Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

As many as 3,777 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

A new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in Romania, in a 36-year-old man, who is in good health, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 47.1% in April 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved.

Charles, Prince of Wales, who arrived for a visit in Romania on Wednesday, spent a day on Thursday in his house at Valea Zalanului, a small town in the central County of Covasna, where he has been coming for years for a short holiday.

Job openings in Romania stood at 47,000 in the first three months of 2022, up by 1,700 compared to the previous quarter, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country on Wednesday increased by 4.9% compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Tudorel Andrei was appointed president of the National Institute of Statistics on Thursday, for 5 years, Agerpres reports.