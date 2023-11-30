Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day

Stiri Recomandate

”Vandamme” de Fălticeni, trimis pachet în țară din Elveția

Un individ cu un șir întreg de fapte la activ a fost extrădat de autoritățile din Elveția. Andrei Lucian Boaru, de 26 de ani, din Ostra, dar care își făcea veacul prin Fălticeni, zis și "Vandamme", era dat în urmărire internațională și asta pentru că pe numele său exista… [citeste mai departe]

Mihaela Voinicu mai rămâne trei luni la şefia Bibliotecii Judeţene

Concursul pentru ocuparea postului de manager al Bibliotecii Județene „Dinicu Golescu” Argeș s-a oprit, pe 21 noiembrie, la selecția dosarelor. De ce? Păi, Consiliul Județean n-a avut ce selecta. A fost un singur dosar, care n-a îndeplinit condițiile de participare,… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Trafic restrictionat peA1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe autostrada A1 Bucuresti Pitesti, la kilometrul 64, localitatea Olteni, judetul Dambovita, s a produs un accident rutier in care au fost implicate 3 autoturisme. In urma impactului a rezultat ranirea unei persoane, aflata in evaluare medicala.… [citeste mai departe]

Trei bărbați din București au fost reținuți pentru un super jaf în Sectorul 1: Au furat un seif cu 50 de mii de euro!

Poliţiştii din Bucureşti au reţinut, la o jumătate de an de la sesizarea unui furt, trei bărbaţi, cunoscuţi cu preocupări infracţionale, suspectaţi că au… [citeste mai departe]

Codul Rutier va fi modificat, staționarea cu motorul pornit va fi interzisă

Asociațiile Ecopolis și Părinți de Cireșari anunță că inițiativa „Oprește motorul” se transformă în lege. Codul Rutier va fi modificat astfel încât va fi interzisă staționarea cu motorul pornit. [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă anunță cantitatea impresionantă de ambalaje pe care un român o adună într-un an

Preşedintele Senatului, liderul PNL Nicolae Ciucă a declarat joi, la evenimentul de lansare a Sistemului de Garanţie-Returnare, că în fiecare an, în România avem aproximativ 116 kg de ambalaje pe cap… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu violent la un complex de lux din București: 20 de persoane evacuate - Intervenție masivă a pompierilor

 Un incendiu s-a produs joi la un apartament dintr-un bloc de pe strada Zăgazului din Capitală, potrivit ISU B-If. Echipele de pompieri au pătruns în apartament. Incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

The Flower Box: O explozie de culori și eleganță în sărbători!

Târgoviște, 30 noiembrie 2023 – În mijlocul agitației sărbătorilor de iarnă, florăria The Flower Box iese în evidență cu cele mai captivante aranjamente florale și buchete cu flori, transformând orice ocazie într-un eveniment memorabil. Cu o gamă variată de opțiuni,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste un milion de lei – pentru a pune în practică 5 proiecte propuse de bistrițeni

S-a încheiat a treia ediție a programului de bugetare participativă implementat de Primăria Bistrița. 5 proiecte sunt norocoasele câștigătoare, fiind votate de publicul din Bistrița pentru a fi finanțate. Primăria Bistrița va… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul și Hamas prelungesc armistițiul cu o zi

Israelul și Hamas au convenit să prelungească armistițiul temporar cu o zi suplimentară joi, în timp ce doi bărbați înarmați au ucis trei persoane într-un schimb de focuri în Ierusalim, potrivit Politico. Încetarea focului – care fusese deja prelungită cu două zile la începutul acestei săptămâni – urma… [citeste mai departe]


Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day

Publicat:
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary cease-fire for an extra day on Thursday, as two gunmen killed three people in a shooting in Jerusalem, according to Politico.  The cease-fire — which had already been extended by two days earlier this week — was set to expire on Thursday at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. […] The post Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

