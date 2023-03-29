Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Starea de urgență s-ar putea prelungi cu încă 60 de zile. Guvernul a aprobat în ședință pentru această inițiativă. Un singur membru al Cabinetului de Miniștri însă s-a abținut. Astfel, proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopia Sucevei și Rădăuților organizează joi, 30 martie, de la ora 18:00, conferința „Embrionul uman - conglomerat de celule sau persoană? Incursiune în Tradiția creștină", susținută de Petru Cernat,… [citeste mai departe]

Ieri, 28 martie, a fost programat de la ora 18:30 spectacolul caritabil "Regina Maria, Ganduri catre tara", ce a avut loc la Centrul Multifunctional Educational pentru Tineret… [citeste mai departe]

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis o primeste, miercuri, pe ambasadoarea Statelor Unite la Bucuresti, Kathleen Kavalec, anunta Administratia Prezidentiala.Intalnirea urmeaza sa aiba loc la ora 12,00, la Palatul Cotroceni.Noul ambasador al SUA a ajuns in Romania la inceputul lunii februarie.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO|… [citeste mai departe]

Diana Șoșoacă a fost pusă pe lista dușmanilor Ucrainei de către organizația Mirotvoreț, care din 2014, după prima agresiune rusească împotriva țării, întocmește o listă a persoanelor publice care promovează propaganda statului agresor sau atacă prin declarații suveranitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat pentru politica de apărare, planificare şi relaţii internaţionale, Simona Cojocaru, efectuează, în perioada 27 – 31 martie, o vizită oficială în India, la invitaţia secretarului de stat pentru apărare Giridhar Aramane. Potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

În această zi, miercuri, în săptămâna a cincea a Postului Mare, se oficiază Denia Canonului cel Mare al Sfântului Andrei Criteanul, numit și „Canonul lacrimilor”.… [citeste mai departe]

A fost publicat in dezbatere publica, Ministerul Sanatatii, un proiect de lege prin care sa fie introdusa o noua lista a afectiunilor medicale care nu permit detinerea sau, dupa caz, purtarea ori folosirea… [citeste mai departe]


Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with the , a […] The post Zelenskyy invites to visit Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

