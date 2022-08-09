Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers

Stiri Recomandate

Video| Haos la Seul: Ploile torențiale au întrerupt curentul electric și au inundat drumurile și metrourile. Șapte persoane au murit

Video| Haos la Seul: Ploile torențiale au întrerupt curentul electric și au inundat drumurile și metrourile. Șapte persoane au murit

Cel puțin șapte persoane au murit în capitala sud-coreeană Seul și în împrejurimi, au anunțat marți autoritățile, după ce ploile… [citeste mai departe]

300 de dansatori profesionişti din nouă judeţe vin la Mioveni, la Festivalul-Concurs Naţional de Folclor

300 de dansatori profesionişti din nouă judeţe vin la Mioveni, la Festivalul-Concurs Naţional de Folclor

Vineri, 12 august,  va începe o nouă ediţie a Festivalului-Concurs Naţional de Folclor Mioveni. Timp de trei zile, sute de dansatori din nouă judeţe ale ţării vor urca pe scena din Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea: "Prezint aici dovezile că Nicușor Dan este un primar mincinos!"

Gabriela Firea: ”Prezint aici dovezile că Nicușor Dan este un primar mincinos!”

Gabriela Firea prezintă documente din care rezultă că Arena Națională a avut mereu contract de mentenanță pentru toate sistemele, inclusiv pentru acoperișul retractabil: „Prezint aici dovezile că Nicușor Dan este un primar mincinos,… [citeste mai departe]

Armata Taiwanului a simulat o invazie a Chinei: au tras cu muniție reală/ Video

Armata Taiwanului a simulat o invazie a Chinei: au tras cu muniție reală/ Video

Armata Taiwanului a început marţi un exerciţiu de artilerie cu muniţie reală simulând apărarea insulei împotriva unui atac al Chinei, în urma manevrelor militare extinse în vecinătate ale Beijingului, a constatat la faţa locului un corespondent… [citeste mai departe]

După caniculă, vine potopul. A fost emis cod portocaliu de vijelii şi grindină

După caniculă, vine potopul. A fost emis cod portocaliu de vijelii şi grindină

După caniculă, vine potopul, conform meteorologilor Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie. A fost emis cod portocaliu de vijelii şi grindină. Canicula este prezentă în sudul și sud-estul țării, iar în București este așteptată o temperatură… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentul care a produs accidentul mortal de la Cobadin a decedat. Toti pasagerii din masina au murit

Adolescentul care a produs accidentul mortal de la Cobadin a decedat. Toti pasagerii din masina au murit

Adolescentul de doar 16 ani, care a furat saptamana trecuta autoturismul matusii sale si a produs un accident mortal la Cobadin, a decedat in aceasta dimineata.In urma accidentului de pe 5 august,… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Drulă profețește: petrecerea pe pastile a PNL și PSD se va termina cu România la spitalul FMI, pe aparate

Cătălin Drulă profețește: petrecerea pe pastile a PNL și PSD se va termina cu România la spitalul FMI, pe aparate

Președintele USR, Cătălin Drulă, susține că PNL și PSD organizează o adevărată ”petrecere pe pastile” la Guvern și împrumută bani în neștire. Drulă arată că acest… [citeste mai departe]

Alimentul cu cea mai mare cantitate de iod. Are puţine calorii şi se găseşte în magazine

Alimentul cu cea mai mare cantitate de iod. Are puţine calorii şi se găseşte în magazine

Nutriționiștii au spus care este alimentul cu cea mai mare cantitate de iod. Are puţine calorii şi se găseşte în magazine. Iodul pentru organismul uman este important și, mai ales, necesar pentru dezvoltarea fizică… [citeste mai departe]

A ajuns la frontieră la volan, dar s-a întors pe bancheta pasagerilor: Un moldovean a rămas fără permis, după un control la vamă

A ajuns la frontieră la volan, dar s-a întors pe bancheta pasagerilor: Un moldovean a rămas fără permis, după un control la vamă

Un moldovean este documentat pentru deținerea și folosirea actelor oficiale contrafăcute. Acesta s-a legitimat ca șofer în baza unui… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziția "BNR – tradiție și actualitate", la BNR Maramureș

Expoziția ”BNR – tradiție și actualitate”, la BNR Maramureș

Banca Națională a României Agenția Maramureș organizează în perioada 8 august – 8 septembrie expoziția în aer liber ”BNR – tradiție și actualitate”. ”Expoziția este amplasată pe strada Gh. Șincai nr. 34, în fața sediului Agenției Maramureș a BNR, accesul fiind liber.… [citeste mai departe]


Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers

Publicat:
Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for the West to ban all Russian travelers, aiming to push allied leaders into exerting more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. In an interview with the , Zelensky argued that the current sanctions on Russia are “weak” compared to the message that would be sent […] The post Zelenskyy begs West for total ban on Russian travelers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay

14:40, 05.08.2022 - After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this…

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

13:25, 06.07.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

11:51, 24.06.2022 - EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…

NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears

18:55, 13.06.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday he was “glad” that the Swedish government has confirmed its “readiness to address Turkey’s concerns as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership,” according to AP news. After decades of military non-alignment, Russia’s war in Ukraine…

Zelensky calls on UN food body to kick out Russia

16:26, 09.06.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia should be excluded from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for Moscow’s role in the current food crisis, according to Politico. “There cannot be even a question of Russia’s continued membership in the FAO,”…

Macron appoints Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as his prime minister

10:05, 17.05.2022 -   French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Elisabeth Borne, a left-leaning technocrat, to lead his new government, putting an end to weeks of speculation after the presidential election in April, according to Politico. Borne, 61, was named the new prime minister of France following the resignation…

EU slashes growth, increases inflation forecast

14:15, 16.05.2022 - The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…


