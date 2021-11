Patru barbati au deturnat si au incendiat duminica seara un autobuz intr-o comunitate unionista pro-britanica din Irlanda de Nord, informeaza Reuters preluat de agerpres. Politia a comunicat ca a primit informatii despre un incident de deturnare in zona Church Road din Newtownabbey, o suburbie a orasului Belfast, in jurul orei locale 19:45.

#BREAKING Police in Northern Ireland says it was reported that four men entered a bus and ordered passengers off before it was set alight in Newtownabbey.



The situation in the British province is very tense amid the crisis between London…