stan și Cristian Caciauna formează echipa jurnalist-operator imagine care a relatat pentru telespectatorii Digi24 despre incendiile care… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cine se iubește acum Andreea Pirui de la Puterea Dragostei. E cântăreț și o iubește mult de tot

Cu cine se iubește acum Andreea Pirui de la Puterea Dragostei. E cântăreț și o iubește mult de tot

Andreea Pirui este mai fericită decât a fost vreodată. Fanii ei se bucură nespus de mult pentru ea și speră ca această poveste de dragoste să țină până la adânci bătrâneți. Blondina are o nouă… [citeste mai departe]

628 cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore. Pe secția ATI sunt 167 pacienți

628 cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore. Pe secția ATI sunt 167 pacienți

Până astăzi, 20 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.089.817 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.051.504 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

Creşte exponenţial numărul timişenilor confirmaţi cu coronavirus

Creşte exponenţial numărul timişenilor confirmaţi cu coronavirus

Explozie de infectări. În Timiş, în ultimele 24 de ore, 50 de persoane au fost confirmate cu Sars-Cov-2. Au fost efectuate 2.322 de teste, dintre care 1.160 de teste rapide. Rata de infectare în Timiş este 0,18, puţin mai mică decât în ziua precedentă, când a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de țări, vizate de oferte false de vaccinuri anti-Covid. Alertă globală emisă de Interpol

Zeci de țări, vizate de oferte false de vaccinuri anti-Covid. Alertă globală emisă de Interpol

Avertismentul vizează toate cele 194 de ţări membre ale Interpol.Până în prezent, agenţia a înregistrat aproximativ 60 de cazuri în 40 de ţări. Infractorii cibernetici au contactat în special angajați din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 1,187 hospitalisations

Publicat:
167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 1,187 hospitalisations

As many as 1,187 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities, out of whom 167 in intensive care, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 3,277 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 1,258 are in institutional isolation.
Also, 64,327 people are in quarantine at home and 92 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 548 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 638 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

60 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 441 hospitalisations

13:31, 03.08.2021 - As many as 441 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 60 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. In Romania, 1,224 people confirmed with the novel…

38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 277 hospitalisations

14:06, 23.07.2021 - As many as 277 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 38 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 601 people confirmed with the novel…

33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 253 hospitalisations

14:15, 22.07.2021 - As many as 253 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 33 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. In Romania, 562 people confirmed with the…

36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 244 hospitalisations

14:05, 20.07.2021 - As many as 244 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 36 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.In Romania, 540 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus…

65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 402 hospitalisations

13:50, 05.07.2021 - As many as 402 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 65 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,839 people confirmed with the…

67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 400 hospitalisations

14:15, 04.07.2021 - As many as 400 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 67 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 1,821 people confirmed with the…

86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 534 hospitalisations

14:46, 28.06.2021 - As many as 534 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 86 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,906 people confirmed with the…

443 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 2,372 hospitalisations

13:45, 30.05.2021 - As many as 2,372 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 443 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 6,623 people confirmed with…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 13°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 27°C
Timisoara 15°C | 30°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 11°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 196.941,60 1.102.704,80
II (5/6) 2 32.823,60 -
III (4/6) 358 183,37 -
IV (3/6) 5.894 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.410.819,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 august 2021
USD 4.2258
EUR 4.9338
CHF 4.6037
GBP 5.7544
CAD 3.2699
XAU 242.023
JPY 3.8539
CNY 0.6503
AED 1.1504
AUD 3.0079
MDL 0.2392
BGN 2.5226

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec