Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

Toate cardurile pentru ajutorul de 250 de lei pentru alimente şi mese calde au fost emise. Poșta le va distribui până vineri

Toate cardurile pentru ajutorul de 250 de lei pentru alimente şi mese calde au fost emise. Poșta le va distribui până vineri

Toate cele 2,5 milioane de carduri pe care se încarcă ajutorul de 250 de lei pentru alimente şi mese calde au fost emise. Până la sfârşitul acestei… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Giurgiu:Comunicat de presa - Incendiu violent, pe DN 6

ISU Giurgiu:Comunicat de presa - Incendiu violent, pe DN 6

COMUNICAT DE PRESANr. 247 din 27.07.2022 Incendiu violent, pe DN 6 Un autotren a luat foc, in aceasta dupa amiaza, pe DN6, intre localitatile Stalpu si Valea Plopilor. Soferul tirului a fost ajutat sa coboare din cabina de un echipaj al Ambulantei, aflat in trecere prin locul respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Austria renunță la obligativitatea privind izolarea persoanelor infectate cu COVID-19

Austria renunță la obligativitatea privind izolarea persoanelor infectate cu COVID-19

Guvernul austriac a anunţat că va renunţa în curând la obligativitatea privind plasarea în carantină a persoanelor infectate cu noul coronavirus, chiar dacă această ţară se confruntă în prezent cu un nou val de infectări. [citeste mai departe]

Justiţia europeană confirmă suspendarea RT France. Kremlinul ameninţă cu represalii

Justiţia europeană confirmă suspendarea RT France. Kremlinul ameninţă cu represalii

Justiţia europeană a respins miercuri cererea canalului tv informaţional RT France (ex-Russia Today), considerat un instrument de propagandă al Kremlinului, de a anula suspendarea difuzării sale decisă în cadrul sancţiunilor… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul Harry ar putea să se răzbune pe Prințul William? „Cred că vrea cu adevărat să-și arate puterea"

Prințul Harry ar putea să se răzbune pe Prințul William? „Cred că vrea cu adevărat să-și arate puterea”

Relația dintre Prințul William și Prințul Harry a devenit rece și distantă în ultima perioadă, scriu jurnaliștii din presa străină. Mai mult de atât, potrivit experților… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Ialomita: Comunicat de presa - 27.07.2022

IPJ Ialomita: Comunicat de presa - 27.07.2022

Nr. 54290 din 27 Iulie 2022 ORDIN DE PLASARE IN ADAPOST, EMIS DE POLITISTII IALOMITENI Politistii Biroului Pentru Protectia Animalelor din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Ialomita au emis un ordin de plasare in adapost, a cinci caini, pentru care proprietarul nu a asigurat conditii corespunzatoare… [citeste mai departe]

Afganistan: Şapte copii au murit de holeră în provincia Kandahar

Afganistan: Şapte copii au murit de holeră în provincia Kandahar

Cel puţin şapte copii au murit din cauza epidemiei de holeră şi alţi 667 de bolnavi s-au infectat în mai puţin de o săptămână în provincia Kandahar din sudul Afganistanului, a anunţat miercuri un medic local, transmite Xinhua.''În total, 9. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul R. Moldova propune prelungirea stării de urgenţă cu încă 60 de zile

Guvernul R. Moldova propune prelungirea stării de urgenţă cu încă 60 de zile

Guvernul propune ca, din 8 august, starea de urgenţă să fie prelungită în toată ţara cu încă 60 de zile. Autorităţile îşi argumentează hotărârea aprobată miercuri prin războiul din Ucraina, necesitatea de gestionare a crizei refugiaţilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Film real de proastă calitate, cu Nica în rol principal, un consilier „borsetă" și un intermediar tovarăș cu interlopii: DUBA-I Pregătită

Film real de proastă calitate, cu Nica în rol principal, un consilier „borsetă” și un intermediar tovarăș cu interlopii: DUBA-I Pregătită

Știți bancul cu DUBAI? Duba-i pregătită… și nu a fost mult ca filmul de proastă calitate să se transforme… [citeste mai departe]

Govt starts preparing 2023-2025 tax-finance strategy, 2023 national budget

Govt starts preparing 2023-2025 tax-finance strategy, 2023 national budget

The Ministry of Finance has taken the first steps in preparing Romania's 2023-2025 tax and finance strategy as well as the 2023 national budget, and one of its actions regards prioritising public investment projects, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu told… [citeste mai departe]


Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

Publicat:
Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

Romania's of Hydrology and (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a code yellow flash flood warning valid from Thursday morning in four counties.

