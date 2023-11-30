Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary cease-fire for an extra day on Thursday, as two gunmen killed three people in a shooting in Jerusalem, according to Politico. The cease-fire — which had already been extended by two days earlier this week — was set to expire on Thursday at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. […] The post Israel and Hamas extend truce by a day appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

