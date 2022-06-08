WhatsApp has until July to comply with EU consumer law, says EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is considering changing its tax system, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday in a surprise announcement, and his leftist coalition partners stated they wanted to replace the current flat income tax rate with a progressive one, according to Reuters. Ciuca’s Liberals introduced a flat…

- Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout…

- The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…

- The Kremlin indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia‘s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening President Vladimir Putin‘s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. With Russia’s economy facing its…

- EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands…

- The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree…

- The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday that they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia‘s invasion, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” triggered by the war, according to Reuters. Diplomats and military analysts estimate that NATO allies have…

- Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…