All activities provided as market services for enterprises increase over Jan-Sep

Stiri Recomandate

Comerțul din România este mai roditor cu 25% după primele 9 luni din 2022

Comerțul din România este mai roditor cu 25% după primele 9 luni din 2022

Afacerile din comerţul cu ridicata, în care nu sunt incluse autovehiculele şi motocicletele, au crescut cu 25% în primele nouă luni ale acestui an, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2021, arată datele publicate, vineri, de Institutul Naţional de Statistică… [citeste mai departe]

18 noiembrie 1918: Ferdinand I, în uniformă de Mareșal al României și Regina Maria, intrau în București pe sub un arc de triumf construit din lemn pe Calea Victoriei.

18 noiembrie 1918: Ferdinand I, în uniformă de Mareșal al României și Regina Maria, intrau în București pe sub un arc de triumf construit din lemn pe Calea Victoriei.

1918 (18 noiembrie pe stil vechi/ 1 decembrie s.n, încă… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia speră la un schimb de prizonieri cu SUA: pe cine își dorește neapărat Kremlinul. Numele său a devenit o legendă

Rusia speră la un schimb de prizonieri cu SUA: pe cine își dorește neapărat Kremlinul. Numele său a devenit o legendă

„Americanii realizează o anumită activitate externă, noi lucrăm în mod profesionist printr-un canal special conceput pentru acest lucru", a declarat, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera la controlul unei autoutilitare care se deplasa pe un drum neamenajat, in zona localitatii Oltina

Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera la controlul unei autoutilitare care se deplasa pe un drum neamenajat, in zona localitatii Oltina

Cetatean roman depistat de politistii de frontiera in timp ce transporta 180 litri de motorinaPolitistii de frontiera din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost lansată campania naţională de promovare a vaccinării anti-HPV. Peste 1.500 de femei mor anual de cancer uterin în România

A fost lansată campania naţională de promovare a vaccinării anti-HPV. Peste 1.500 de femei mor anual de cancer uterin în România

Campania naţională de promovare a programului de vaccinare anti-HPV, destinată oraşelor mici şi localităţilor din mediul rural, a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Podul de pe autostrada A1 peste care trec zilnic 40.000 de mașini arată rău: pământ surpat, structură metalică ruginită. „Necesită reabilitare, înlocuirea unor elemente”

Podul de pe autostrada A1 peste care trec zilnic 40.000 de mașini arată rău: pământ surpat, structură metalică ruginită. „Necesită reabilitare, înlocuirea unor elemente”

CNAIR confirmă că lucrările sunt absolut… [citeste mai departe]

Chicu, după deciziile CSE: Moldova a devenit oficial „republică bananieră”

Chicu, după deciziile CSE: Moldova a devenit oficial „republică bananieră”

Fostul premier Ion Chicu a venit cu un comentariu privind deciziile Comisiei pentru Situații Excepționale. „ De astăzi Republica Moldova prin decizia CSE a devenit oficial „republică bananieră” - bodyguarzii străini pot intra oficial în țara… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! Ploi, ninsori și vânt puternic în toată țara

Alertă! Ploi, ninsori și vânt puternic în toată țara

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri dimineața, o informare meteorologică de precipitații, ninsori și intensificări ale vântului valabilă pentru toată țara.   Atenționarea intră în vigoare vineri la ora 16:00 și expiră luni la ora 18:00. “În intervalul menționat, temporar,… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnirea bibliotecarelor care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda, la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu

Întâlnirea bibliotecarelor care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda, la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu

Joi, 17.11.2022, a avut loc la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu întâlnirea bibliotecarelor din bibliotecile publice care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda (Câmpia Turzii,… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova va primi 60 mln de euro pentru modernizarea sistemului energetic și feroviar

Republica Moldova va primi 60 mln de euro pentru modernizarea sistemului energetic și feroviar

Decretul de promulgare și Legea pentru ratificarea Acordului de facilitate de credit dintre Republica Moldova și Agenția Franceză pentru Dezvoltare, în sumă de 60 de milioane de euro au fost publicate astăzi în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

All activities provided as market services for enterprises increase over Jan-Sep

Publicat:
All activities provided as market services for enterprises increase over Jan-Sep

All the activities provided as market services for enterprises contributed to the increase of turnover in this segment by 27.9pct, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the similar period of the previous year, according to data issued by the of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Wholesale trade up 25pct Jan-Sep

10:55, 18.11.2022 - Wholesale trade, which does not include motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 25pct in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Turnover of market services to enterprises advances 27.4 pct over Jan - Aug

12:20, 18.10.2022 - The turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses over January - August 2022 was 27.4 percent up in unadjusted nominal terms compared to the same period of 2021, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's final energy consumption down 5.3pct in first 8 months of 2022 (INS)

11:10, 14.10.2022 - Romania's final energy consumption, in the first eight months of 2022, totalled over 35.151 billion kWh, lower by 5.3pct compared to the corresponding period of 2021, whereas in economy, it declined by 4.5pct, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed, told…

Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.9pct, in first 8 months

10:26, 14.10.2022 - Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Industrial producer prices up 53 pct YoY this August

11:16, 04.10.2022 - Industrial producer prices (domestic market and foreign market) were 53 percent up in August 2022 from the year-ago period, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Foreign tourists spend over 2,612 lei/person in Romania in H1 2022 (INS)

13:26, 16.09.2022 - The total number of H1 2022 non-resident tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania was 630,500, in the first semester of this year, with their expenses amounting to 1.647 billion lei, on average approximately 2,612.3 lei/person, according to a press statement released by…

Romania's employment rate of working-age population stands at 63.5pct in Q2 2022

12:57, 16.09.2022 - The employment rate of Romania's working-age population (15-64 years) in Q2 2022 stood at 63.5%, an increase by 1.1 percentage points from Q1 2022, reveal data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Hourly labour costs, up 11.67pct in Romania in Q2 2022

10:45, 02.09.2022 - Hourly labour costs adjusted for working days in Romania increased by 11.67% in Q2 2022, y-o-y, and 8.05% on a quarterly basis, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 6°C | 15°C
Iasi 2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 11°C
Timisoara 5°C | 11°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 5°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.764
EUR 4.9267
CHF 5.0162
GBP 5.6466
CAD 3.563
XAU 269.94
JPY 3.405
CNY 0.6661
AED 1.297
AUD 3.1784
MDL 0.2473
BGN 2.519

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec