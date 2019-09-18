Romanian, Polish Foreign Affairs ministers talk about Western Balkans, cooperation within NATO

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration…

- Senate President Teodor Melescanu, who received, on Wednesday, the visit of the Republic of Poland's Foreign Minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, expressed his satisfaction regarding the quality and evolution of Romanian-Polish relations, fact emphasized by the frequency and success of bilateral contacts…

- Romania and Poland have signed, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, a Memorandum of understanding in the digital domain, the Ministry of Communications and Information Society (MCSI) announced in a press release remitted to AGERPRES."We will act in the line of common and convergent interests in the…

- Defense Minister Gabriel Les met on Wednesday with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, on the occasion of the Romanian-Polish intergovernmental meeting, which was held in Bucharest, the two dignitaries' talks being focused on the state of bilateral cooperation relations in defense, in the…

- President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed on Wednesday afternoon at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on an official visit to Romania.The two high officials are going to hold private and official talks. The Polish PM was also welcomed on Wednesday…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Wednesday, Republic of Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is paying an official visit to Romania to participate in the second round of Romanian-Polish inter-governmental consultations. After the official…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu received, on Wednesday, the Apostolic Nuncio, dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to Romania, Monsenior Miguel Maury Buendia, in a courtesy visit, occasion on which the very good cooperation between Romania and the Holy See was emphasized.The…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, welcomed on Tuesday the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha Parada, the discussions focusing on the current stage and the perspectives of the bilateral relations, in the context of the strategic partnership between the…