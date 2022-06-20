Education Ministry to implement 'Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system - STANDEV' project

Education Ministry to implement 'Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system - STANDEV' projectPublicat:
The Ministry of Education starts the implementation of the project "Standardization and unitary evaluation in the pre-university education system - STANDEV" which will ensure a nationwide consistent evaluation in the pre-university education system for both current activities and national exams and competitions, as part of the "Educated Romania" Program.
