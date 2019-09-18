Romanian, Polish Foreign Affairs ministers talk about Western Balkans, cooperation within NATO

Stiri Recomandate

Lovitură de teatru: Partidul lui Tăriceanu nu mai are voie să numească ALDE, dezvăluie unul dintre vicepreşedinţii formaţiunii

Partidul european ALDE a înştiinţat ALDE România că nu mare voie să folosească numele şi sigla partidului, dezvăluie deputatul Marian… [citeste mai departe]

Marina Tauber a primit 30 de zile de arest la domiciliu (VIDEO)

Deputatul Fracțiunii "Șor", Marina Tauber a primit 30 de zile de arest la domiciliu. PUBLIKA.MD amintește că ieri, Marina Tauber și Reghina Apostolova au fost reținute de către ofițerii CNA. [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune a polițiștilor în gările CFR din Prahova. În patru ore au fost legitimate 111 persoane și s-au aplicat 30 de sancțiuni contravenționale

Poliția Română, prin Direcția de Poliție Transporturi, a desfășurat miercuri o amplă acțiune la… [citeste mai departe]

IPhone 11, lăudat agresiv de jurnaliștii americani care l-au testat înainte de lansarea oficială

O serie de recenzii favorabile lui IPhone 11 arată că merită cumpărat noul model în defavoarea lui Iphone 10, cel puțin din punct de vedere al calității imaginilor surprinse de camera foto, dar și a autonomiei… [citeste mai departe]

CFR CLUJ - LAZIO // GALERIE FOTO Dan Petrescu și Simone Inzaghi au abordat total diferit ziua dinaintea meciului » Imaginea surprisă de fotoreporterul GSP în Gruia

CFR Cluj și Lazio se înfruntă joi, de la 19:55, în prima etapă a grupelor… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul petrolului a scăzut, pe fondul angajamentului Arabiei Saudite de a restabili rapid producția

Prețurile petrolului au scăzut miercuri, pe fondul angajamentului Arabiei Saudite de a restabili rapid producția, care a liniștit piețele ce aşteaptă scăderea ratei dobânzii din SUA, informează MEDIAFAX.Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Apărării al Austriei: armata nu mai poate apăra ţara

(foto: www.dw.com) Ministrul austriac al Apărării, Thomas Starlinger, a dat publicităţii mass-media de la Viena un raport devastator referitor la situaţia armatei, prevăzând că în acest moment nu este în măsură să ofere protecţie cetăţenilor ţării. Ministrul a scris în… [citeste mai departe]

E.ON a angajat BNP Paribas în procesul de vânzare a operaţiunilor din Cehia

Grupul german de utilităţi E.ON SE a angajat banca franceză BNP Paribas SA pentru a-l ajuta să vândă un furnizor de energie din Cehia, pe care E.ON l-a dobândit odată cu preluarea rivalului Innogy SE, au declarat pentru Bloomberg o serie de surse… [citeste mai departe]

Armata americană a confirmat OZN-urile filmate la viteze supersonice de piloții Marinei. „Ce naiba e aia?”

Armata americană a confirmat că imaginile misterioase surprinse de piloți, care susțin că au văzut OZN-uri, sunt reale, după mai mulți ani de speculații. Imaginile, printre care… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Daea la Buzău: România are trei mari resurse: solul, apa şi fondul genetic

Declarație după semnarea ordinului privind structura organizatorică a Băncii Naţionale de Gene Aflat în vizită de lucru la Buzău, ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, a semnat, miercuri, ordinul privind structura organizatorică a Băncii… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian, Polish Foreign Affairs ministers talk about Western Balkans, cooperation within NATO

Publicat:
of Foreign Affairs, , attended, on Wednesday, the second round of intergovernmental consultations between Romania and Poland, in Bucharest, context in which she spoke with her Polish counterpart, , about the situation in the , included, but also about cooperation within NATO.

The head of the Bucharest diplomacy "voiced her conviction that the intergovernmental meeting has reconfirmed the transition of the Romanian-Polish practical interaction to a new phase of the strategic design, with benefits both at bilateral level, as well…

