WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

Rusia se pregătește de război? Antrenament cu muniţie reală în Marea Neagră

Nave de război ale marinei ruse au efectuat un exerciţiu de antrenament cu muniţie reală în Marea Neagră, a anunţat joi Flota rusă din Marea Neagră, în timp ce Ucraina şi ţări membre ale NATO desfăşoară exerciţii militare în aceeaşi zonă… [citeste mai departe]

Biro Rozalia (UDMR): Uniunea Europeană va avea o abordare unitară, coordonată şi selectivă în relaţia cu Rusia

Uniunea Europeană va avea o abordare unitară, coordonată şi selectivă în relaţia cu Rusia, este una din concluziile evidenţiate joi de preşedintele Comisiei de politică… [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții în luna lui Cuptor

În tradiția populară se spunea că luna Iulie sau Cuptor pare a fi perechea lui Faur. Bătrânii de altădată spuneau că „așa cum e de cald în luna lui Cuptor aşa de frig va fi în Faur” (februarie). Aceasta lună, după cum o spune și numele „Cuptor”, este cea mai călduroasă a anului. Sau așa era consemnată în Calendarul popular. Cuptor era alcătuită… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția, în alertă! Trei copile cu vârste între 11 și 14 ani, dispărute de acasă

"Astăzi (n.r. - joi) am fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că trei minore de 11, 12 şi 14 ani, din oraşul Bucecea, au părăsit domiciliul în aceasta dimineaţă şi nu au revenit până în prezent. Există date conform cărora cele… [citeste mai departe]

Nissan pregătește un nou SUV electric: investiție de un miliard de lire în Marea Britanie

Nissan a prezentat o primă imagine-teaser cu un nou model electric. Va fi un al doilea SUV cu emisii zero în gama niponilor, pe aceeași platformă cu viitorul Megane electric.  Noul model va fi produs la Sunderland… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful diplomaţiei de la Berlin vrea ca relaţiile germano-polone să nu fie reduse la problema gazoductului Nord Stream 2

Controversatul gazoduct Nord Stream 2, prin care Rusia va livra direct gaze Germaniei, ocolind Polonia, nu ar trebui să umbrească relaţiile germano-polone,… [citeste mai departe]

Un maramureșean a decedat după ce a căzut de pe o schelă metalică

Miercuri, 30 iunie, polițiștii Secției 6 Poliţie Rurală Sarasău au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că un bărbat a căzut de pe o schelă metalică în timp ce lucra la faţada unei locuinţe. La fața locului, polițiștii au identificat victima ca fiind un bărbat de… [citeste mai departe]

Un ”snop” de infracțiuni pentru un tânăr care a provocat rănirea unui adolescent

Un tânăr în vârstă de 20 de ani, din comuna Ciprian Porumbescu, a ajuns în arestul Poliției Suceava. Acesta a fost reținut pentru o perioadă de 24 de ore pentru un șir întreg de infracțiuni. Totul a plecat de la faptul că tânărul… [citeste mai departe]

Șor: Garantez extinderea termenului de valabilitate a patentei până la cinci ani

Termenul de valabilitate a patentelor de întreprinzător trebuie extins până la cinci ani, timp în care statul trebuie să elaboreze politici viabile pentru susținerea micilor întreprinzători, consideră Ilan Șor, liderul Partidului „Șor”.… [citeste mai departe]

Politician moldovean către Putin: Vă rog să contribuiți la întoarcerea moldovenilor

Liderul Partidului Regiunilor din Moldova, Alexandr Kalinin, se adresează către președintele rus, Vladimir Putin, rugându-l să favorizeze întoarcerea în Republica Moldova a cetățenilor moldoveni aflați în centrele de detenție… [citeste mai departe]


WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

Publicat:
(WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and […] The post WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

13:55, 04.04.2021 - Grupul de Comunicare Strategica a anuntat, duminica, alte 4.151 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus, confirmate in ultimele 24 de ore. 97 de pacienti au decedat, iar 1.456 sunt internati la ATI. ”Pana astazi, 4 aprilie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 974.375 de cazuri de persoane…


