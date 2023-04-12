Statue of poet who composed Hungarian anthem inaugurated in Carei, in presence of Hungarian President

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia reacționează după imaginile horor cu decapitarea unui soldat: Trebuie să verificați autenticitatea lor / Kremlinul cere anchetă

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, susține că imaginile în care un soldat ar fi fost decapitat sunt „teribile”.… [citeste mai departe]

Mureșeni, prinși de polițiști în timp ce încercau să sustragă cablu telefonic de pe raza comunei Papiu Ilarian

Polițiștii mureșeni au depistat în cursul nopții, în flagrant delict, doi bărbați de 25 și 35 de ani și un minor din Șăulia, în timp ce ar fi tăiat și încercat să sustragă… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul Milan-Napoli, din Champions League, arbitrat de români

În Liga Campionilor la fotbal, miercuri seara, de la ora 22.00, sunt programate ultimele partide din manșa secundă a sferturilor de finală: Real Madrid-Chelsea Londra și AC Milan-Napoli, meci ce va fi arbitrat de o brigadă din România cu Kovacs Istvan (foto) la centru. Kovacs… [citeste mai departe]

USR Timiş a ieşit în stradă pentru a cere tăierea pensiilor special: Pierdem banii din PNRR/Foto

Mai mulţi reprezentanţi ai USR Timiș au ieșit astăzi în mai multe locaţii din Timişoara, pentru a protesta împotriva pensiilor speciale. Ei au atras atenţia că România pierde 3 miliarde de euro în cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate: Anunț pentru clienți

Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate: Anunț pentru clienți Facturi Hidroelectrica întârziate. Anunț pentru clienți: Când începe emiterea facturilor aferente lunii septembrie 2022 Hidroelectrica își informează clienții că deja a început emiterea facturilor aferente lunii septembrie 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

FMI diminuează în scădere ușoară previziunile privind creșterea economică mondială în 2023

Fondul Monetar Internațional și-a revizuit în scădere previziunile privind creșterea mondială în 2023 în raport cu estimările din luna ianuarie. Important este însă că principalele regiuni economice vor… [citeste mai departe]

Pădurea Letea, afectată de caii crescuţi în libertate în Delta Dunării

Pădurea Letea este afectată de caii crescuţi în libertate în Delta Dunării, a anunţat guvernatorul Rezervaţiei Biosferei Delta Dunării (RBDD), Gabriel Marinov, miercuri, la o şedinţă organizată de Prefectura judeţului pe tema ecvinelor din rezervaţie.În… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal între Biserica Ortodoxă și autoritățile israeliene. Poliția a impus restricții la ceremonia de aprindere a Luminii Sfinte

Scandal între Biserica Ortodoxă și autoritățile israeliene. Poliția a impus restricții la ceremonia de aprindere a Luminii Sfinte… [citeste mai departe]

CSU din Suceava s-a calificat în „careul de ași” al Cupei României

Formația Clubului Sportiv Universitar din Suceava a reușit o performanță admirabilă, izbutind să se califice în Final Four-ul Cupei României la handbal masculin. Miercuri seară, în sferturile de finală, echipa pregătită de Petru Ghervan, Bogdan Șoldănescu… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul şi părerea lui Lasconi: de la nenorocit, la gândac!

Radu Perianu, prefectul de Argeș care a cerut în instanță anularea autorizației de construire pentru reabilitarea Bulevardului „Pardon” din Câmpulung, nu scapă de gura primăriței Elena Lasconi. Edilul câmpulungean insistă cu ideea că acțiunea litigioasă declanșată de Prefectură… [citeste mai departe]


Statue of poet who composed Hungarian anthem inaugurated in Carei, in presence of Hungarian President

Publicat:
The statue of the Hungarian poet , author of the Hungarian anthem, was unveiled on Wednesday in northwestern Carei, in the presence of several hundred people, local and county authorities and the president of Hungary, , and the Deputy prime minister of the Romanian Government Kelemen Hunor.

The event started with the singing of the Romanian and Hungarian anthems, followed by speeches held by officials and a poetry recital.

