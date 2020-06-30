AgriMin Oros: EU's CAP budget stands below level required for current period

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- There is a need to maintain a balance between measures taken to combat the health crisis and the long-term objectives of Cohesion Policy, European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos said at the debate organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union on "Cohesion Policy after COVID-19…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Tuesday, during an exchange of opinions with the ambassadors of the member states of the EU in Bucharest regarding the way to manage the pandemic crisis on the continent, that "now, when from a healthcare point of view things are starting to re-enter normality,…

- Ireland and Romania have recorded the highest economic growth in the 27 EU member states in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat). Eurozone GDP fell by 3.1 per cent in the first three months…

- Over 99.18 pct of farmers were authorized for the payment of subsidies, and the sums paid have exceeded 2.76 billion euro, even though the deadline is June 30, 2020, said, on Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, in a press briefing. "I want to present very shortly…

- A number of 12,226 persons are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 28,131 are in self-isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance…

- A number of 13,372 persons are in institutionalized quarantined in Romania, while another 41,136 are in self-isolation at home and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Tuesday.According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of Military…

- Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu attended on Wednesday the informal meeting of the ministers of culture organized by the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in which he underlined the need for rapid support for artists, creators and professionals from the field of culture."Culture…

- Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.1pct in 2019, to 1,059 billion lei in current prices, compared to the previous year, according to provisional data (2) published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).As gross series, the same indicator estimated for…