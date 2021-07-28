Zero taxes on minimum wage in private sector to apply from Jan. 1, 2022

Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - Oboseala la volan poate fi cauza unor accidente rutiere cu urmari deosebit de grave!

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - Oboseala la volan poate fi cauza unor accidente rutiere cu urmari deosebit de grave!

Nr. 506272 din 28 iulie 2021 NU CONDUCETI DACA SUNTETI OBOSITI Oboseala la volan poate fi cauza unor accidente rutiere cu urmari deosebit de grave Desi recunosc aparitia semnelor… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție de unde cumpărați alimente și cum preparați mâncarea, pe vreme caniculară. Recomandări ANSVSA

Atenție de unde cumpărați alimente și cum preparați mâncarea, pe vreme caniculară. Recomandări ANSVSA

Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor recomandă populaţiei ca, în perioadele cu temperaturi ridicate, să acorde atenţie modului în care păstrează… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Străzile Clujului, INUNDATE după câteva minute de furtună. Mașinile aproape „navighează”

VIDEO. Străzile Clujului, INUNDATE după câteva minute de furtună. Mașinile aproape „navighează”

Sistemul de canalizare este depășit de situație în Cluj-Napoca. O furtună de câteva minute a făcut ca străzile să fie inundate, iar mașinile să &"navigheze&".  Videoclipul a… [citeste mai departe]

Lansari de carte, la Biblioteca Judeteana Ioan N. Roman“. Actrita Dana Cojan va sustine un recital de poezie

Lansari de carte, la Biblioteca Judeteana Ioan N. Roman“. Actrita Dana Cojan va sustine un recital de poezie

Ottilia Ardeleanu, doljeanca care a fost adoptata de orasul de la malul marii, vine in fata audientei cu trei carti de poezie. Constantin Costache este unul dintre scriitori dobrogeni… [citeste mai departe]

Top Gun și alendeloane

Top Gun și alendeloane

Un post de televiziune a dat, sâmbătă noapte, „Top Gun“. Filmul e un fel de „Liceenii“, în versiune americană, însă nu le ridică probleme intelectuale nici celor care sunt fideli megaproducțiilor „Pistruiatul“ și „Acțiunea Zuzuc“. Exact ca în „Liceenii“, dragostea se suprapune cu devenirea profesională, dar totul se petrece în armată (o bază aviatică de… [citeste mai departe]

Caz incredibil de cruzime: pui de URS, legat de copac cu un cablu, într-o pădure din Gorj

Caz incredibil de cruzime: pui de URS, legat de copac cu un cablu, într-o pădure din Gorj

Purtătorul de cuvânt al IPJ Gorj, Victor Ţuhaşu, a declarat că poliţiştii au fost sesizați de către doi bărbați, membrii vânători ai AJVPS Gorj, care au participat la o partidă de vânătoare organizată pe Fondul Cinegetic… [citeste mai departe]

CMBSU a dispus să fie organizate puncte de acordare a asistenţei medicale şi de distribuţie a apei potabile

CMBSU a dispus să fie organizate puncte de acordare a asistenţei medicale şi de distribuţie a apei potabile

Comitetul Municipiului Bucureşti pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CMBSU) a dispus, printr-o hotărâre adoptată miercuri, organizarea de puncte de acordare a asistenţei medicale şi de distribuţie… [citeste mai departe]

14 oameni au murit in 2021, pe soselele din Satu Mare

14 oameni au murit in 2021, pe soselele din Satu Mare

14 oameni au murit anul acesta pe soselele din Satu Mare, arata statisticile IPJ. De asemenea, s-au înregistrat și 16 răniți grav, dar și 96 de persoane ranite ușor. Prima și cea mai importanța dintre cauzele tragediilor de pe sosele este viteza excesiva. Pe locul 2 se afla conducerea sub influența… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Florin Cîțu despre măsurile de relaxare de la 1 august

Ce spune Florin Cîțu despre măsurile de relaxare de la 1 august

Activităție cultural-artistice și de divertisment organizate în spații deschise vor putea fi organizate cu participarea a cel mult 75.000 de persoane, anunță premierul Florin Cîțu. Acestea vor intra în... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Zero taxes on minimum wage in private sector to apply from Jan. 1, 2022

Publicat:
Zero taxes on minimum wage in private sector to apply from Jan. 1, 2022

Tax exempting the minimum wage could be a solution for keeping the workforce in the country, and such measure will start on January 1, 2022 in a private sector, which could be the hospitality industry, Minister of the told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The labour shortage has been an old problem of Romania, before the pandemic. Romanians work, they are hardworking, but they just leave Romania, they don't work in Romania. They don't do it for lack of patriotism; they send money back to the country. They save money and invest, build a house in Romania, start up…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania, gold in Tokyo in women's double sculls

09:15, 28.07.2021 - Romania took its first gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, on Wednesday, in rowing, in women's double sculls, through Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, who have won outright Final A at the Sea Forest Waterway. Bodnar and Radis, world vice champions (2019, Linz), led the race from start…

PM Citu invokes Romania's 7.4pct economic growth estimate, adds private sector responds..

19:25, 07.07.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu invokes the European Commission's estimates according to which Romania is expected to record a 7.4 percent economic growth this year, adding that the private sector has responded positively to the measures implemented. "We promised, we accomplished! The European…

LabMin Turcan: Pension cannot be cumulated with wage in public sector, employees have obligation to opt

19:15, 09.06.2021 - The pension cannot be cumulated with the wage, and the employees in the public sector who are also retired have the obligation to opt, within 30 days of the entry into force of the law, either to continue their activity until the age of 70, with the suspension of the pension, or to have their service…

EconMin Nasui: Exemption from taxes for minimum wage beneficial for agriculture, HoReCa

12:25, 04.06.2021 - "Zero taxes on the minimum wage" is an idea to reduce territorial inequalities, and exemption from any form of taxation, tariff, and contribution would have a very high impact in sectors such as agriculture and HoReCa, said the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, showing…

PSD's Ciolacu: A third of Romania's private sector employees, paid with minimum wage

09:20, 20.05.2021 - A third of employees from the private sector of Romania benefit from minimum wage, declared, on Wednesday evening, for the private broadcaster Romania TV, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu. He manifested his concern that 1,700,000 Romanians are currently paid…

Preschoolers, pupils in Bucharest can physically attend classes in schools as of Wednesday

13:51, 18.05.2021 - Preschoolers and pupils can physically participate, starting with Wednesday, in educational activities in learning facilities in Bucharest, Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided on Tuesday. "Starting with May 19, at the level of the education units in the Bucharest municipality,…

PM Citu: I proposed private events only with vaccinated persons after June 1

16:55, 05.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that private events could be organised only with persons vaccinated against COVID. He was asked in a press conference at Victoria Governmental Palace when private events could be organised, agerpres.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 21°C | 39°C
Iasi 19°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 32°C
Timisoara 21°C | 38°C
Constanta 24°C | 33°C
Brasov 16°C | 32°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 426.418,80 3.012.402,40
II (5/6) 6 23.689,93 -
III (4/6) 316 449,80 -
IV (3/6) 6.832 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.501.641,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 iulie 2021
USD 4.1624
EUR 4.9197
CHF 4.5538
GBP 5.7767
CAD 3.3133
XAU 240.867
JPY 3.7854
CNY 0.6406
AED 1.1332
AUD 3.0585
MDL 0.2319
BGN 2.5154

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec