Romania rank 8th at European Mens Water Polo Championship in Croatia

Romania rank 8th at European Men's Water Polo Championship in CroatiaThe Romanian team ranked 8th at the European Men's Water Polo Championship in Croatia, after being defeated by Serbia with a score of 18-7 (5-1, 3-2, 4- 1, 6-3), on Tuesday, in the match for places… [citeste mai departe]