What is International Pow Wow (IPW)?

U.S. Travel Association’s IPW is the leading international inbound travel trade show, driving$5.5 billion in future travel to the United States, and securing America’s position as a foremost global travel destination. Held in a different U.S. city each year, IPW will be Bringing the World to AmericaTM in LasVegas, May 30-June 3, 2020. More than 1,000 U.S. travel organizations attend from every region of the U.S., representing all industry segments. More than 1,300 international and domestic buyers attend from over 70 countries. More than 500travel journalists attend from around the globe. Business…