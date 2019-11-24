Paleologu: I've voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted for change

Paleologu: I've voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted for changePublicat:
People's Movement Party (PMP) former candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu has stated that, in the runoff, he voted "against," unlike in the first round of elections, when he voted "for change." "The voting day is a day of celebration for democracy. It is not at all the case today, it is a sad day, it is a shameful day for Romania, in which, in fact, there is no hope for change. Romanians are voting between two catastrophes, between two forms of the continuity of the last years and a verse of Dante's Inferno comes to mind - 'Abandon all hope.' In fact, I have voted against,…
