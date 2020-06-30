AgriMin Oros: EU's CAP budget stands below level required for current period

Stiri Recomandate

Recomandari UNICEF: Interactiunea cu copiii acasa pe timpul pandemiei

A venit vara, un anotimp in care ne place sa facem cat mai multe activitati in aer liber alaturi de familie si de prieteni. Imagineaza-ti vara perfecta: un gratar in propria curte, petreceri la piscina, vacante si tabere de vara. Exista intotdeauna o multi de activitati… [citeste mai departe]

Electrica a plătit anul trecut contribuţii în valoare de 1,098 miliarde de lei la bugetele de stat şi locale. Compania a reciclat jumătate din totalul de 375,16 tone de deşeuri periculoase generate la nivel de grup

”Unul… [citeste mai departe]

România are un potenţial eolian offshore uriaş, de peste 70.000 de MW (Niculae Havrileţ)

România are un potenţial eolian offshore uriaş, de peste 70.000 de MW, şi ar putea ajunge în cinci ani la nivelul Mării Britanii în acest sector, a declarat, marţi, Niculae Havrileţ, secretar de stat în Ministerul Economiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Trei răniți în urma impactului dintre un autoturism și un tir

Trei persoane au fost rănite marți în urma unui accident rutier produs în localitatea gorjeană Vlăduleni. Potrivit IPJ Gorj, victimele au rezultat în urma impactului dintre un autoturism și un tir. Poliția și trei ambulanțe au fost trimise la fața locului. [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru angajații direcțiilor județene de tineret și sport

Deputatul sătmărean Ioana Bran anunță azi adoptarea in Camera Deputaților a unor modificări la legea unică a salarizării prin care angajații Ministerului Tineretului și Sportului vor beneficia de mărirea salariului. “Am votat azi modificarea Legii salarizării… [citeste mai departe]

Cosierea pe diverse terenuri. Cum să folosești o motocoasă

 Cu tehnica de cosit potrivită poți obţine rezultate uimitoare cu o motocoasă. Chiar dacă ții pentru prima oară o motocoasă în mână, vei fi cucerit cu repeziciune de tehnicile de cosit corecte. Aparatul se roteşte simplu în semicerc de la dreapta spre stânga, avansând pas cu pas… [citeste mai departe]

Patru bărbați din Hunedoara, cercetați după ce au obligat două tinere să se prostitueze

Patru bărbați din Hunedoara au fost plasați marți sub control judiciar după ce au racolat, prin metoda „Loverboy”, două tinere, pe care, prin amenințări, le-au obligat să se prostitueze. Potrivit unui... [citeste mai departe]

4 metode dovedite prin care poți face bani pe piața imobiliară (P)

Având în vedere că deservește una dintre nevoile umane de bază – cea de adăpost – piața imobiliară reprezintă, și în 2020, o opțiune atractivă pentru cumpărătorul cu scop investițional. Comparativ cu alte soluții de valorificare a capitalului (precum a ține banii… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană a anunţat o listă de 14 ţări ‘sigure’ pentru reluarea călătoriilor

Consiliul Uniunii Europene a adoptat marţi o recomandare privind ridicarea graduală a restricţiilor asupra călătoriilor non-esenţiale dinspre ţări terţe, fiind elaborată o listă de 14 state din care vor fi permise… [citeste mai departe]

Florentin SCALEŢCHI: „Întâlnirile dintre oameni sunt întâmplătoare???”

    La această celebră întrebare pe care şi- o pun oamenii, orinde s- ar afla ei pe întreaga planetă, eu ca mulţi alţii spun „NU”, nu sunt deloc întâmplătoare, la gândul că fiecare locuitor, al acestui areal numit Terra, are un destin pe care… [citeste mai departe]


AgriMin Oros: EU's CAP budget stands below level required for current period

Publicat:
(CAP) budget of the stands below the level required for the current period, despite the latest improvement proposals, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister said within a videoconference of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers, organised by the of the EU Council. According to a release of the Agriculture and sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, farmers should observe the new rules and obligations, deriving from the new CAP reform, said.

Furthermore, the

