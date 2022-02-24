World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in Ukraine

World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in UkrainePublicat:
The international organization World Vision announces that it will support the Romanian office to provide humanitarian aid, especially to children, in case refugees from Ukraine will come to our country.
