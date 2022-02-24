World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă FALSĂ privind reintroducerea serviciului militar obligatoriu

Alertă FALSĂ privind reintroducerea serviciului militar obligatoriu

Atenție la informațiile false! Temele reintroducerii serviciului militar obligatoriu pentru cetățenii români și ale mobilizării rezerviștilor sunt false și circulă în spațiul public, în special în mediul online, de foarte multă vreme. În România, serviciul militar… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iașul pregătit să primească refugiați din Ucraina

(AUDIO) Iașul pregătit să primească refugiați din Ucraina

În urma dialogurilor purtate cu reprezentanții Ministerului de Interne, autorităţile din Iaşi au întocmit o listă cu posibile locații unde vor fi cazați viitori refugiați din Ucraina. Primarul Mihai Chirica a precizat că există trei condiții pe care aceste spații trebuie să le… [citeste mai departe]

Secția Covid se mută pe Alba Iulia după „Mărțișor". Clădirile de pe Ghinzii se transformă în spital oncologic

Secția Covid se mută pe Alba Iulia după „Mărțișor”. Clădirile de pe Ghinzii se transformă în spital oncologic

Potrivit managerului Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, Gabriel Lazany, peste o săptămână se va muta Secția Covid pe Alba Iulia. Acesta a recunoscut că… [citeste mai departe]

Ia-ți gunoiul înapoi!

Ia-ți gunoiul înapoi!

Cine spune că românilor nu le pasă de mediul înconjurător? O femeie, pasageră într-un autoturism care aștepta la coada formată pe un drum național, a primit înapoi de la un șofer gunoiul pe care l-a aruncat pe geamul mașinii.  Imaginile postate pe o rețea de socializare de șoferul cu spirit civic arată cum acesta oprește […] The post Ia-ți gunoiul înapoi!… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea masei musculare nu este un obiectiv greu de atins

Creșterea masei musculare nu este un obiectiv greu de atins

Creșterea masei musculare este unul dintre motivele pentru care oamenii merg în cadrul unei săli de forță. Scăderea în greutate dar și socializarea sunt alte două motive pentru care sala de forță este din ce în ce mai frecventată de către un număr din ce [citeste mai departe]

(video) Protest în fața Ambasadei Federației Ruse din Chișinău: Activiștii cer instalarea păcii în Ucraina și în regiune

(video) Protest în fața Ambasadei Federației Ruse din Chișinău: Activiștii cer instalarea păcii în Ucraina și în regiune

Mai mulți activiști de la organizația Occupy Guguță s-au adunat cu tobe, fluiere și pancarte în fața Ambasadei Federației Ruse de la Chișinău.… [citeste mai departe]

SUA trimite două avioane de luptă F-35 în România

SUA trimite două avioane de luptă F-35 în România

Două aeronave F-35 Lightning II ale Forțelor Aeriene ale Americii din Europa (USAFE) au aterizat astăzi în Baza 86 Aeriană „Locotenent aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță” de la Borcea, anunță MApN. [citeste mai departe]

Deși Rusia a invadat Ucraina, Serghei Lavrov susține că e pregătit pentru dialog

Deși Rusia a invadat Ucraina, Serghei Lavrov susține că e pregătit pentru dialog

Ministrul rus de externe Serghei Lavrov spune că Rusia va fi întotdeauna pregătită pentru dialog, în ciuda faptului că forțele ruse au lansat un asalt militar de amploare asupra Ucrainei, relatează BBC. [citeste mai departe]

Republica Cehă nu mai emite vize pentru cetăţenii ruşi şi îşi recheamă ambasadorii din Rusia şi Belarus

Republica Cehă nu mai emite vize pentru cetăţenii ruşi şi îşi recheamă ambasadorii din Rusia şi Belarus

Republica Cehă nu mai emite vize pentru cetăţenii ruşi şi şi-a rechemat ambasadorii din Rusia şi Belarus, în urma ofensivei militare ruse în Ucraina, transmit joi Reuters şi DPA.… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina: Restricții de deplasare în Kiev în această noapte. În ce condiții se poate totuși circula

Războiul din Ucraina: Restricții de deplasare în Kiev în această noapte. În ce condiții se poate totuși circula

Autoritățile locale din Kiev au instaurat restricții de circulație, în această noapte, doar angajații din domenii critice având drept de circulație. Măsura introdusă… [citeste mai departe]


World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in Ukraine

Publicat:
World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in Ukraine

The international organization announces that it will support the Romanian office to provide humanitarian aid, especially to children, in case refugees from Ukraine will come to our country.

Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Vaslui identifies locations to receive refugees from Ukraine

16:00, 24.02.2022 - The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Patriarch Daniel calls for end to war in Ukraine, urges prayers for peace

14:01, 24.02.2022 - His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and urged everyone to pray for peace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis: Romania will not be drawn into military conflict in Ukraine

13:00, 24.02.2022 - Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Transelectrica and EIB to work together to accelerate investment in Romania

18:10, 23.02.2022 - Transelectrica and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will intensify their cooperation in order to consolidate and speed up investments in the Romanian electricity network, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Martyr Valeriu Gafencu commemorated at Targu Ocna on 70th anniversary

15:50, 22.02.2022 - Valeriu Gafencu, one of the most beloved 20th-century Romanian martyrs, was prayerfully commemorated on Friday, February 18, on the 70th anniversary of his martyric repose in the Lord. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

'Tomato' program might use only Romanian seeds as of next year

17:00, 18.02.2022 - As of next year, the 'Tomato' program could use only Romanian seeds, if the domestic seed farming resource develops well enough to allow this, Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said on Friday in Slatina. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Klaus Iohannis: Risks to European security still critical

18:35, 17.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday Romania's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


