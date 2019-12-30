Gov't meeting, Monday morning

Stiri Recomandate

50 de persoane au murit în Bangladesh în urma valului de frig. Temperaturile au ajuns la -4 grade

50 de persoane au murit în Bangladesh în urma valului de frig. Temperaturile au ajuns la -4 grade

Cel puţin 50 de persoane au murit în Bangladesh în urma valului de frig care a cuprins această ţară, au anunţat duminică autorităţile locale, scrie Agerpres. Cea mai scăzută temperatură din acest an în…

CURS VALUTAR 30 decembrie 2019: Dolarul american s-a ieftinit

CURS VALUTAR 30 decembrie 2019: Dolarul american s-a ieftinit

Leul moldovenesc se depreciază în raport cu moneda unică europeană. Banca Națională a stabilit pentru luni, 30 decembrie, un curs de 19 lei şi 20 bani pentru un euro, cu cinci bani mai mult decât săptămâna trecută.

Avertizări nowcasting de vreme rea: COD GALBEN și rafale puternice de vânt

Avertizări nowcasting de vreme rea: COD GALBEN și rafale puternice de vânt

Meteorologii au emis, luni, avertizări nowcasting cod galben de vânt pentru trei județe. Se anunță vânt cu viteze de 60 km/h.Citește și: Traian Băsescu, ATAC SPUMOS: 'Dacă e o gaură neagră în Guvern, este Raluca Turcan. S-a creat o funcţie inutilă'…

Caz șocant, în jud. Vaslui: un copil s-a aruncat de la etaj

Caz șocant, în jud. Vaslui: un copil s-a aruncat de la etaj

Un copil de 14 ani, din județul Vaslui, a fost la un pas de tragedie. Băiatul a căzut de la etajul 2 al unui bloc. Din primele informații, se pare că că tânărul a sărit întenționat în gol.

Începe NEBUNIA: judecătorii CCR devin arbitri ai războiului dintre PSD și Guvern

Începe NEBUNIA: judecătorii CCR devin arbitri ai războiului dintre PSD și Guvern

Social-democrații vor sesiza, luni, CCR privind modificarea OUG 114 de către Guvern, prin asumarea răspunderii. Marcel Ciolacu a precizat că acțiunea va avea ca efect suspendarea efectelor actului normativ până la soluționarea de către…

Sărbători mai luminate: Loteria Naţională a organizat o campanie caritabilă

Sărbători mai luminate: Loteria Naţională a organizat o campanie caritabilă

Sărbători mai luminate pentru şapte familii nevoiaşe din ţară, care au avut parte de o surpriză din partea echipei Loteriei Naţionale, care în cadrul unei campanii caritabile, a împărţit bani şi lucruri de strictă necesitate precum lemne şi…

Ministerul Muncii ia în calcul creşterea contribuţiei la Pilonul II

Ministerul Muncii ia în calcul creşterea contribuţiei la Pilonul II

Ministerul Muncii ia în calcul creşterea contribuţiei la Pilonul II de pensii, pentru a încuraja populaţia să economisească bani pentru pensie prin sistemul administrat privat. Ministrul…

Mai multe primării din județ primesc bani de la Guvern

Mai multe primării din județ primesc bani de la Guvern

Mai multe primării din județul Hunedoara primesc bani de la Guvern. 36 de administrații locale au primit fonduri din partea Executivului. 21 dintre primării au beneficiat de fonduri înainte de Crăciun, iar alte 15 unități administrativ-teritoriale au primit fonduri guvernamentale zilele…

Revelion 2020 în Piaţa Cetăţii din Alba Iulia: Spectacol de artificii corelat cu muzică

Revelion 2020 în Piaţa Cetăţii din Alba Iulia: Spectacol de artificii corelat cu muzică

Revelion 2020 în Piaţa Cetăţii din Alba Iulia: Spectacol de artificii corelat cu muzică A devenit tradiție la Alba…

InfoTrafic: În Capitală se circulă fluent

InfoTrafic: În Capitală se circulă fluent

În Capitală se circulă fluent, flux mediu de transport, se stabilește:Sectorul BUIUCANI:Vasile Lupu în perimetrul străzilor: V. Belinski – C.Stere;Sectorul CENTRU:șos.Hîncești intersecție cu str.Sihastrului direcția str.Miorița;București intersecție cu str.Ciuflea direcția str.


Gov't meeting, Monday morning

Publicat:
Gov't meeting, Monday morning

meets on Monday, at the , starting at 11:00 am, according to the program announced by the of the Executive.

, announced that a new Government meeting will be held on December 30, asking the ministers to prepare by then all the decisions for the organization and functioning of the ministries for them to be adopted.

"On 30 [December] I want all the decisions of organization and functioning of the ministries to have all the opinions and to adopt them. (...) This is the main objective of the meeting on…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


