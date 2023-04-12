Statue of poet who composed Hungarian anthem inaugurated in Carei, in presence of Hungarian President

Statue of poet who composed Hungarian anthem inaugurated in Carei, in presence of Hungarian PresidentPublicat:
The statue of the Hungarian poet Kolcsey Ferenc, author of the Hungarian anthem, was unveiled on Wednesday in northwestern Carei, in the presence of several hundred people, local and county authorities and the president of Hungary, Novak Katalin, and the Deputy prime minister of the Romanian Government Kelemen Hunor.
The event started with the singing of the Romanian and Hungarian anthems, followed by speeches held by officials and a poetry recital.
