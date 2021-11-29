WHO: Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Grecu i-a înmânat lui Constantin Chiriac însemnele DHC. Parteneriat între Sibiu și Chișinău pentru susținerea studenților și actorilor din Moldova

Alexandru Grecu, preşedintele Uniunii Teatrale din Republica Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie SARE DIN CRIZĂ în CRIZĂ: după ce lipsa carburantului a dus la COZI IMENSE, britanicii ar putea sta pe sec de Crăciun

Magazinele din Regatul Unit ar putea rămâne fără vin și alte băuturi înainte de Crăciun, în condițiile în care nu există suficienți… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur extrem de PUTERNIC în largul Japonia. Nu a fost emisă încă alerta de tsunami

Potrivit sursei citate, epicentrul seismului, care a avut loc la ora locală 21:41, a fost stabilit la o adâncime de 10 kilometri.Institutul american de geofizică (USGS), citat de agenţia Xinhua, a anunţat o magnitudine de… [citeste mai departe]

S-a împărţit „ciolanul”: PNL, PSD și UDMR şi-au atribuit toate funcţiile din stat

Coaliţia de guverare a avut grijă să „împartă” tot ciolanul într-un timp aproape record. Negocierile pentru formarea cabinetului PSD-PNL-UDMR s-au desfășurat aproape concomitent cu cele pentru eșaloanele doi și trei din… [citeste mai departe]

BioNTech lucrează la un vaccin special pentru noua variantă Omicron

BioNTech lucrează la un vaccin special pentru noua variantă Omicron Compania germană BioNTech a anunțat luni că a început să lucreze la un vaccin adaptat variantei Omicron. Deocamdată însă nu este clar dacă va trebui să refacă actualul ser anti-COVID-19, scrie Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu şi Igor Dodon scad în sondaje, iar Ilan Şor creşte

Încrederea cetăţenilor în actualul şef al statului, Maia Sandu, dar şi în fostul preşedinte al ţării, Igor Dodon, scade semnificativ în sondaje, iar a liderului Partidului „ŞOR”, Ilan Şor – creşte. Asta arată datele sondajului realizat de compania iDATA, publicat în 29… [citeste mai departe]

Cât mai costă o alcoolemie de 0,63 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat? Iată cum au reacţionat poliţiştii la şpaga URIAŞĂ oferită de şofer!

Există şoferi care ar da şi cămaşa de pe ei, numai ca să nu rămână fără permis de conducere. Un conducător… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Fermierii români au nevoie de ajutor pentru ca legislaţia să le permită dezvoltarea afacerii

Fermierii români au nevoie de ajutor pentru ca atât legislaţia, cât şi mecanismele de finanţare să le permită dezvoltarea afacerii, în beneficiul consumatorului român, şi pentru a le deschide… [citeste mai departe]

1.203 pacienți internați la ATI, printre care 10 minori

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 1.096 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) și 107 decese, din care 15 anterioare intervalului de referință. În unitățile sanitare de profil, numărul total de persoane internate cu COVID-19 este de 7.569. Dintre acestea,… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu scapă saliva din test pe jos în clipul demonstrativ – VIDEO

Sorin Cîmpeanu scapă saliva din testul de depistare a Covid-19 pe jos, chiar în clipul demonstrativ prezentat împreună cu ministrul Sănătății. În videoclipul prezentat pe rețelele de socializare, se vede cum, la minutul 1 și 3 secunde, ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


WHO: Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare

Publicat:
WHO: Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare

(WHO) announced on Monday that the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have severe consequences in some places, according to Reuters.  The WHO stated that no Omicron-linked deaths had yet been reported, though further research was […] The post WHO: Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats

12:25, 09.11.2021 - Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters.  “The Liberals decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations…

Good omens hard to find as global climate talks open

13:41, 01.11.2021 - World leaders began arriving on Monday at a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, their challenge made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree on ambitious new commitments, according to Reuters.  The COP26 conference in Glasgow…

Greenhouse gas levels hit record; world scrambles to contain damage

15:26, 25.10.2021 - Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming, according to Reuters. A report by the World Meteorological…

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms

16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…

Reuters: US, EU pursuing global deal to slash methane emissions

16:05, 14.09.2021 - The United States and the European Union have agreed to aim to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane by around a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other major economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters. Their pact comes as Washington and Brussels seek to galvanize…


