WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and […] The post WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg. “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…

- Romania nu știe cați morți de COVID-19 are! Este concluzia desprinsa din raportul Ministerului Sanatații cu privire la diferențele raportate in platformele care au fost folosite pentru a raporta decesele pacienților infectați cu SARS CoV 2. Membrii comisiei care a intocmit acest raport au concluzionat…

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, that Romania will start from May 15 to implement substantial relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions and the obligation to wear a protective mask outdoors will be eliminated, with a few exceptions according to Romania- Insider. “Starting May 15, people…

- Campania de vaccinare anti-Covid de la Castelul Bran a atras atenția jurnaliștilor straini. Vlad Țepeș este numit Vlad Vaccinatorul care nu ințeapa cu colții sau țeapa, ci cu seringa cu ser Pfizer, scrie Reuters. Campania de vaccinare a adus mai mulți oameni decat tot anul pandemiei, cand castelul a…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

- European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic will weigh on the eurozone growth over the coming months but longer-term risks are receding and growth will pick up once lockdown measures can be lifted, according to Reuters. “Overall the risks…

- Grupul de Comunicare Strategica a anuntat, duminica, alte 4.151 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus, confirmate in ultimele 24 de ore. 97 de pacienti au decedat, iar 1.456 sunt internati la ATI. ”Pana astazi, 4 aprilie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 974.375 de cazuri de persoane…