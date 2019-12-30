Gov't meeting, Monday morning

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- he Government is set to have a meeting on Friday evening, at the Victoria Palace. According to the programme announced by the press office of the Executive, the meeting is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm. The previous meeting of the Orban Cabinet took place on Monday at the Victoria Palace,…

- The Government adopted, in Tuesday's evening meeting, the draft laws for which it is to take responsibility, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Wednesday. "As we have announced, in the Government meeting the draft laws for which the Government is to take responsibility…

- The Government's objective is for the 2020 national budget law and the national insurance budget law to be adopted by December 31, so that any Romanian can know the expenses they can expect, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.He said he "did not talk about the engagement of responsibility"…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that Adina Valean received the unanimous vote of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament regarding her candidacy as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania. "Mrs. Adina Valean has just received the unanimous vote of the JURI…

- The first round of the presidential elections was uneventful, well organised, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Victoria Palace, on Monday, at the meeting with representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Telecommunications Service and the Permanent…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, following the adoption of the Government decisions on the reorganization of the Executive, the second stage of the restructuring, which targets agencies and authorities, will follow in "two - three months"."After the adoption of the Government…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that "there is a certain degree of urgency" regarding the adoption of the decision to increase the minimum wage, specifying that it should be taken by the end of November, the beginning of December, at the latest, so that the business environment knows…

- The Government will approve on Monday's meeting the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), stages 1 and 2, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila stated. "Today, we will approve in the Government the allocation of necessary funds for the funding of…