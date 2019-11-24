Paleologu: I've voted against, unlike in the first round when I voted for change

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Theodor Paleologu, who ran in the presidential elections supported by the People's Movement Party (PMP), announced that on Sunday, in the second round of the elections, he will not be voting "for", but will be voting against the representative of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila.…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate President Klaus Iohannis obtained 39 percent of the votes in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila - 22.5 percent, and USR PLUS candidate Dan Barna - 16.4 percent, according to the exit poll of the CURS…

- People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in today's presidential election Theodor Paleologu says that he voted for a "Romania of respect," adding that the Romanians should demand respect from those who govern them. "I voted for a Romania of respect: respect for work, respect for education, respect…

- The candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, thinks that "the die is not cast" for these elections and "Romania is not a country of fools". "In a normal country, the die is not cast and there isn't this idea that the die is cast. This is everything…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) can win the presidential election in the first round, far ahead of the second placed candidate, stated, on Thursday, in Targoviste, the chairman of the PNL, Prime Minister designate Ludovic Orban."We have a campaign to win. The battle in 2014 was an extremely…

- Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac announced on Monday having signed with Liberal head Ludovic Orban a protocol of political collaboration and support for the voting in of the new Executive.Voicing his satisfaction at the sealing of the document, Tomac said: "We had…

- People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the…

- Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) for the position of Romania's President, stated in a press conference on Sunday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis have "personal agendas" as far as the elections are concerned, and at the top of the…