WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, says EU

Un post de radio din Rusia a difuzat în direct imnul Ucrainei, după ce a fost piratat de hackeri

Hackeri necunoscuți au piratat, miercuri, postul de radio rus „Kommersant FM” și au difuzat în direct Imnul Național al Ucrainei și alte melodii împotriva războiului din Ucraina, informează Ukrainska Pravda… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a fost mărit numărul de secretari de stat la Ministerul Sănătății

Numărul de secretari de stat de la Ministerul Sănătății a fost suplimentat cu un post, printr-o hotărâre aprobată miercuri de Guvern. Potrivit unui comunicat al Executivului, decizia survine ca urmare a coordonării de către Ministerul Sănătăţii a… [citeste mai departe]

PE a votat planul de interzicerea mașinilor poluante

Parlamentul European a aprobat miercuri după-amiază un proiect elaborat de Comisia Europeană care prevede norme stricte privind emisiile de dioxid de carbon, astfel că motoarele cu ardere internă nu vor mai putea fi montate pe vehicule produse începând din anul 2035. „Vot istoric în Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Actorul Victor Rebengiuc şi-a anunţat retragerea de pe scena teatrului: „Gata! E ultimul rol pe care-l joc!”

Marele actor Victor Rebengiuc se retrage de pe scena teatrului și a filmului după o carieră de 67 de ani. Rolul tatălui din spectacolul cu același nume de la Teatrul Bulandra… [citeste mai departe]

Două avioane F16, ridicate la Drobeta Turnu Severin pentru a intercepta o aeronavă suspectă. Se așteaptă precizările MApN

Două avioane F16, ridicate la Drobeta Turnu Severin pentru a intercepta o aeronavă suspectă. Se așteaptă precizările MApN Două avioane F16 au interceptat… [citeste mai departe]

„Va fi un val fără precedent de foamete si sărăcie”. ONU avertizează asupra consecințelor teribile ale războiului din Ucraina

Consecințele negative în lume ale invaziei Rusiei în Ucraina se agravează și afectează 1,6 miliarde de oameni, a avertizat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Dana Dărăban (ACUE): România nu are o bază de date a consumatorilor vulnerabili care trebuie cu adevărat ajutați

România nu are o bază de date a consumatorilor vulnerabili de energie care trebuie cu adevărat subvenţionaţi, astfel că banii publici care ar trebui să-i ajute pe aceşti… [citeste mai departe]

Avion de mici dimensiuni care a decolat din Ungaria, interceptat de două aeronave F 16 la Drobeta Turnu Severin

Un avion neidentificat de mici dimensiuni a pătruns miercuri seară în spațiul aerian românesc din Ungaria. Două avioane militare americane F 16 s-au ridicat pentru a-l intercepta… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European pune capăt, prin vot, vânzării de maşini cu motoare termice noi începând din 2035

Parlamentul European (PE) a adoptat miercuri, prin vot, interzicerea, începând dn 2035, a vânzării de vehicule termice noi, în cadrul planului luptei împotriva modificărilor climatice… [citeste mai departe]

Avioane F16, ridicate de urgență la Drobeta Turnu Severin. Ce au interceptat în spațiul aerian al României

A fost alertă aeriană la Drobeta Turnu Severin. Două avioane F16 au interceptat un alt avion suspect, iar imaginile au fost surprinse de localnici. În jurul orei 19:00, locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]


WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, says EU

Publicat:
Meta's WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe, according to Reuters. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) and the of consumer authorities said WhatsApp had […]

Romania considers changing its tax system

21:45, 18.05.2022 - Romania is considering changing its tax system, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday in a surprise announcement, and his leftist coalition partners stated they wanted to replace the current flat income tax rate with a progressive one, according to Reuters. Ciuca’s Liberals introduced a flat…

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

10:15, 18.05.2022 - Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout…

EU to suspend tariffs on Ukraine imports for one year, Kyiv grateful

10:55, 28.04.2022 - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…

All Russia’s big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals

16:35, 30.03.2022 - The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia‘s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin‘s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. With Russia’s economy facing its…

EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

14:20, 23.03.2022 - EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands…

EU must support Western Balkans membership to secure peace says Scholz

12:50, 23.03.2022 - The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree…

NATO vows more help for Ukraine

13:10, 16.03.2022 - The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday that they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia‘s invasion, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” triggered by the war, according to Reuters. Diplomats and military analysts estimate that NATO allies have…

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

12:00, 16.03.2022 - Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…


