New and used car registrations drop by 5.66 pct, in first two months of 2019 (DRPCIV)

Over 93.300 new and used cars were registered in the first two months of this year in Romania, a drop of 5.66 pct over the same period of 2019, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV)… [citeste mai departe]