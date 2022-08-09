Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for the West to ban all Russian travelers, aiming to push allied leaders into exerting more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. In an interview with the Washington Post, Zelensky argued that the current sanctions on Russia are “weak” compared to the message that would be sent […] The post Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

