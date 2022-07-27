Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on ThursdayPublicat:
Romania's National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a code yellow flash flood warning valid from Thursday morning in four counties.
